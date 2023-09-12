10% off new customers - soft opening special!
Popular Items

EZ shrimp

$17.00

1lb EZ peel shrimp (easy peel, deveined, no head) tossed in our signature garlic butter cajun sauce contains: shellfish, soy

Cajun Seafood

Seafood Boil

Alaskan King Crab Legs

$75.00Out of stock

1lb king crab legs price may change, based on MKT contains: shellfish, soy

Combo 2

$60.00

(2 people) whole shrimp shell-on, half shell NZ mussels, snow crab legs tossed in our signature Butter Garlic Cajun sauce, 2x: egg, sausage, potato, corn contains: shellfish, soy, eggs

Combo 1

$22.00

(1 person) whole shrimp shell-on, half shell NZ mussels tossed in our signature Butter Garlic Cajun sauce, 1x: egg, sausage, potato, corn contains: shellfish, soy, eggs

Snow Crab Legs

$35.00

1lb snow crab legs price may change, based on MKT price contains: shellfish, soy

Southern King Crab Legs

$50.00

1lb king crab legs price may change, based on MKT contains: shellfish, soy

Mussels

$18.00

1lb green mussels half shell, tossed in our signature garlic butter cajun sauce contains: shellfish, soy

Lobster Tail (6oz)

$35.00

6oz lobster tail tossed in our signature garlic butter cajun sauce contains: shellfish, soy

Shrimp

$16.00

1lb shrimp (shell-on, head on) tossed in our signature garlic butter cajun sauce contains: shellfish, soy

EZ shrimp

$17.00

1lb EZ peel shrimp (easy peel, deveined, no head) tossed in our signature garlic butter cajun sauce contains: shellfish, soy

Peeled shrimp

$18.00

1lb peeled shrimp (no peeling required, no shell, no head) tossed in our signature garlic butter cajun sauce contains: shellfish, soy

Cajun Plates

Rockin Shrimp

$16.00

Peeled shrimp, zucchini , onions, carrots tossed in our signature Butter Garlic Cajun sauce, served with rice or garlic bread (veggies may vary on season & supply) contains: shellfish, soy, wheat

PASTA

$18.00

Spaghetti with crispy shrimp, sausage and parmesan cheese tossed in our signature Butter Garlic Cajun sauce contains: shellfish, soy, dairy, wheat

Rockin Tofu w Rice

$17.00

(plant based) Lightly breaded fried tofu: crispy on the outside, warm and gooey on the inside, tossed in Garlic Cajun plant-based butter, mushrooms, zucchini, onions, carrots, served with rice (veggies may vary on season & supply) contains: soy, wheat, corn

Cajun Sides

Extra sauce

$3.00

An extra side of our signature Butter Garlic Cajun sauce

potato

$3.00

Boiled red potatoes

corn

$3.00

sausage

$3.00

Beef hot links

rice

$3.00

boiled eggs

$3.00

contains: eggs

garlic bread

$3.00

contains: wheat, soy

french bread

$3.00

contains: wheat

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

contains: soy

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Cajun dusted fries contains: soy

4pc side combo

$6.00

1pc each: corn, sausage, potato, boiled egg

12oz Cajun Sauce

$15.00

Hot Pot

Kimchi

$19.00

Kimchi flavor (medium spice) - bone broth is boiled and simmered for hours with our signature seasonings. Served with sliced pork, whole squid, clams, fishball, fish tofu, mushrooms, corn, iced tofu, kimchi (ingredients may vary on season & supply) contains: fish, shellfish, soy, egg, milk, wheat

Thai

$19.00

Thai Tom Yum flavor (citrus & mild spice) - bone broth is boiled and simmered for hours with our signature seasonings. Served with sliced pork, whole shrimp (shell-on with head), fishball, fish tofu, tomato, mushrooms, corn, iced tofu, veggies (ingredients may vary on season & supply) contains: fish, shellfish, soy, egg, milk, wheat

Taiwanese

$19.00

Taiwanese flavor (savory & mild spice) - bone broth is boiled and simmered for hours with our signature seasonings. Served with sliced beef, pork intestine, fishball, fish tofu, clams, mushrooms, corn, iced tofu, veggies (ingredients may vary on season & supply) contains: fish, shellfish, soy, egg, milk, wheat

Seafood

$19.00

Seafood flavor - bone broth is boiled and simmered for hours with our signature seasonings. Served with whole shrimp (shell-on with head), squid, clams, mussels, fishball, fish tofu, mushrooms, corn, iced tofu, veggies (ingredients may vary on season & supply) contains: fish, shellfish, soy, egg, milk, wheat

Beef

$19.00

Beef flavor - bone broth is boiled and simmered for hours with our signature seasonings. Served with sliced beef, beef ball, tripe, mushrooms, corn, iced tofu, veggies (ingredients may vary on season & supply) contains: soy, egg, milk, wheat

Apps/Sides

Apps & Sides

Wings

$9.00+

Marinated wings fried crispy to perfection contains: soy, wheat, fish

Kid's chicken bites

$7.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast bites, served with fries contains: soy, wheat

Garlic Bread

$3.00

contains: wheat, soy

French Bread

$3.00

toasted, no butter garlic spread contains: wheat

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

contains: soy

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Cajun dusted fries contains: soy

rice

$3.00

Fried Shrimp & Fries

$13.00

(limited time offer) 6pc Crispy Butterfly Shrimp, served with Cajun Fries and cocktail sauce

Drinks

N/A drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Fresh brewed thai tea with milk (oat milk +1) contains: dairy

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Superfood Lemonade

$6.00

A healthy berry antioxidant twist with your traditional lemonade. Superfoods include wild blueberry, pomegranate, raspberry, wolfberry, grape skin, mangosteen, grape seed extract, aloe vera, ashwagandha root, spinach, broccoli, kale, ginseng leaf, cranberry, açaí, amla berry, maqui berry, and aronia juice concentrate to promote energy and nutrient absorption.

Lemonade

$5.00

Peach Jasmine Green Tea

$5.00

Fresh brewed jasmine green tea with peach contains: caffeine

Iced Jasmine Green Tea

$5.00

Bottled water

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Bottled soda

$3.00