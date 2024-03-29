Rockfish Seafood Grill - Camp Bowie 6333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Suite 240
Specials
Limited Time Items
- Shrimp Boil Special$8.99
One dozen large shrimp tossed in your seasoning of choice and served with corn on the cob and red potato.
- Snow Crab and Shrimp Special$19.99
One cluster of snow crab, one dozen large peel and eat shrimp, corn, and potatoes tossed in your seasoning of choice. Choose from: plain, garlic butter, nitro, or try our all-in Cajun butter sauce.
- Steamer Bowl$24.99
Cluster of snow crab, one dozen large shrimp, and a half pound of Chilean mussels. Served with corn on the cob and red potatoes.
- The B.A.B.$59.99
Snow Crab, Shrimp, Corn, and Potatoes tossed in your seasoning of choice
- Fried Green Tomato and Crawfish Stacks$11.50
Fried green tomatoes topped with creole mustard, fried crawfish tails tossed in our Tabasco lemon butter and drizzled with ranch dressing.
- Cajun Redfish Beurre Blanc$24.99
Blackened Redfish topped with fried crawfish tails and our Tabasco lemon butter, served atop a double order of flash-fried Brussels sprouts
- Praline Creme Brulee$7.50
It's Back! Our classic vanilla custard with a layer of New Orleans pralines topped with caramelized sugar
Family Meals
- Family Grilled Fish$40.00
- Family Catfish and Shrimp$43.00
Fried shrimp and U.S. Farmed Catfish, french fries, hush puppies, and apple cider slaw.
- Family Pasta & Salad$44.00
Choice of cajun or chicken alfredo pasta, side, and traditional or harvest salad.
- Family Shrimp Boil$45.00
Shrimp, corn, and potatoes tossed in your seasoning of choice.
- Family Dessert$10.00
4 pieces of our chocolate brownie or homemade bread pudding
- Family Salad$10.00
Choice of traditional or harvest salad.
Main Menu
Starters
- Volcano Shrimp$9.99
Fried shrimp tossed in our spicy & sweet volcano sauce, with toasted almonds & green onions
- Spinach and Artichoke Dip$9.79
Parmesan & romano cheeses, fresh chips
- Flash Fried Calamari$11.99
Tender calamari & fried okra, with marinara
- Rockfish Sampler$14.99
Try all our favorites - 2 Bombs, Volcano Shrimp, and our homemade Spinach & Artichoke Dip
- Jalapeno Hush Puppies$4.79
Served with our homemade remoulade.
- Mexican Seafood Cocktail$8.99
Fresh made blend of our spicy homemade salsa, cucumbers, clam juice, TABASCO® Brand Original Red Sauce, and seasoning. Served with crisp house fried tortilla chips.
- The Bomb!$9.99
Stuffed fritters filled with shrimp, cheddar-jack, jalapeños, bacon, and green onions. Served with homemade ranch dressing
- Maryland Crab Cakes$14.99
3 fresh made jumbo lump crab cakes served with our homemade remoulade
- Garlic Bread$2.99
Soft toasted garlic bread served with a side of marinara.
Salads
- Large Harvest Salad$9.99
Apple, cranberries, bacon, toasted almonds, feta, and herb vinaigrette.
- Large Traditional Salad$9.99
Tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar-jack cheese, egg, and buttermilk ranch.
- Small Harvest Salad$5.50
Apple, cranberries, bacon, toasted almonds, feta, and herb vinaigrette.
- Small Traditional Salad$5.50
Tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar-jack cheese, egg, and buttermilk ranch.
- Shrimp & Crab Louis Salad$14.99
Jumbo lump crab, shrimp, and remoulade atop shredded lettuce with cucumber, tomatoes and eggs.
Soups
- New England Clam Chowder - Cup$5.99
Our hearty, authentic clam chowder loaded with tender clams, carrots, celery & creamy potatoes.
- New England Clam Chowder - Bowl$8.99
Our hearty, authentic clam chowder loaded with tender clams, carrots, celery & creamy potatoes.
- Louisiana Gumbo - Cup$5.99
Shrimp, andouille sausage, and chicken in a flavorful dark roux with white rice.
- Louisiana Gumbo - Bowl$8.99
Shrimp, andouille sausage, and chicken in a flavorful dark roux with white rice.
- Jalapeno Soup - Cup$5.99
Fire roasted jalapeños and cilantro blended into a rich cream soup
- Red Beans and Rice - Bowl$8.99
- Jalapeno Soup - Bowl$8.99
Fire roasted jalapeños and cilantro blended into a rich cream soup
From The Shell
- Dozen Peel & Eat Shrimp$12.99
1 dozen large shrimp, corn & potato tossed in your flavor of choice.
- Snow Crab Platter$44.99
3 snow crab clusters served with corn on the cob and red potatoes
- Coastal Boil$48.99
3 dozen shrimp, 2lbs of Chilean mussels, andouille sausage, corn & potatoes tossed in our all-in Cajun butter sauce.
- Traditional Mussels$14.49
1 lb of Chilean mussels sauteed in white wine garlic butter with tomatoes and artichoke , & toasted bread.
- Snow Crab & Shrimp Bowl$39.99
Two clusters of snow crab and one dozen large shrimp. Served with corn on the cob and red potatoes.
- Mussels Barcelona$14.49
1 lb of Chilean mussels sauteed in a spicy marinara with andouille sausage, capers, white wine, peppers,artichoke and toasted bread.
- Build Your Own Bowl
Build Your Own Shellfish Bowl
Fried
- Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips$15.99
Beer battered wild Alaska Cod, served with housemade tartar sauce, crispy fries, homemade apple cider slaw, and jalapeño hush puppies.
- Southern Fried Catfish$17.99
5 pieces of U.S farmed catfish in seasoned cornmeal with tartar sauce.
- Fried Oyster Platter$19.99
6 fried oysters in seasoned cornmeal with cocktail sauce.
- Shrimp Platter$17.55
10 large shrimp in seasoned panko with cocktail sauce.
- Catfish & Shrimp Combo$17.99
3 pieces of U.S. farmed catfish and 5 large shrimp with cocktail & tartar sauce.
- Chicken Tender Platter$15.99
Crispy fried chicken tenders served with housemade ranch, crispy fries and our apple cider slaw.
- Fry Me to The Moon$34.99
5 large fried shrimp, 5 pieces of U.S. farmed catfish, 3 fried oysters, and 3 bombs with cocktail, tartar, remoulade, and ranch, served with a double portion of apple cider slaw, hush puppies, and crispy fries.
Fish Market
- Fish Market Catfish$18.95
Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.
- Fish Market Chicken$16.00
Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.
- Fish Market Mahi Mahi$19.95
Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.
- Fish Market Redfish$22.50
- Fish Market Salmon$19.95
Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.
- Fish Market Snapper$21.50
Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.
- Fish Market Tilapia$14.50
Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.
- Fish Market Trout$18.00
Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.
Inspired
- Santa Fe Tacos$15.49
Fried Alaskan cod with ancho aioli, cabbage, cheddar-jack, pico, & side of cilantro lime rice.
- Atlantic Salmon Tacos$18.79
Blackened salmon, lettuce, cilantro lime aioli, feta, & pico in soft corn tortillas with a side of cilantro lime rice
- Southwest Seafood Enchiladas$15.79
Shrimp and salmon, with creamy ancho, sour cream, jalapeño, & side of cilantro lime rice
- Island Mahi$20.99
Lightly blackened mahi mahi topped with fresh made mango salsa, two large grilled shrimp, and a sriracha drizzle atop a bed of white rice with sautéed broccoli.
- Crab Stuffed Salmon$22.99
North Atlantic salmon stuffed with crab meat, spinach, artichokes, & feta, with a side of asparagus, orzo, & basil lemon butter
- Cedar Plank Salmon$23.99
Atlantic salmon grilled on a cedar plank smothered with our homemade barbecue sauce and a grilled corn, bell pepper, and andouille sausage maque choux topped with two large blackened shrimp. Served with loaded red potatoes and sautéed broccoli.
Born on The Bayou
- Crab Stuffed Fish$18.99
Blackened tilapia stuffed with a jumbo lump crab cake, topped with Pontchartrain sauce, rockin’ green beans & white rice.
- Shrimp 'N Grits$15.79
Large blackened shrimp atop jalapeño cheese grits with andouille sausage gravy and a side of sautéed spinach
- Shrimp Po Boy$12.79
Toasted French bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and creole mustard, served with a side of crispy fries.
- Bourbon Street Trio$19.99
A trio of favorites - crawfish étouffée, shrimp ‘n grits, and our blackened catfish topped with Pontchartrain sauce over red beans and rice, with garlic bread.
- Crawfish Etouffee$17.55
Crawfish tails and our homemade étouffée with white rice and a side of garlic bread.
- Cajun Pasta$15.79
Blackened shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage with onions & peppers tossed in our homemade Cajun cream sauce, served with garlic bread.
- Redfish Etouffee$24.99
Blackened redfish topped with crawfish étouffée & 2 large grilled shrimp, with a side of jalapeño cheese grits & rockin’ green beans.
- Shrimp Etouffee$16.79
Homemade, spicy, Louisiana style étouffée full of shrimp and served with white rice and toasted garlic bread.
Beef & Chicken
- Herb Crusted Chicken$15.99
Topped with tomatoes, spinach, artichokes, and lemon butter, served with herbed orzo & sautéed broccoli
- Bacon Double Cheeseburger$12.55
Topped with fried pickles, lettuce & tomatoes, served with crispy fries
- Beef Tenderloin Filet$23.99
Aged beef tenderloin topped with garlic butter and served with loaded red potatoes & sautéed broccoli
- Grilled Chicken Alfredo Pasta$15.79
Grilled chicken breast, sautéed broccoli, tomatoes, and penne pasta tossed in our garlic alfredo sauce and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.
- Surf and Turf$28.99
4 large shrimp or a jumbo lump crab cake with an aged beef tenderloin filet topped with garlic butter and served with loaded red potatoes & sautéed broccoli
Desserts
- Homemade Bread Pudding$7.25
Homemade bread pudding topped with our sweet bourbon butter sauce.
- Triple Chocolate Brownie$7.50
ghirardelli triple chocolate brownie baked fresh in house and served with vanilla ice cream
- Key Lime Pie$7.00
Our famous made from scratch key lime pie
- Deep Fried Bread Pudding$7.25
Homemade bread pudding, cut into bite size pieces and fried. Topped with cinnamon sugar, fresh whipped cream, and caramel sauce.
Sides
- Apple Cider Slaw$3.00
Homemade slaw with apple cider vinegar.
- Apple Sauce$3.00
- Cilantro Lime Rice$3.00
- Corn on the Cob$3.00
- Creamed Corn$4.00
Our famous homemade creamed corn
- French Fries$3.00
Crispy, golden-fried french fries.
- Fried Okra$3.00
- Fried Onion Strings$3.00
- Herbed Orzo Pasta$3.00
- Jalapeno Cheese Grits$4.00
Creamy jalapeno cheese grits topped with andouille sausage gravy.
- Jalapeno Hush Puppies$3.00
Four of our jalapeno hush puppies
- Loaded Red Potatoes$4.00
Crispy red potatoes loaded with melted garlic butter, bacon, sour cream, and green onions.
- Macaroni and Cheese$3.00
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese
- New Potatoes$3.00
- Red Beans and Rice$3.00
From scratch red beans and rice.
- Roasted Brussels Sprouts$4.00
Roasted Brussels sprouts mixed with roasted carrots, bacon, and cranberries sautéed in garlic butter.
- Rockin Green Beans$3.00
Southern style green beans with bacon, potatoes, and onion.
- Sauteed Asparagus$4.00
Asparagus sautéed in garlic butter and seasoned with Rockfish seasoning.
- Sauteed Broccoli$3.00
Broccoli sautéed in garlic butter, seasoned with Rockfish seasoning and topped with grated parmesan cheese.
- Sauteed Carrots$3.00
Carrots sautéed in garlic butter, seasoned with Rockfish seasoning and topped with grated parmesan cheese.
- Sauteed Spinach$3.00
Spinach sautéed in garlic butter and seasoned with Rockfish seasoning.
- Steamed Asparagus$4.00
- Steamed Broccoli$3.00
- Steamed Spinach$3.00
- White Rice$3.00
Kids Menu
- Kid Fish Sticks$6.00
Breaded, crispy-fried tilapia strips served with ranch dressing and choice of side item.
- Kid Popcorn Shrimp$6.00
Ten baby crispy fried shrimp served with choice of side item and side of ranch dressing.
- Kid Quesadilla$5.00
Quesadilla with cheddar jack cheese and a side of ranch
- Kid Mac & Cheese$6.00
Kraft® Macaroni and Cheese served with choice of one side item.
- Kid Chicken Fingers$6.00
Three chicken strips, crispy-fried or grilled, served with choice of side item, and ramekin of buttermilk ranch dressing.
- Kid Pasta$5.00
Penne pasta served with choice of Marinara sauce, Alfredo sauce, or melted Garlic Butter. Served with choice of one side item.
- Kid Cheeseburger$6.00
A quarter pound burger topped with cheddar-jack cheese served on a toasted bun. Served with choice of one side item and ramekin of ranch.
- Kid Tilapia$6.00
Tilapia, served grilled, blackened, or fried with choice of side item
Beverage Menu
Non-Alcoholic
Bottled Beer
Margaritas
- The Patron$13.00
patron silver | cointreau | fresh lemon and lime
- Spicy Blood Orange Margarita$12.00
Herradura silver shaken with blood orange, agave, jalapeño, and fresh lime.
- Small Rock-A-Rita - Rocks$7.00
torada gold | triple sec | rockfish sour | orange curacao
- Small Rock-A-Rita - Frozen$7.00
torada gold | triple sec | rockfish sour | orange curacao
- Regular Rock-A-Rita - Rocks$9.00
torada gold | triple sec | rockfish sour | orange curacao
- Regular Rock-A-Rita - Frozen$9.00
torada gold | triple sec | rockfish sour | orange curacao
- Desert Pear Paloma$12.00
herradura silver tequila | q sparkling grapefruit | fresh lime | real prickly pear syrup
Specialty Drinks
- Big Easy Hurricane$12.00
Sailor Jerry rum shaken with Reàl passionfruit purée, fresh orange and lime juices and topped with butterfly pea flower infused Don Q Cristal rum
- Maple Old Fashioned$13.00
woodford reserve bourbon | maple syrup | orange peel | angostura bitters
- Day at the Lake$11.00
Malibu Coconut Rum and Amaretto shaken with orange juice, and a splash of grenadine.
- Velvet Sail$11.00
Western Son Blueberry Vodka & fresh lemon topped with Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir.
- Austin Mule$11.00
Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka, mixed with fresh lime, and Q Ginger Beer.
- Bayou Bloody Mary$11.00
tito's handmade vodka | zing zang | cajun chef | nitro | pickled okra, celery, jalapeño, lime, & olive
- Hurricane$5.00
Made with Pat O's Famous Hurricane mix
- Tito's Cucumber Martini$11.00
Tito's handmade vodka infused with fresh cucumber and shaken with fresh lemon & simple syrup.
- Texas Peach Martini$11.00
Deep Eddy peach vodka shaken with fresh lime, jalapeno, & simple syrup
- Ruby Red Ranch Water$11.00
Deep Eddy Ruby Red vodka and lime juice mixed in a topo chico bottle dressed with tajin
Red Wine
White Wine
Quarts
- Hurricane Quart$15.00
Six servings (approximately) of our classic Pat O'Briens Hurricane! Rum, Pat O’s Hurricane mix, orange juice, and pineapple juice.
- Day At The Lake Quart$25.00
Six servings (approximately) of our Day At The Lake. Malibu Coconut Rum and Disaronno Originale shaken with orange juice, and a splash of grenadine.
- House Margarita Quart$15.00
Six servings (approximately) of house margarita served on the rocks.