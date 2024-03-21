Rockets Pizza and Subs 5151 Waring Rd
FOOD
18" Pies
- 18" Build Your Own Pie$18.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
- 18" Cheese Pie$18.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Old School Seasoning
- 18" Pepperoni Pie$20.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
- 18" Meat Lovers Pie$22.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham.
- 18" Supreme Pie$23.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushroom, Pickled Bell Pepper, Black Olive
- 18" Veggie Supreme Pie$22.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Artichoke, Red Onion, Mushroom, Pickled Bell Pepper, Black Olive
- 18" Hawaiian Pie$21.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple
- 18" White Pie$20.00
White Cheese Sauce, Crushed Red Pepper, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan
- 18" BBQ Chicken Pie$22.00
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Diced Boneless Chicken Wings, Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Cheddar.
- 18" Buffalo Chicken Pie$22.00
White Sauce, Mozzarella, Jack Cheese, Diced Boneless Chicken Wings, Pickled Red Onion, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Swirl
- 18" Vegan Pie$20.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Garlic, Red Chili Flakes, Basil, Almond Ricotta, Red Onion, Marinated Artichoke, Herb Mix, Basil Oil
- 18" K-B-B-Q$21.00
Homemade Asian BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Chopped Beef, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapeños, Sesame Seeds, Spicy Mayo Swirl.
- 18" Margherita Pie$18.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Oil, Garlic, Basil.
- 18" Goodfella$24.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Meatballs, Ricotta, Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper, Parmesan, Basil.
- 18" Loaded Baked Potato$21.00
White Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, Potatoes, Bacon, Black Pepper, Sour Cream, Green Onion
- 18" Sausage and Peppers$20.00
Sausage, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella, Crushed Tomato Sauce.
Slices of Pie
Hot Sandwiches
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Boneless Wings, Frank's Red Hot Sauce, Jack Cheese, House Made Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch Dressing, Toasted French Roll
- Chicago Beef Sandwich$13.00
Vienna Beef, Giardiniera, Side of Au Ju, Toasted French Roll.
- Meatball Sandwich$13.00Out of stock
Meatball Patty, Marinara Sauce, Provolone, Parmesan Cheese, Toasted French Roll
- Cali Pastrami Sandwich$13.00
Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, Butter Toasted Sourdough.
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
Cheddar, Jack Cheese, on Butter Toasted Sourdough.
- Chicken Parmwich$12.00
Garlic Parmesan Boneless Wings, Provolone, Marinara, Toasted French Roll.
- Pizza Dip$12.00
Hot Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mozzarella, Toasted French Roll, Side of Marinara.
- Chipotle Turkey$13.00
Turkey, Jack Cheese, Bacon, Avocado Spread, Chipotle Sauce, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Toasted French Roll
Cold Sandwiches
- Veggie Sandwich$10.00
Avocado Spread, jack, Cucumber, Lettuce, Marinated Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Toasted Multigrain
- Italian Sub$12.00
Hot Capicola, Salami, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Toasted French Roll
- Club Sandwich$12.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Toasted French Roll
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Croutons, Flour Wrap.
Wings
- Garlic Parmesan Boneless Wings$13.00
12pcs, Garlic, Parmesan Cheese, w/ Ranch or Bleu Cheese
- Kyoto Wings$13.00
12pcs, Kyoto Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Sesame Seeds, w/ Ranch or Bleu Cheese
- Buffalo Boneless Wings$13.00
12pcs, Frank’s Red Hot Sauce, w/ Ranch or Bleu Cheese
- BBQ Boneless Wings$13.00
12pcs, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, w/ Ranch or Bleu Cheese
- Plain Boneless Wings$13.00
12pcs
Salads
- Chicken Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Parmesean Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
- Garden Salad$10.00
Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Black Olive, Croutons, Your Choice of Dressing
- Antipasto Salad$13.00
Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Salami, Hot Capicola, Peppercinis, Whole Olives, Your Choice of Dressing
- Caprese Salad$12.00
Marinated Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Balsamic Glaze.
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Parmesean Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Sides
- Garlic Parmesan Knots$7.00
8pcs, Butter, Old School Seasoning, Garlic, Parmesan w/ Marinara
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$6.00
French Roll, Butter, Mozzarella, Old School Seasoning, Parmesan w/ Marinara
- Extra Dressing$0.75
- Side Ranch$0.75
- Side Bleu$0.75
- Miss Vickie's Chips$1.00
- Brocoli Cheddar$6.00Out of stock
- Tomato Bisque$6.00Out of stock
- Loaded Baked Potato Soup$6.00Out of stock
- Cheesecake$3.50Out of stock
- Chicken Noodle Soup$6.00Out of stock