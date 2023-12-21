Rocksteady pizza parlour 108 e market street
Sweet Treats
Lunch & Dinner
Rocksteady Pizzas
- Cheese$11.00
Classic Cheese Pizza: Dough, Red Sauce and Mozzarella.
- Pepperoni$12.00
Classic Pepperoni Pizza: Dough, Red Sauce, Cheese and Pepperoni.
- Sausage$13.00
Classic Sausage Pizza: Dough, Red Sauce, Cheese and House Sausage. It has a little bite!
- Margherita$12.50
Red Sauce, Fior de latte, Basil, Olive Oil. Vegetarian.
- Baked Goat$15.50
Red Sauce, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Mushrooms, Cherry Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers and Vinaigrette.
- Bebop$16.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Pepperoni and Sausage.
- Rocksteady$18.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Salami, Gordal Olive, Roasted Red Pepper, Shallot, Mushroom
- Limon Picante$16.00
Red Sauce, Fior di latte, Spanish Chorizo, Calabrian Chili-crunch, Preserved Lemon
- Honey Goat$15.00
White Sauce, Goat Cheese, Ricotta, Caramelized onion, Herbs, Honey and Sunflower seed.
- Fungi$16.50
Truffle Oil, Fior di Latte, Ricotta, Mushrooms, Herbs and Parmesan
- Midwest Club$16.00
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Shallot, Basil and Ranch
- Formaggio$15.00
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fior di Latte, Aioli and Herbs
- Fig & Pig$17.00
Fig Butter, Goat Cheese, Bacon, Shallots and Fried Sage
- Pineapple BBQ$18.00
Tomato-BBQ sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Bacon, Shallot and Pineapple
Sandwiches
- Carne$16.00
Salami, Pepperoni, Bacon, Burrata, Arugula and Aioli
- Spicy Goat Cheese$14.00
Goat Cheese, Chorizo, Roasted Red Peppers, Shallots, Arugula and aioli
- Burrata Sandwich$15.00
Burrata, Cherry Tomato, Parmesan, Arugula and Aioli (Vegetarian)
- Turkey Club$14.00
Turkey, Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Swiss, Honey-mustard and Arugula
Soups Salads & Sides
- Casa$5.50
Arugula, Roasted Red Peppers, Cherry Tomato, Shallot, Vinaigrette (Vegetarian & Gluten Free)
- Caesar salad$6.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Crouton and Caesar Dressing. All takeout dressing are on the side.
- Chopped Salad$7.00
Lettuce Mix, Swiss, Ham, Turkey, Eggs, Cherry Tomato, Crouton, Sunflower seeds and Choice of Dressing.
- Tomato Basil Bisque$5.00
Tomato Basil Bisque, Served with Creme Fraiche and Fried Sage *contains dairy cannot be vegan.
- Vegetable Soup$5.00
Vegetable Soup. Vegan
- Fried Garlic Knots$8.00
Knotted and Fried Pizza Dough, Garlic, Parmesan and a Dipping Sauce.
- Cheesy Bread$10.00
12" pizza dough topped with a double helping of mozzarella, parmesan, herbs and a dipping sauce.
- Bag of chips$3.00