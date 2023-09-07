Popular Items

Sm Baked Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Lg Baked Cheese Sticks

$14.97

11" Cheese Pizza

$8.59

THURSDAY SPECIALS

18" 2-Topping Pizza and Lg Cheese Stick

$29.99

Thursday Special 18 " Free 2 Liter Or Chip

$14.49

FOOD

Pizzas

11" Cheese Pizza

$8.59

13" Cheese Pizza

$10.49

16" Cheese Pizza

$13.09

18" Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Crustless Pizza

$6.99

Cauliflower Pizza

$10.99

Wings

Breaded Wings

Naked Wings

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$8.99

Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Italian Submarine Sandwich

$7.99

Stromboli Sandwich

$8.99

Sugar Flaked Ham Sandwich

$5.99

Ham Turnover Sandwich

$8.25

Kelly’s Sub Over Sandwich

$8.25

Pizza Bread Sandwich

$5.99

Calzone Sandwich

$7.49

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$7.99

Chicken Filet

$6.99Out of stock

Philly Steak Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Philly

$8.99

Side Orders

Curly Fries

$3.29

French Fries

$3.09

Homemade Onion Rings

$3.69

Deep Fried Cheese Sticks (6 Pc)

$6.12

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$6.12

Deep Fried Pickles

$5.09

Pepperoni rolls

$7.29

Parmesan Garlic Bites

$6.99

Tater Wedges

$3.99

Pickle Spears

$5.09Out of stock

Baked Cheese Sticks

Sm Baked Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Lg Baked Cheese Sticks

$14.97

Sm Bread Sticks

$4.99

Lg Bread Sticks

$11.99

Cauliflour Cheese Stick

$10.99

Extras

Side of Sweet Sauce

$1.50

Side of Banana Peppers

$1.25

Side of Pepperoni

$1.25

Side of Green Olives

$1.19

Side of Ranch

$0.99

Side of Garlic Sauce

$1.25

Chips

$3.59

Side Of Spicy Sauce

$1.50

Side Of Ham Sauce

$1.50

Cup Of Spices

$1.50

Petal Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Green Pep

$1.10

Extra Icing

$1.12

Side Of Italian

$1.50

Side Of Jalepenos

$1.19

Sideof Black Olives

$1.19

Extra Red Dressing

$1.50

Salads

Chef Salad

$8.49

Antipasto Salad

$9.99

Garden Salad

$8.39

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Specialty Pizzas

Med Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.79Out of stock

Med Veggie Lovers Pizza

$16.29Out of stock

Med Hawaiian Delight Pizza

$10.29Out of stock

Med Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$10.29Out of stock

Med Rocky Tops Special Pizza

$14.79Out of stock

Lg Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.29Out of stock

Lg Veggie Lovers Pizza

$20.49Out of stock

Lg Hawaiian Delight Pizza

$13.49Out of stock

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$13.49Out of stock

Lg Rocky Tops Special Pizza

$18.74Out of stock

Sandwich Combos

Sugar Flaked Ham, Fries & Drink

$9.99

Steak Sandwich, Fries & Drink

$10.99

Hot Ham & Cheese, Fries & Drink

$10.99

Ham Turnover, Fries & Drink

$10.99

Pizza Bread (3), Fries & Drink

$9.99

Desserts

Small Cinnamon Sticks

$4.49

Large Cinnamon Sticks

$9.99

Dough Bites

$5.29

Large Cookie

$5.99

Large Brownie

$5.99

Pasta

Pasta Bowl

$8.49

Chicken Tenders

3 Chicken Tenders and Fries

$7.99Out of stock

5 Chicken Tenders and Fries

$9.99Out of stock

3 Chicken Tenders

$5.99Out of stock

5 Chicken Tenders

$7.99Out of stock

DRINKS

Fountain Drink

$3.09

Cup Of Ice

$0.52

Cup Of Water

$0.52

Pepsi 20oz

$2.99

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.99

Dr. Pepper 20oz

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper 20oz

$2.99

Mountain Dew 20oz

$2.99

Diet Mountain Dew 20oz

$2.99

Orange Crush 20oz

$2.99

Bottled Water 20oz

$2.99

Sierra Mist 20oz

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Diet Pepsi 2Liter

$3.29

Pepsi 2Liter

$3.29

Dr. Pepper 2Liter

$3.29

Diet Dr. Pepper 2Liter

$3.29

Diet Mountain Dew 2Liter

$3.29

Mountain Dew 2Liter

$3.29

Starry 2Liter

$3.29

Crush Orange 2Liter

$3.29