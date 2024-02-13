Rockin' A Cafe 3520 W Cardinal Dr
DAILY BUFFET
- Baked Chicken$13.00
Served with your choice of (2) sides.
- Chicken Fried Steak$14.00
Hand battered Texas Favorite. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
- Fried Pork Chops$13.00
Fresh cut chops. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
- Grilled Pork Chops$13.00
Fresh cut chops. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
- Hamburger Steak$13.00
Slow cooked in our brown gravy with onions. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
- Ribs$14.00
Smoked in our Pit. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
- Grilled Fish$13.00
Seasoned and grilled on our grill. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
- Chicken Tenders$13.00
White meat tenders fried crisp. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
- Fried Catfish$13.00
Served with your choice of (2) sides.
- Brisket$14.00
Smoked in our Pit. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
- Fish & Shrimp$14.00
Served with your choice of (2) sides.
- Chicken Fried Chicken$13.00
- Shrimp$14.00
10 Gulf Shrimp Battered and fried
- Monday Special$13.00
TUESDAY SPECIALS*
Tuesday Specials (Chowly)
FROM THE GRILL
Salads
Soups & Gumbos
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Rockin' A Burger 1/2 lb.$7.95
(½ lb.) On sourdough bun.
- Bunkhouse Burger 1/3 lb.$5.59
(⅓ lb.) Beef patty on hamburger bun.
- Fried Pork Chop Sandwich$7.95
Fried pork with the works.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.99Out of stock
- Fried Steak Sandwich$7.95
Texas favorite with a whole steak.
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.95
Served on a sourdough bun.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.50
Served on a sourdough bun.
- Fried Fish Sandwich$6.95
Crispy fried fish sandwich.
- Grilled Fish Sandwich$6.95
Grilled fish sandwich.
- Sliced Brisket Sandwich$8.95
Hickory smoked beef brisket served on a sourdough bun.
- Chopped Brisket Sandwich$8.95
Hickory smoked beef brisket served on a sourdough bun.