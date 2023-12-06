Rocket Slice 3918 West Touhy Avenue
Pizza
- NY Style$22.75+
The Classic - Hand tossed and baked to perfection.
- Detroit Style$21.99
A delightfully square pie with a pillowy crust and carmelized cheesy edges. Finished with a sprinkle of Parmesan (10"x14").
- Chicago Style Deep Dish$30.99+
A buttery crust and an abundance of gooey, melted cheese, sauce on top, baked to golden perfection. Finished with a sprinkle of Parmesan. **Note - allow a minimum of 30 minutes bake time**
Sides
- Onion Rings$6.99
Homemade, hand breaded onion rings that will launch your taste buds to new heights.
- Chunky Garlic Knots$5.75
Indulge in the savory delight of our homemade garlic knots, featuring generous chunks of garlic for an irresistible burst of flavor in every bite. 6 Knots with a side of our chunky marinara.
- Mozzarella Wedges$7.95
Savor the crispy and gooey delight of our homemade Mozzarella Wedges - Large, hand breaded triangles of golden brown perfection with a warm, melty center,
- Fries (Regular)$5.25
Golden, crispy and perfectly satisfying, each bite a classic comfort you cant resist,
- Fries (Crunchy Coated)$6.25
Savor the deliciousness of out Crunchy Coated Fries, perfectly seasoned and irresistibly crispy on the outside, tender on the inside.
- Cheese Fries$6.99
Crispy golden fries with a dipper of luscious melted cheese served on the side.
- Crust Dippers
Side Sauce