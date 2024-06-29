Rocky's NY Deli & Italian Catering
Sandwiches
Signature Sangwiches - Regular Size
- #1 Original Roast Beef
1/2 lb. house made hot roast beef, Applewood smoked bacon, hand stretched mozzarella on a garlic toasted hero$16.99
- #2 Vito Spatafore
Breaded chicken cutlet, soppressata, provolone, roasted red peppers, arugala, red wine vinaigrette on a hero$16.49
- #3 Brenda
1/2 lb. house made hot pastrami, spicy brown mustard on rye$16.99
- #4 Eddie
1/2 lb. house made hot corned beef, melted swiss, Gulden's spicy brown mustard on rye$16.99
- #5 Big Shot
Double decker 1/2 lb. hot pastrami AND 1/2 lb. hot corned beef, melted swiss, our signature Cole slaw, 1000 island dressing between 3 slices rye$28.99
- #6 Red Hook
1/2 lb. hot roast beef, fried eggplant, melted fresh mozz on a garlic toasted hero$16.99
- #7 The T
Our Italian hero: Gabagool, sopressata, mortadella, provolone cheese, thin sliced red onion, tomato, lettuce, red wine vinaigrette on a hero$17.99
- #8 The '29'
1/2 lb turkey breast, pepperjack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, apple butter rolled in a flour tortilla$16.99
- #9 Ebbets Field
Hand breaded fried eggplant, prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozz, basil, herb ricotta on a hero$14.99
- #10 Anna Maria
Our Vegetarian: Grilled eggplant, grilled portabella mushroom, tomato, fresh mozz, roasted sweet peppers, arugula, balsamic reduction, herb ricotta on a hero$14.99
- #11 The Franchise
1/2 lb turkey breast, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a hero$15.99
- #12 Canal St. Station
Breaded chicken cutlet, Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic reduction on a hardroll$15.99
- #13 Major Deegan
Rocky's Almost Famous Egg Salad, Virginia ham, Swiss, garlic dijon dressing on Rye$15.99
- #14 The North Shore
1/4 lb. Atlantic Smoked Salmon, Cream cheese, Capers, red onion, tomato on an Everything Bagel$17.99
- #15 - The Southpaw
Our Cheesesteak: 1/2 lb. shaved Ribeye steak, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, melted White American cheese on a hero$17.99
- #16 - The Yankee Dipper
1/2 lb hot House Made Roast Beef with Melted provolone on a garlic toasted hero. Served with natural au jus.$16.99
Signature Sangwiches - Small
The Off-Broadway Everyday Classics
- Chopped Cheese
The Iconic Uptown NY Sandwich - Chopped seasoned ground beef, grilled onion and lots of melted cheese with lettuce, tomato, ketchup and mayo on a hero$11.99
- Reuben
1/2 lb Corned beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing on grilled rye$17.99
- BLT
Applewood smoked bacon piled high with lettuce, tomato, mayo$14.99
- Chicken Salad on a Hardroll$14.99
Build Your Own
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwiches
- #1 Baconeggandcheese
The obligatory NY staple on a hardroll$6.59
- #2 Sunrise Highway
2 Fried Eggs, Sausage, American cheese on a hardroll$6.59
- #3 Ham & Egger
2 fried eggs, Virginia ham, American cheese on a hardroll$6.59
- #4 Peppers & Eggs
2 fried eggs, roasted sweet peppers, fresh mozz on a hardroll$6.59
- #5 Jersey Turnpike
Thick sliced pork roll, 2 fried eggs, American cheese on a hardroll$10.99
- #6 The 110
2 Egg whites, turkey, spinach on a hardroll$8.49
- #7 The E Houston
1/4 lb house made pastrami and 2 eggs on a hardroll$9.49
- #8 Steak Egg & Cheese
1/4 lb. shaved ribeye, 2 fried eggs and American cheese$10.99
- #9 The Noah
Applewood bacon, sausage, 2 eggs, American cheese on a hardroll$7.99
- Egg & Cheese on a Roll
2 Eggs, American Cheese on a hardroll$5.99
- Ultimate Breakfast Burrito
3 scrambled eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, sausage, our signature hash, pepperjack cheese, garlic butter on a flour tortilla$12.99
- Kickin’ Steak burrito
1/4 lb. shaved ribeye steak, grilled potatoes and onions, melted American cheese, 3 scrambled eggs and a drizzle of spicy chipotle sauce in a garlic butter lined tortilla$13.99
- Cheesy Chorizo Burrito$12.99
Bagels
Salads/Sides
Rocky's Chicken Salad
Egg Salad
Italian Tomato & Cucumber Salad
Long Island Potato Salad
Rotini Antipasto
Cole Slaw
Drinks
Coffee
Beverage cooler
- Dr. Brown's$2.69
- Juice$2.49
- Montane Cucumber Lime$1.99
- Montane Peach Grapefruit$1.99
- Split Banana Cream$4.99
- Lemon Perfect - Original$2.49
- Lemon Perfect - Strawberry Passionfruit$2.49
- Lemon Perfect - Peach$2.49
- Lemon Perfect - Kiwi Star Fruit$2.49
- Lemon Perfect - Dragonfruit Mango$2.49
- Pellegrino - Aranciata$2.99
- Pellegrino - Pomegranate$2.99
- Pellegrino - Limonata$2.99
- Poppi - Strawberry Lemonade$2.99
- Poppi - Doc Pop$2.99
- Melo$2.99