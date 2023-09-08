Popular Items

FISH AND CHIPS

FISH AND CHIPS

$14.56

Flaky Alaskan cod hand-dipped in batter, deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with fries for an all-time favorite!

STUFF V. BERRY FRENCH TST

$10.40

Stuffed with fresh strawberries, blueberries & cheesecake filling and topped with whipped cream & powdered sugar

TURKEY CLUB

$12.48

Triple decker with bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

BREAKFAST_ MENU

EGGS _*

BIG BREAKFAST SP

$11.44

3 eggs any style, 2 slices of bacon, sausage and a slice of ham with hash browns or grits, toast & jelly

TWO EGGS & TST

$4.16

TWO EGGS & MEAT

$7.28

Your choice of ham, bacon or sausage

TWO EGGS / MEAT / HB

TWO EGGS / MEAT / HB

$9.36

Your choice of ham, bacon or sausage, and hashbrowns or grits.

TWO EGGS/ GYRO MT

$10.40

TWO EGGS / GYRO / HB

$10.40

With hash browns or grits

TWO EGGS / HB

$6.24

With hash browns or grits

PORK CHOP & EGGS

$15.60

PORK CHOP/ EGGS/ HB

$15.60

With hash browns or grits

NY STRIP/ EGGS

$20.80

13 oz NEW STEAK with eggs and toast.

NY STRIP/ EGGS/ HB

$20.80

13 oz NEW STEAK with eggs, toast and hash browns or grits

C BEEF HASH

$11.44

Fresh homemade with green peppers & onions

C BEEF HASH/ EGGS

$12.48

Fresh homemade with green peppers & onions

OMELETTES _*

ROCKYS OML

$11.44

Seasoned ground beef, onions, green peppers, tomato, swiss and american cheese and chili

SOUTHERN OML

$11.44

Served with hash browns inside, chopped onions, sausage and american cheese. Topped with country gravy

HOUSE OML

$11.44

Bacon, ham, sausage and american cheese

FARMERS OML

$11.44

Served with hash browns inside, ham and american cheese

WESTERN OML

$11.44

Ham, american cheese, green peppers, and onions

GREEK OML

$11.44

Gyro meat, feta cheese, green pepper and onions

STEAK OML

$20.80

13 oz. N.Y. strip steak with fried green peppers, onions and american cheese

BACON & CHZ OML

$10.40

SAUSAGE & CHZ OML

$10.40

TURK. SAUSAGE & CHZ OML

$10.40

SAUSAGE PATTY & CHZ OML

$10.40

HAM & CHZ OML

$10.40

MUSH & SWISS OML

$10.40

VEGGIE OML

$10.40

Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms & american cheese

CHEESE OML

$8.32

SPINACH & FETA OML

$10.40

CHILI & CHZ OML

$10.40

CHICKEN & CHZ OML

$14.56

BROCCOLI & CHZ OML

$10.40

CORN BEEF & SWISS OML

$14.56

TURKEY MEAT & CHZ OML

$13.52

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES _*

EGG SANDWICH

$4.16

BACON & EGG SANDWICH

$6.76

SAUSAGE & EGG SANDWICH

$6.76

HAM & EGG SANDWICH

$6.76

TURK SAUSAGE & EGG SANDWICH

$6.76

SAUSAGE PATTY & EGG SANDWICH

$6.76

PANCAKES _*

PANCAKES

$6.24

With strawberry, blueberry or chocolate chips - add 2.00

PANCAKES HALF

$5.20

With strawberry, blueberry or chocolate chips - add 2.00

VERY BERRY PANCAKES

$9.36

(3) Pancakes with fresh blueberry and fresh strawberries

BANANA PECAN PANCAKES

$9.36

(3) Pancakes topped with bananas, pecans and caramel sauce

NUTELLA FRUIT PANCAKES

$10.40

Topped with fresh strawberries and Nutella

MEAT & EGGS COMBO

$5.20

2 EGGS W/ CHOICE OF HAM, BACON, OR SAUSAGE

FRENCH TOAST _*

FRENCH TST FULL

$7.28

With strawberry or blueberry topping - add 2.00

FRENCH TST HALF

$5.24

With strawberry or blueberry topping - add 2.00

VERRY BERRY FRENCH TST

$10.40

Topped with fresh strawberries and fresh blueberries

BANANA PECAN FRENCH TST

$10.40

French toast topped with bananas, pecans and caramel sauce

NUTELLA FRUIT FRENCH TST

$10.40

Topped with fresh strawberries and Nutella

STUFF V. BERRY FRENCH TST

$10.40

Stuffed with fresh strawberries, blueberries & cheesecake filling and topped with whipped cream & powdered sugar

MEAT & EGGS COMBO

$5.20

2 EGGS W/ CHOICE OF HAM, BACON, OR SAUSAGE

WAFFLES _*

WAFFLE *

$7.28

With strawberry or blueberry topping - add 2.00

VERY BERRY WAFFLE *

$10.40

Topped with fresh strawberries and fresh blueberries

BANANA PECAN WAFFLE *

$10.40

Pecan waffle topped with bananas and caramel sauce

NUTELLA WAFFLE *

NUTELLA WAFFLE *

$10.40

Topped with fresh strawberries and Nutella

SUNDAE WAFFLE *

$10.40

Fresh strawberries and ice cream

CHKN WAFFLE *

$11.44

3 pieces chicken strips or 3 pieces wings

MEAT & EGGS COMBO

$5.20

2 EGGS W/ CHOICE OF HAM, BACON, OR SAUSAGE

EGGS BENEDICT _*

FLORENTINE BENEDICT

$10.40

An English muffin topped with poached eggs, bacon, fresh spinach and rich hollandaise sauce

SMOKED SALMON BENEDICT

$13.52

An English muffin topped with poached eggs, smoked salmon and rich hollandaise sauce

OSCAR BENEDICT

$10.40

An English muffin topped with poached eggs, crab meat and rich hollandaise sauce

TRADITIONAL EGGS BENEDICT

$10.40

An English muffin topped with poached eggs, ham and rich hollandaise sauce

COUNTRY BENEDICT

$10.40

2 eggs and sausage patty on a biscuit topped with gravy

COUNTRY FLAVORS _*

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$15.60

Served with 2 eggs any style, hashbrowns or grits, toast and jelly

COUNTRY BENEDICT

$10.40

2 eggs and sausage patty on a biscuit topped with gravy

FULL BISC & GRAVY

$6.24

HALF BISC & GRAVY

$5.20

BISC & GRAVY w/ EGGS

$7.80

HALF B&G w/ EGGS

$6.76

BREAKFAST SIDES _*

1 EGG

$1.35

1 PC TST

$1.30

BAGEL

$2.60

BAGEL W/ CREAM CHZ

$3.64

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.60

FRUIT CUP

$3.64

OATMEAL

$3.64

RAISIN TST

$2.08

SIDE BACON

$3.64

SIDE EGGS

$3.12

SIDE GRITS

$3.12

SIDE HAM

$3.64

SIDE HASHBROWNS

$3.12

SIDE SAUS GRVY

$2.60

SIDE SAUS LINKS

$3.64

SIDE SAUS PATTY

$3.64

SIDE TOAST

$2.08

SIDE TURK SAUSAGE

$3.64

BISCUT

$2.08

SIDE CREAM CHZ

$1.04

SIDE GRILL ONIONS

$1.04

SIDE RAW ONIONS

$1.04

SIDE GRILL GREEN PEPP

$1.04

SIDE SLICE TOMATOS

$2.60

SIDE HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

$2.60

MAIN_ MENU

APPETIZERS

SAGANAKI

$10.40

Flaming cheese!

CHKN STRIPS APP

$8.32

WING DINGS APP

$8.32

These 6 meaty wings make a great starter

SHRIMP BASKET

$8.32

21pc shrimp

CHEESE STICKS

$8.32

6 pieces of mozzarella cheese, breaded and fried

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$8.32

POPPERS

$8.32

6 pieces

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.40

served with Sour Cream and Salsa

CHKN QUESADILLA

$12.48

Grilled chicken, onions, green peppers, and melted Cheddar cheese, served with Sour Cream and Salsa

SPINACH PIE AP

$8.32

Fresh spinach and feta cheese with a touch of onion and our own blend of spices, layered between flakey greek filo pastry served with Tazitki sauce

NACHO PLATTER

$13.52

Chicken or Ground Beef, green pepper, onion, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, sour cream and salsa

SAMPLER

$13.52

Wing Dings (3), Cheese Sticks (3), Jalapeno Poppers (3), Fried Mushrooms (6)

AWESOME FRIES

$8.32

Cheddar, Bacon and Au Jus

SOUPS & CHILI

SOUP CUP

$3.12

SOUP BOWL

$4.16

SOUP QUART

$8.32

CHILI CUP

$3.64

CHILI BOWL

$4.68

CHILI QUART

$10.40

CHILI SP**

$5.20

claim chowder

$3.12

CONEYS

HOT DOG *

$2.60

CONEY DOG *

$3.12

Served with chili, mustard, and onions. With cheese add - .65

CONEY TACO *

$7.28

Ground beef, Chili, onions, shredded lettuce, cheese, diced tomatoes and tasty taco sauce packed in a steamed coney bun

CONEY AND BABY GREEK *

$9.36

CONEY SPECIAL *

$4.16

Hot dog topped with ground beef, chili, mustard and onions. With cheese add .65

LOOSE BURGER **

$3.64

Ground beef with chili, mustard and onions served on a hot dog bun. With cheese add - .65

HOT DOG W/ SAUERKRAUT *

$3.64

CONEY COMBO *

$9.88

Coney Dog with french fries and a large soft drink

SALADS

SM GRILL CHKN SALAD

$12.48

LG GRILL CHKN SALAD

$13.52

SM GREEK SALAD

$10.40

LG GREEK SALAD

$11.44

SM FRIED CHKN SALAD

$12.48

LG FRIED CHKN SALAD

$13.52

SM CHKN GREEK SALAD

$13.52

LG CHKN GREEK SALAD

$14.56

GYRO GREEK SALAD

$14.56

CAESAR SALAD

$10.40

CHKN CAESAR SALAD

$15.60

SALMON CAESAR SALAD

$16.64

SM JULIENNE SALAD

$12.48

LG JULIENNE SALAD

$13.52
MICHIGAN CHICKEN SALAD

MICHIGAN CHICKEN SALAD

$14.56

Spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, crumb blue cheese, pecans, dry cranberries, apple slices.

VERY BERRY AVOCADO SALAD

$11.44

SM CHEF SALAD

$11.44

LG CHEF SALAD

$12.48

TACO SALAD

$13.52

SM TURKEY SALAD

$11.44

LG TURKEY SALAD

$12.48

SM TUNA SALAD

$11.44

LG TUNA SALAD

$12.48

SM TOSSED SALAD

$4.16

LG TOSSED SALAD

$5.20

KIDS CORNER

KID HOT DOG

$7.28

w/ French fries

KID GRILL CHZ

$7.28

w/ French fries

KID HAMBURGER

$9.36

w/ French fries

KID CHZ BURGER

$9.36

w/ French fries

KID CHX TENDERS

$8.32

w/ French fries

KID WING DINGS

$8.32

w/ French fries

KID FISH

$9.36

w/ French fries

KID SPAGHETTI

$8.32

KID ONE EGG/ MT**

$7.28

Choice of bacon or sausage.

KID PANCAKE

$7.28

KID PANCAKE / BAC

$7.28

KID PANCAKE / SAUS

$7.28

KID FRENCH TST

$7.28

KID FRENCH TST & BAC

$7.28

KID FRENCH TST & SAUSG.

$7.28

BURGERS

ROCKYS BURGER

$12.48

HAMBURGER

$10.40

CHEESEBURGER

$11.44

DOUBLE CHZ BURGER

$15.60

BACON CHZ BURGER

$12.48

DBL BAC CHZ BURGER

$16.64
AVOCADO BURGER

AVOCADO BURGER

$12.48

EDDIES BURGER

$15.60

MUSH SWISS BURGER

$12.48

DBL MUSH SWISS BURGER

$15.60

VEGGIE BURGER

$11.44

SANDWICHES

CORN BEEF SAND

$11.44

With pickles on an onion roll or rye bread. With cheese add 1.30

CORN BEEF DELIGHT

$12.48

1/2 lb. corned beef served on grilled rye with swiss cheese, coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing

REUBEN

$12.48

Hot corned beef stacked high with sauerkraut and swiss cheese, on an onion roll or rye bread

TURKEY REUBEN

$12.48

Fresh turkey on grilled rye with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing

TURKEY DELIGHT

$12.48

Fresh turkey served on grilled rye with swiss cheese, coleslaw and thousand island dressing

TURKEY SAND

$10.40

With lettuce and tomato & mayonnaise

TURKEY CLUB

$12.48

Triple decker with bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

TUNA SAND

$10.40

With lettuce and tomato

GRILL CHKN SAND

$11.44

Fresh marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

CHICKEN CLUB

$13.52

Triple decker with chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

FISH SAND

$11.44

Two pieces of batter dipped Icelandic cod with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce

GRILL HAM & CHZ SAND

$11.44

With lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise

GRILL CHEESE SAND

$5.20

Fresh american cheese on toasted golden-brown white bread

BLT SANDWICH

$10.40

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise

MELTS

PATTY MELT

$11.44

1/2 lb. beef patty with cheese and onions, grilled together

TUNA MELT

$11.44

Albacore tuna with cheese.

HOAGIES

STEAK HOAGIE

$20.80

With green peppers, onions, mushrooms and swiss cheese

FRENCH DIP

$13.52

Thin slices of roast sirloin of beef with melted swiss cheese. Served with au jus

SLIM JIM

$13.52

Ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

CHICKEN HOAGIE

$13.52

With lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise & american cheese

PITAS

ROCKY'S PITA

$12.48

Marinated chicken breast with bacon, fried green peppers, onions and swiss cheese

CHICKEN GYRO

$11.44

Seasoned sliced chicken breast in fresh pita bread with onions, tomato and fresh homemade gyro sauce

GYRO PITA

$11.44

Seasoned sliced lamb in fresh pita bread with onions, tomato and fresh homemade gyro sauce

GRILL CHICKEN PITA

$11.44

With lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

CHICKEN TENDER PITA

$11.44

With lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

TUNA PITA

$11.44

With lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

TURKEY PITA

$11.44

VEGETARIAN PITA

$11.44

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms & tomato

BLT PITA

$11.44

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise

GRILL CHEESE PITA

$9.36

Fresh american cheese on toasted golden-brown white bread

WRAPS

GREEK CHICKEN WRAP

$12.48

Mixed greens, tomatoes, feta cheese, pepperoncini, beets, onions, and a side of greek dressing

ROCKY'S CHICKEN WRAP

$12.48

Mixed greens, tomatoes, chicken strips, Cheddar cheese and a side of ranch dressing

CHICKEN CEASER WRAP

$12.48

Romaine lettuce, chicken breast and Caesar dressing

CHICKEN FAJITA

$12.48

Grilled onions, green peppers and melted Cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa

STRAWBERRY CHICKEN WRAP

$12.48

Mixed greens, strawberries and pecans

AVOCADO CHICKEN WRAP

$12.48

Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries, pecans and crumbled bleu cheese

SIDE ORDERS

FRENCH FRIES 🍟

$4.16

ONION RINGS

$6.24

CHEESE FRIES

$4.68

CHILI FRIES

$5.20

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$6.24

CHILI AM.CHZ FRIES

$6.24

CHILI CHEDDAR FRIES

$7.28

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.24

SIDE DRESSING ⭐️

$0.78

SIDE CHICKEN 🐔

$8.32

SIDE APPLE SAUCE

$3.12

SIDE AU JUS

$1.04

SIDE AVOCADO 🥑

$1.56

SIDE BAKED POTATO 🥔

$3.12

SIDE BEEF GRAVY

$3.12

SIDE CHICKEN GRAVY

$3.12

BISCUT

$2.08

SIDE BROCCOLI 🥦

$3.12

COLE SLAW

$4.16

COTTAGE CHEESE

$4.16

1 PC MEAT BALL

$2.60

1 PC CHX STRIP

$2.08

1 PC FISH 🐠

$4.16

1 PC JUMBO SHRIMP

$1.56

1 PC MEATLOAF

$3.12

1 PC WING DING

$2.08

CABBAGE ROLL 1PC

$4.16

SIDE GARLIC TST

$2.08

SIDE RAW ONION

$1.00

SIDE GRILL ONIONS

$1.00

SIDE GRN PEPPERS

$1.00

SIDE MAC & CHZ (Fridays only)

$4.16

MASH & BEEF GRAVY

$4.16

MASH & CHX GRAVY

$4.16

MASH POTATOES DRY

$4.16

SIDE MEAT SAUCE

$5.50

SIDE CHEDDAR

$1.35

SIDE FETA

$1.56

SIDE MELTED CHZ

$1.35

SIDE MOZZARELLA

$1.35

SIDE GRILL MUSHROOMS

$1.35

SIDE PICKLES

$1.04

PITA BREAD

$2.08

RED SAUCE

$2.08

SIDE 4PC FRIED CHKN

$10.40

SIDE RICE

$5.20

SIDE SALMON

$10.40

SIDE SALSA

$1.04

SIDE SAUSAGE GRVY

$2.60

1/2 lb. BURGER PATTY

$8.32

SIDE CORNED BEEF

$8.32

SIDE GROUND BEEF

$6.50

SIDE GYRO MEAT

$8.00

SIDE NUTELLA

$2.08

SIDE ROAST BEEF

$8.32

SIDE SHRIMP

$9.36

SIDE TUNA

$7.28

SIDE TURKEY

$7.28

SIDE DINNER VEGGIES

$4.00

SIDE STIR FRY VEGGIES

$5.00

SIDE TOMATO SLICES

$2.08

SIDE TURKEY STUFFING

$3.60

BOTTLE RANCH DRESSING

$8.32

BOTTLE GREEK DRESSING

$8.32

SIDE PEPPERONCINI

$1.04

SIDE OLIVES

$1.04

SIDE CROUTONS

$1.04

SIDE TOMATOES

$1.04

SIDE CUCUMBERS

$1.04

SIDE BEETS

$1.04

SIDE LEMONS

$1.04

SIDE JALAPENOS

$1.04

1 BISCUT

$2.08

HOT SANDWICHES

HOT TURKEY

$13.52

HOT ROAST BEEF

$13.52

HOT MEATLOAF

$13.52

HOT VEAL

$13.52

DINNER FAVORITES

NEW YORK STEAK*

$20.80

13 oz. U.S.D.A. choice beef w/ choice of potato and soup or salad, or coleslaw

T-BONE STEAK*

T-BONE STEAK*

$20.80

CHOPP. SIRLOIN STK*

$15.60

Served with sautéed mushrooms and onions

GRILL. CHKN BREAST*

$13.52

Tender and juicy marinated chicken breast

WIND DING DIN*

$13.52

Eight meaty wings fried to perfection

CHICKEN STRIP DIN*

$13.52

Tender breaded chicken breast strips

FRIED CHKN 4PC DIN

$13.52Out of stock

Golden and crispy outside, moist and juicy inside

STUFFED CABBAGE*

$14.56

2 pc. stuffed with ground beef & rice and baked in tomato sauce. A traditional favorite!

BEEF LIVER & ONIONS*

$13.52

Tender beef liver covered with sautéed onions

CNTRY FRIED STK*

$15.60

Served with mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetables

BREADED PORK CHOPS*

$15.60

Two breaded tender cut pork chops

GRILL PORK CHOPS*

$15.60

Two grilled tender cut pork chops

BREAD VEAL CUTLET

$13.52

Served with mashed potatoes topped with brown gravy

MEAT LOAF DIN*

$14.56

Made with a blend of Greek herbs and spices. Mmmm!

ROAST TURKEY*

$14.56

Slices of white meat served with homemade dressing, mashed potatoes, with gravy and vegetables

CORNBEEF&CABBAGE*

CORNBEEF&CABBAGE*

$14.56

Served with boiled potatoes and carrots

BAKED HAM DIN*

$13.52

Hand carved “thick and tender” ham

SEAFOOD 🦞

FISH AND CHIPS

FISH AND CHIPS

$14.56

Flaky Alaskan cod hand-dipped in batter, deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with fries for an all-time favorite!

GRILL COD FISH

$14.56

Flaky Alaskan cod hand-dipped in batter, deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with fries for an all-time favorite!

JUMBO SHRIMP

$14.56

Fresh breaded and cooked to a golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce

21 SHRIMP DINNER

$13.52

Delicious fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce

GRILL SALMON DINN

$15.60

Served with tartar sauce and lemon

GRILL WHITEFISH

$14.56

Served with tartar sauce and lemon

PAN FRIED WALLEYE

$14.56

FRIED CLAMS

$13.52

Served with tartar sauce and lemon

TILAPIA

$14.56

Served with tartar sauce and lemon

GREEK FAVORITES

HOMEMADE MOUSSAKA

$13.52

LAMB SHANK

$17.68

A tender savory choice carefully baked in tomato sauce

SPINACH PIE DINNER

$14.56

We make it ourselves! Fresh spinach and feta cheese with a touch of onion and our own blend of spices, all layered between flaky Greek filo pastry. Served piping hot. Delicious!

GREEK TRIO COMBO

$15.60

Moussaka, Spinach Pie and Pastitcio. Served with rice

PASTICIO

$13.52

Macaroni mixed w/spiced ground meat, grated cheese, topped w/Bechamel sauce, served with rice

GYRO DINNER

$13.52

Sliced thin and topped with tomatoes, onions and our homemade gyro sauce. Served with fresh pita bread

CHICKEN GYRO DINNER

$13.52

Grilles chicken breast, topped with tomatoes, onions and our homemade gyro sauce. Served with fresh pita bread

CHICKEN KABOB

$14.56

Chunks of tender fresh chicken breast skewered with green peppers and onions, grilled to perfection. Extra skewer

ITALIAN

SPAGHETTI W/ MEAT SAUCE

$13.52

Spaghetti with meat sauce, topped with Mozzarella cheese.

MOSTACCIOLI DINN

$13.52

With meat sauce

GOULASH

$13.52

With meat sauce

LASAGNA

$15.60

FETUCCINE ALFREDO

$12.48

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$16.64

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$17.68

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$14.56

Served with spaghetti and meat sauce

VEAL PARMESAN

$14.56

Served with spaghetti and meat sauce

SPAGHETTI W/ MT BALLS

$15.60

RIBS

Choice of soup, salad, or Cole slaw. And 1 choice of fries, mashed, or rice.

FULL SLAB OF RIBS

$22.88

HALF SLAB OF RIBS

$15.60

STIR FRYS

CHICKEN STIR FRY **

$15.60

With sautéed vegetables served on a bed of rice

STEAK STIR FRY **

$20.80

With sautéed vegetables served on a bed of rice

SHRIMP STIR FRY **

$20.80

With sautéed vegetables served on a bed of rice

VEGGIE STIR FRY **

$13.52

With sautéed vegetables served on a bed of rice

SATURDAY SPECIALS

BEEF STROGANOFF

$15.08

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$16.64

HALF SLAB RIBS

$15.08

BEVERAGES *

BEVERAGES

SOFT DRINK *

$3.12

ICE TEA *

$3.12

COFFEE *

$3.12

LARGE COFFEE *

$3.64

ORANGE JUICE *

APPLE JUICE *

TOMATO JUICE *

MILK *

CHKL MILK *

CRANBERRY JUICE *

MILKSHAKE *

$5.20

HOT TEA *

$3.12

CAPPUCCINO *

$3.12

HOT CHOCOLATE *

$3.12

LG WATER CUP *

$0.52

DESSERT

RED VELVET CAKE

$6.00

CAKE

$5.00

PIE

$4.00

RICE PUDDING

$3.00

JELLO

$3.00

ICE CREAM- 1 SCOOP

$1.50

ICE CREAM- 2 SCOOP

$3.00

ICE CREAM- 3 SCOOP

$4.50

MILKSHAKES

$5.00