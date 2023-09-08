Rocky's | Old Location | Do Not Use Do Not Use
Popular Items
FISH AND CHIPS
Flaky Alaskan cod hand-dipped in batter, deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with fries for an all-time favorite!
STUFF V. BERRY FRENCH TST
Stuffed with fresh strawberries, blueberries & cheesecake filling and topped with whipped cream & powdered sugar
TURKEY CLUB
Triple decker with bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
BREAKFAST_ MENU
EGGS _*
BIG BREAKFAST SP
3 eggs any style, 2 slices of bacon, sausage and a slice of ham with hash browns or grits, toast & jelly
TWO EGGS & TST
TWO EGGS & MEAT
Your choice of ham, bacon or sausage
TWO EGGS / MEAT / HB
Your choice of ham, bacon or sausage, and hashbrowns or grits.
TWO EGGS/ GYRO MT
TWO EGGS / GYRO / HB
With hash browns or grits
TWO EGGS / HB
With hash browns or grits
PORK CHOP & EGGS
PORK CHOP/ EGGS/ HB
With hash browns or grits
NY STRIP/ EGGS
13 oz NEW STEAK with eggs and toast.
NY STRIP/ EGGS/ HB
13 oz NEW STEAK with eggs, toast and hash browns or grits
C BEEF HASH
Fresh homemade with green peppers & onions
C BEEF HASH/ EGGS
Fresh homemade with green peppers & onions
OMELETTES _*
ROCKYS OML
Seasoned ground beef, onions, green peppers, tomato, swiss and american cheese and chili
SOUTHERN OML
Served with hash browns inside, chopped onions, sausage and american cheese. Topped with country gravy
HOUSE OML
Bacon, ham, sausage and american cheese
FARMERS OML
Served with hash browns inside, ham and american cheese
WESTERN OML
Ham, american cheese, green peppers, and onions
GREEK OML
Gyro meat, feta cheese, green pepper and onions
STEAK OML
13 oz. N.Y. strip steak with fried green peppers, onions and american cheese
BACON & CHZ OML
SAUSAGE & CHZ OML
TURK. SAUSAGE & CHZ OML
SAUSAGE PATTY & CHZ OML
HAM & CHZ OML
MUSH & SWISS OML
VEGGIE OML
Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms & american cheese
CHEESE OML
SPINACH & FETA OML
CHILI & CHZ OML
CHICKEN & CHZ OML
BROCCOLI & CHZ OML
CORN BEEF & SWISS OML
TURKEY MEAT & CHZ OML
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES _*
PANCAKES _*
PANCAKES
With strawberry, blueberry or chocolate chips - add 2.00
PANCAKES HALF
With strawberry, blueberry or chocolate chips - add 2.00
VERY BERRY PANCAKES
(3) Pancakes with fresh blueberry and fresh strawberries
BANANA PECAN PANCAKES
(3) Pancakes topped with bananas, pecans and caramel sauce
NUTELLA FRUIT PANCAKES
Topped with fresh strawberries and Nutella
MEAT & EGGS COMBO
2 EGGS W/ CHOICE OF HAM, BACON, OR SAUSAGE
FRENCH TOAST _*
FRENCH TST FULL
With strawberry or blueberry topping - add 2.00
FRENCH TST HALF
With strawberry or blueberry topping - add 2.00
VERRY BERRY FRENCH TST
Topped with fresh strawberries and fresh blueberries
BANANA PECAN FRENCH TST
French toast topped with bananas, pecans and caramel sauce
NUTELLA FRUIT FRENCH TST
Topped with fresh strawberries and Nutella
Stuffed with fresh strawberries, blueberries & cheesecake filling and topped with whipped cream & powdered sugar
WAFFLES _*
WAFFLE *
With strawberry or blueberry topping - add 2.00
VERY BERRY WAFFLE *
Topped with fresh strawberries and fresh blueberries
BANANA PECAN WAFFLE *
Pecan waffle topped with bananas and caramel sauce
NUTELLA WAFFLE *
Topped with fresh strawberries and Nutella
SUNDAE WAFFLE *
Fresh strawberries and ice cream
CHKN WAFFLE *
3 pieces chicken strips or 3 pieces wings
EGGS BENEDICT _*
FLORENTINE BENEDICT
An English muffin topped with poached eggs, bacon, fresh spinach and rich hollandaise sauce
SMOKED SALMON BENEDICT
An English muffin topped with poached eggs, smoked salmon and rich hollandaise sauce
OSCAR BENEDICT
An English muffin topped with poached eggs, crab meat and rich hollandaise sauce
TRADITIONAL EGGS BENEDICT
An English muffin topped with poached eggs, ham and rich hollandaise sauce
COUNTRY BENEDICT
2 eggs and sausage patty on a biscuit topped with gravy
COUNTRY FLAVORS _*
BREAKFAST SIDES _*
1 EGG
1 PC TST
BAGEL
BAGEL W/ CREAM CHZ
ENGLISH MUFFIN
FRUIT CUP
OATMEAL
RAISIN TST
SIDE BACON
SIDE EGGS
SIDE GRITS
SIDE HAM
SIDE HASHBROWNS
SIDE SAUS GRVY
SIDE SAUS LINKS
SIDE SAUS PATTY
SIDE TOAST
SIDE TURK SAUSAGE
BISCUT
SIDE CREAM CHZ
SIDE GRILL ONIONS
SIDE RAW ONIONS
SIDE GRILL GREEN PEPP
SIDE SLICE TOMATOS
SIDE HOLLANDAISE SAUCE
MAIN_ MENU
APPETIZERS
SAGANAKI
Flaming cheese!
CHKN STRIPS APP
WING DINGS APP
These 6 meaty wings make a great starter
SHRIMP BASKET
21pc shrimp
CHEESE STICKS
6 pieces of mozzarella cheese, breaded and fried
FRIED MUSHROOMS
POPPERS
6 pieces
CHEESE QUESADILLA
served with Sour Cream and Salsa
CHKN QUESADILLA
Grilled chicken, onions, green peppers, and melted Cheddar cheese, served with Sour Cream and Salsa
SPINACH PIE AP
Fresh spinach and feta cheese with a touch of onion and our own blend of spices, layered between flakey greek filo pastry served with Tazitki sauce
NACHO PLATTER
Chicken or Ground Beef, green pepper, onion, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, sour cream and salsa
SAMPLER
Wing Dings (3), Cheese Sticks (3), Jalapeno Poppers (3), Fried Mushrooms (6)
AWESOME FRIES
Cheddar, Bacon and Au Jus
SOUPS & CHILI
CONEYS
HOT DOG *
CONEY DOG *
Served with chili, mustard, and onions. With cheese add - .65
CONEY TACO *
Ground beef, Chili, onions, shredded lettuce, cheese, diced tomatoes and tasty taco sauce packed in a steamed coney bun
CONEY AND BABY GREEK *
CONEY SPECIAL *
Hot dog topped with ground beef, chili, mustard and onions. With cheese add .65
LOOSE BURGER **
Ground beef with chili, mustard and onions served on a hot dog bun. With cheese add - .65
HOT DOG W/ SAUERKRAUT *
CONEY COMBO *
Coney Dog with french fries and a large soft drink
SALADS
SM GRILL CHKN SALAD
LG GRILL CHKN SALAD
SM GREEK SALAD
LG GREEK SALAD
SM FRIED CHKN SALAD
LG FRIED CHKN SALAD
SM CHKN GREEK SALAD
LG CHKN GREEK SALAD
GYRO GREEK SALAD
CAESAR SALAD
CHKN CAESAR SALAD
SALMON CAESAR SALAD
SM JULIENNE SALAD
LG JULIENNE SALAD
MICHIGAN CHICKEN SALAD
Spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, crumb blue cheese, pecans, dry cranberries, apple slices.
VERY BERRY AVOCADO SALAD
SM CHEF SALAD
LG CHEF SALAD
TACO SALAD
SM TURKEY SALAD
LG TURKEY SALAD
SM TUNA SALAD
LG TUNA SALAD
SM TOSSED SALAD
LG TOSSED SALAD
KIDS CORNER
KID HOT DOG
w/ French fries
KID GRILL CHZ
w/ French fries
KID HAMBURGER
w/ French fries
KID CHZ BURGER
w/ French fries
KID CHX TENDERS
w/ French fries
KID WING DINGS
w/ French fries
KID FISH
w/ French fries
KID SPAGHETTI
KID ONE EGG/ MT**
Choice of bacon or sausage.
KID PANCAKE
KID PANCAKE / BAC
KID PANCAKE / SAUS
KID FRENCH TST
KID FRENCH TST & BAC
KID FRENCH TST & SAUSG.
BURGERS
SANDWICHES
CORN BEEF SAND
With pickles on an onion roll or rye bread. With cheese add 1.30
CORN BEEF DELIGHT
1/2 lb. corned beef served on grilled rye with swiss cheese, coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing
REUBEN
Hot corned beef stacked high with sauerkraut and swiss cheese, on an onion roll or rye bread
TURKEY REUBEN
Fresh turkey on grilled rye with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing
TURKEY DELIGHT
Fresh turkey served on grilled rye with swiss cheese, coleslaw and thousand island dressing
TURKEY SAND
With lettuce and tomato & mayonnaise
TURKEY CLUB
Triple decker with bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
TUNA SAND
With lettuce and tomato
GRILL CHKN SAND
Fresh marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
CHICKEN CLUB
Triple decker with chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
FISH SAND
Two pieces of batter dipped Icelandic cod with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce
GRILL HAM & CHZ SAND
With lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise
GRILL CHEESE SAND
Fresh american cheese on toasted golden-brown white bread
BLT SANDWICH
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise
MELTS
HOAGIES
PITAS
ROCKY'S PITA
Marinated chicken breast with bacon, fried green peppers, onions and swiss cheese
CHICKEN GYRO
Seasoned sliced chicken breast in fresh pita bread with onions, tomato and fresh homemade gyro sauce
GYRO PITA
Seasoned sliced lamb in fresh pita bread with onions, tomato and fresh homemade gyro sauce
GRILL CHICKEN PITA
With lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
CHICKEN TENDER PITA
With lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
TUNA PITA
With lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
TURKEY PITA
VEGETARIAN PITA
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms & tomato
BLT PITA
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise
GRILL CHEESE PITA
Fresh american cheese on toasted golden-brown white bread
WRAPS
GREEK CHICKEN WRAP
Mixed greens, tomatoes, feta cheese, pepperoncini, beets, onions, and a side of greek dressing
ROCKY'S CHICKEN WRAP
Mixed greens, tomatoes, chicken strips, Cheddar cheese and a side of ranch dressing
CHICKEN CEASER WRAP
Romaine lettuce, chicken breast and Caesar dressing
CHICKEN FAJITA
Grilled onions, green peppers and melted Cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa
STRAWBERRY CHICKEN WRAP
Mixed greens, strawberries and pecans
AVOCADO CHICKEN WRAP
Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries, pecans and crumbled bleu cheese
SIDE ORDERS
FRENCH FRIES 🍟
ONION RINGS
CHEESE FRIES
CHILI FRIES
CHILI CHEESE FRIES
CHILI AM.CHZ FRIES
CHILI CHEDDAR FRIES
SWEET POTATO FRIES
SIDE DRESSING ⭐️
SIDE CHICKEN 🐔
SIDE APPLE SAUCE
SIDE AU JUS
SIDE AVOCADO 🥑
SIDE BAKED POTATO 🥔
SIDE BEEF GRAVY
SIDE CHICKEN GRAVY
BISCUT
SIDE BROCCOLI 🥦
COLE SLAW
COTTAGE CHEESE
1 PC MEAT BALL
1 PC CHX STRIP
1 PC FISH 🐠
1 PC JUMBO SHRIMP
1 PC MEATLOAF
1 PC WING DING
CABBAGE ROLL 1PC
SIDE GARLIC TST
SIDE RAW ONION
SIDE GRILL ONIONS
SIDE GRN PEPPERS
SIDE MAC & CHZ (Fridays only)
MASH & BEEF GRAVY
MASH & CHX GRAVY
MASH POTATOES DRY
SIDE MEAT SAUCE
SIDE CHEDDAR
SIDE FETA
SIDE MELTED CHZ
SIDE MOZZARELLA
SIDE GRILL MUSHROOMS
SIDE PICKLES
PITA BREAD
RED SAUCE
SIDE 4PC FRIED CHKN
SIDE RICE
SIDE SALMON
SIDE SALSA
SIDE SAUSAGE GRVY
1/2 lb. BURGER PATTY
SIDE CORNED BEEF
SIDE GROUND BEEF
SIDE GYRO MEAT
SIDE NUTELLA
SIDE ROAST BEEF
SIDE SHRIMP
SIDE TUNA
SIDE TURKEY
SIDE DINNER VEGGIES
SIDE STIR FRY VEGGIES
SIDE TOMATO SLICES
SIDE TURKEY STUFFING
BOTTLE RANCH DRESSING
BOTTLE GREEK DRESSING
SIDE PEPPERONCINI
SIDE OLIVES
SIDE CROUTONS
SIDE TOMATOES
SIDE CUCUMBERS
SIDE BEETS
SIDE LEMONS
SIDE JALAPENOS
1 BISCUT
DINNER FAVORITES
NEW YORK STEAK*
13 oz. U.S.D.A. choice beef w/ choice of potato and soup or salad, or coleslaw
T-BONE STEAK*
CHOPP. SIRLOIN STK*
Served with sautéed mushrooms and onions
GRILL. CHKN BREAST*
Tender and juicy marinated chicken breast
WIND DING DIN*
Eight meaty wings fried to perfection
CHICKEN STRIP DIN*
Tender breaded chicken breast strips
FRIED CHKN 4PC DIN
Golden and crispy outside, moist and juicy inside
STUFFED CABBAGE*
2 pc. stuffed with ground beef & rice and baked in tomato sauce. A traditional favorite!
BEEF LIVER & ONIONS*
Tender beef liver covered with sautéed onions
CNTRY FRIED STK*
Served with mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetables
BREADED PORK CHOPS*
Two breaded tender cut pork chops
GRILL PORK CHOPS*
Two grilled tender cut pork chops
BREAD VEAL CUTLET
Served with mashed potatoes topped with brown gravy
MEAT LOAF DIN*
Made with a blend of Greek herbs and spices. Mmmm!
ROAST TURKEY*
Slices of white meat served with homemade dressing, mashed potatoes, with gravy and vegetables
CORNBEEF&CABBAGE*
Served with boiled potatoes and carrots
BAKED HAM DIN*
Hand carved “thick and tender” ham
SEAFOOD 🦞
FISH AND CHIPS
Flaky Alaskan cod hand-dipped in batter, deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with fries for an all-time favorite!
GRILL COD FISH
Flaky Alaskan cod hand-dipped in batter, deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with fries for an all-time favorite!
JUMBO SHRIMP
Fresh breaded and cooked to a golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce
21 SHRIMP DINNER
Delicious fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce
GRILL SALMON DINN
Served with tartar sauce and lemon
GRILL WHITEFISH
Served with tartar sauce and lemon
PAN FRIED WALLEYE
FRIED CLAMS
Served with tartar sauce and lemon
TILAPIA
Served with tartar sauce and lemon
GREEK FAVORITES
HOMEMADE MOUSSAKA
LAMB SHANK
A tender savory choice carefully baked in tomato sauce
SPINACH PIE DINNER
We make it ourselves! Fresh spinach and feta cheese with a touch of onion and our own blend of spices, all layered between flaky Greek filo pastry. Served piping hot. Delicious!
GREEK TRIO COMBO
Moussaka, Spinach Pie and Pastitcio. Served with rice
PASTICIO
Macaroni mixed w/spiced ground meat, grated cheese, topped w/Bechamel sauce, served with rice
GYRO DINNER
Sliced thin and topped with tomatoes, onions and our homemade gyro sauce. Served with fresh pita bread
CHICKEN GYRO DINNER
Grilles chicken breast, topped with tomatoes, onions and our homemade gyro sauce. Served with fresh pita bread
CHICKEN KABOB
Chunks of tender fresh chicken breast skewered with green peppers and onions, grilled to perfection. Extra skewer
ITALIAN
SPAGHETTI W/ MEAT SAUCE
Spaghetti with meat sauce, topped with Mozzarella cheese.
MOSTACCIOLI DINN
With meat sauce
GOULASH
With meat sauce
LASAGNA
FETUCCINE ALFREDO
CHICKEN ALFREDO
SHRIMP ALFREDO
CHICKEN PARMESAN
Served with spaghetti and meat sauce
VEAL PARMESAN
Served with spaghetti and meat sauce