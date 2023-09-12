Rockin Crab
Cajun Seafood
Seafood Boil
Alaskan King Crab Legs
1lb king crab legs price may change, based on MKT contains: shellfish, soy
Combo 2
(2 people) whole shrimp shell-on, half shell NZ mussels, snow crab legs tossed in our signature Butter Garlic Cajun sauce, 2x: egg, sausage, potato, corn contains: shellfish, soy, eggs
Combo 1
(1 person) whole shrimp shell-on, half shell NZ mussels tossed in our signature Butter Garlic Cajun sauce, 1x: egg, sausage, potato, corn contains: shellfish, soy, eggs
Snow Crab Legs
1lb snow crab legs price may change, based on MKT price contains: shellfish, soy
Southern King Crab Legs
1lb king crab legs price may change, based on MKT contains: shellfish, soy
Mussels
1lb green mussels half shell, tossed in our signature garlic butter cajun sauce contains: shellfish, soy
Lobster Tail (6oz)
6oz lobster tail tossed in our signature garlic butter cajun sauce contains: shellfish, soy
Shrimp
1lb shrimp (shell-on, head on) tossed in our signature garlic butter cajun sauce contains: shellfish, soy
EZ shrimp
1lb EZ peel shrimp (easy peel, deveined, no head) tossed in our signature garlic butter cajun sauce contains: shellfish, soy
Peeled shrimp
1lb peeled shrimp (no peeling required, no shell, no head) tossed in our signature garlic butter cajun sauce contains: shellfish, soy
Cajun Plates
Rockin Shrimp
Peeled shrimp, zucchini , onions, carrots tossed in our signature Butter Garlic Cajun sauce, served with rice or garlic bread (veggies may vary on season & supply) contains: shellfish, soy, wheat
PASTA
Spaghetti with crispy shrimp, sausage and parmesan cheese tossed in our signature Butter Garlic Cajun sauce contains: shellfish, soy, dairy, wheat
Rockin Tofu w Rice
(plant based) Lightly breaded fried tofu: crispy on the outside, warm and gooey on the inside, tossed in Garlic Cajun plant-based butter, mushrooms, zucchini, onions, carrots, served with rice (veggies may vary on season & supply) contains: soy, wheat, corn
Cajun Sides
Extra sauce
An extra side of our signature Butter Garlic Cajun sauce
potato
Boiled red potatoes
corn
sausage
Beef hot links
rice
boiled eggs
contains: eggs
garlic bread
contains: wheat, soy
french bread
contains: wheat
Sweet Potato Fries
contains: soy
Cajun Fries
Cajun dusted fries contains: soy
4pc side combo
1pc each: corn, sausage, potato, boiled egg
12oz Cajun Sauce
Hot Pot
Kimchi
Kimchi flavor (medium spice) - bone broth is boiled and simmered for hours with our signature seasonings. Served with sliced pork, whole squid, clams, fishball, fish tofu, mushrooms, corn, iced tofu, kimchi (ingredients may vary on season & supply) contains: fish, shellfish, soy, egg, milk, wheat
Thai
Thai Tom Yum flavor (citrus & mild spice) - bone broth is boiled and simmered for hours with our signature seasonings. Served with sliced pork, whole shrimp (shell-on with head), fishball, fish tofu, tomato, mushrooms, corn, iced tofu, veggies (ingredients may vary on season & supply) contains: fish, shellfish, soy, egg, milk, wheat
Taiwanese
Taiwanese flavor (savory & mild spice) - bone broth is boiled and simmered for hours with our signature seasonings. Served with sliced beef, pork intestine, fishball, fish tofu, clams, mushrooms, corn, iced tofu, veggies (ingredients may vary on season & supply) contains: fish, shellfish, soy, egg, milk, wheat
Seafood
Seafood flavor - bone broth is boiled and simmered for hours with our signature seasonings. Served with whole shrimp (shell-on with head), squid, clams, mussels, fishball, fish tofu, mushrooms, corn, iced tofu, veggies (ingredients may vary on season & supply) contains: fish, shellfish, soy, egg, milk, wheat
Beef
Beef flavor - bone broth is boiled and simmered for hours with our signature seasonings. Served with sliced beef, beef ball, tripe, mushrooms, corn, iced tofu, veggies (ingredients may vary on season & supply) contains: soy, egg, milk, wheat
Apps/Sides
Apps & Sides
Wings
Marinated wings fried crispy to perfection contains: soy, wheat, fish
Kid's chicken bites
Lightly breaded chicken breast bites, served with fries contains: soy, wheat
French Bread
toasted, no butter garlic spread contains: wheat
Fried Shrimp & Fries
(limited time offer) 6pc Crispy Butterfly Shrimp, served with Cajun Fries and cocktail sauce
Drinks
N/A drinks
Thai Iced Tea
Fresh brewed thai tea with milk (oat milk +1) contains: dairy
Strawberry Lemonade
Superfood Lemonade
A healthy berry antioxidant twist with your traditional lemonade. Superfoods include wild blueberry, pomegranate, raspberry, wolfberry, grape skin, mangosteen, grape seed extract, aloe vera, ashwagandha root, spinach, broccoli, kale, ginseng leaf, cranberry, açaí, amla berry, maqui berry, and aronia juice concentrate to promote energy and nutrient absorption.
Lemonade
Peach Jasmine Green Tea
Fresh brewed jasmine green tea with peach contains: caffeine