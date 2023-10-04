Rocket Coffee ATX And Pastries 8701 W parmer lane # 2127
Brewed Coffee
Espresso
Doppio Espresso
Two shots of espresso. Served with seltzer upon request.
Quad Espresso
Four shots of espresso. Served with seltzer upon request.
Americano
Two shots of espresso over water.
Traditional Macchiato
Two shots and a dollop of steamed milk!
Cortado
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk.
Cappuccino
Espresso, steamed milk, foamy foam.
Latte
Two shots of espresso and milk.
Signature Drinks
Hot Teas
Iced Teas
Blended Drinks
Not Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Mocha, steamed milk, whipped cream. A classic.
Steamer
Steamed milk with your choice of flavor.
Lemonade
When life gives ya' lemons...
Italian Soda
Fizzy water, your choice of flavor, topped with cream!
Chai Latte
Our deliciously spiced chai with milk.
Matcha Latte
Ceremonial-grade, unsweetened matcha, hand-whisked for you!
Supernova Refreshers
Peach-Mango Refresher 12oz
Lightly-caffeinated concentrate cut with your choice of fizzy water or lemonade!
Watermelon Cucumber-Mint Refresher 12oz
Lightly-caffeinated concentrate cut with your choice of fizzy water or lemonade!
Dragonfruit-Lychee Refresher 12oz
Lightly-caffeinated concentrate cut with your choice of fizzy water or lemonade!
Seasonal Drinks
Apple Spice
Steamed apple juice paired with brown sugar-cinnamon syrup.
Cinnamon-Maple Latte
Hot or iced, made with pure maple syrup and cinnamon powder!
Pumpkin Pie Latte
Hot or iced, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon powder.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
The OG. Hot or iced.
Spooky S'mores
Toasted marshmallow mocha topped with whipped cream and SPOOOKY sprinkles. Hot or iced!
Pastries/Baked Goods
Blueberry Muffin
Warmed upon request.
Chocolate Muffin
Warmed upon request.
Cinnamon Muffin
Warmed upon request.
Almond-Poppy Muffin
Warmed upon request.
Vanilla Chocolate Chunk Muffin
Warmed upon request.
Butter Croissant
Warmed upon request.
Cherry and Cheese Danish
Warmed upon request.
Everything Bagel
Served with cream cheese.
Plain Bagel
Served with cream cheese.
Belgian Waffle
Warmed to perfection, sprinkled with powdered sugar and syrup.
Cake Ball
Rotating selection!
Cupcake
Rotating selection!
Cake Slice
Rotating selection!
Cheesecake Slice
Rotating selection!
Retail
Mexican Coke
Bottled Water
Juice Box
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Rocket Coffee Breakfast Blend 12oz - DECAF
Whole bean. Ground upon request!
Rocket Coffee Lonestar House Blend 12oz - DECAF
Whole bean. Ground upon request!
