Starters

Furikake Fries

$9.00

Tempura Green Beans

$9.00

Fried Zucchini

$9.00

Masubi Tots

$12.00

Shrimp Spring Rolls

$12.00

Gyoza

Gyoza 6 pc

$11.00

Gyoza 12 pc

$18.00

Wings

Wings 6 pc

$12.00

Wings 12pc

$18.00

Salads

Napa Cabbage Cucumber Salad

$12.00

Thai Chicken Udon Salad

$16.00

Veggie Gyoza Salad

$18.00

Teriyaki Salmon Salad

$18.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Kalua Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Orange Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Mango Habanero Burger

$16.00

Pineapple Spam Musubi Burger

$17.00

Bowls

Pineapple Steak Bowl

$18.00

Kalua Pork Bowl

$15.00

Garlic Butter Shrimp Bowl

$18.00

Thai Peanut Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Ice Cream

Strawberry Pound Cake

$9.00

Cookies and Cream Crumb Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Marble Crunch Cake

$9.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

MexiCoke

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Boba

$6.00

Beer

$7.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00