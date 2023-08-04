Starters

Anticucho de Carne

$14.99

Grilled steak skewers with potatoes and Peruvian style white corn with Rocoto Hot and Yellow sauce.

Ceviche Classico

$16.99Out of stock

Fresh fish marinated & cooked in citrus juice served with red onions, white corn, and steamed sweet potato.

Empanadas

Ground Beef Empanada

$2.99Out of stock

Sauteed onions, peppers, ground beef and seasoning.

Roasted Chicken Empanada

$2.99

Sauteed onions, peppers, chicken and seasoning.

Cheese Empanada

$2.99

Mozzarella cheese.

Nachos

Nachos & Cheese

$5.99

Jalapenos, cheese sauce, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo.

Nachos Supreme

$8.99

Cheese sauce, ground beef, shredded cheese, pinto beans, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Chips

Chips

$2.50
Chips and Cheese

$3.50

Chips with cheese sauce on side.

Chips and Fresh Avocado

$4.50
Chips and Salsa

$3.50

Chips and Pico de Gallo

$3.50

Peruvian Sandwiches

Chicharron

$11.99

Pork, criolla salsa, lettuce, and Rocoto cream served with a side of sweet potato fries.

Asado de Carne

$12.99

Steak, onions, lettuce, criolla salsa, and Rocoto cream served with a side of fries.

Chicken Milanesa

$11.99

Chicken, yellow sauce, lettuce, onions, tomato, served with a side of fries.

Peruvian Entrees

Seco

$16.99

Peruvian style braised meat with cilantro sauce, carrots, peas, rice, and pinto beans with criolla salsa.

Lomo Saltado

$16.99

Sauteed meat with white rice, fries, onions, and tomatoes.

Bistec a lo Pobre

$16.99

Grilled meat with rice, fries, and plantains with a fried egg on top.

Mexican Fajitas

Marinated meat sauteed with onions and peppers. Served with cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and lettuce. Served with Spanish rice, and 3 flour tortillas on the side.
Chicken Fajita

$11.99

Onions, peppers, and meat sauteed together, with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, three tortillas and spanish rice on the side.

Steak Fajita

$12.99

Onions, peppers, and meat sauteed together, with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, three tortillas and spanish rice on the side

Shrimp Fajita

$12.99

Onions, peppers, and meat sauteed together, with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, three tortillas and spanish rice on the side

Mexican Burritos

Choice of meat with pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream wrapped in a 12" fresh flour tortilla. Choice of rice: Spanish, Cilantro, or White rice. Choice of beans: Pinto beans or Black beans.
Chicken Burrito

$9.99
Steak Burrito

$11.99
Shrimp Burrito

$10.99
Ground Beef Burrito

$9.99
Pork Burrito

$9.99
Vegetarian Burrito

$9.99

Mexican Tacos

Choice of meat with pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream. Choice of: 3 soft tacos or 3 crispy corn tortillas. Gluten-free soft-tacos available upon request.
Chicken Tacos

$10.99
Steak Tacos

$11.99
Shrimp Tacos

$10.99
Ground Beef Tacos

$9.99
Pork Tacos

$9.99
Vegetarian Tacos

$9.99

Mexican Quesadillas

A 12" grilled flour tortilla folded and stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99
Steak Quesadilla

$11.99
Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.99
Ground Beef Quesadilla

$9.99
Pork Quesadilla

$9.99
Vegetarian Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Salads

Romaine lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, and croutons. Choice of beans: Pinot beans or Black beans. Choice of dressing: Cilantro vinaigrette, Avocado ranch. Gluten-free croutons available upon request.
Chicken Salad

$9.99
Steak Salad

$11.99
Shrimp Salad

$10.99
Ground Beef Salad

$9.99
Pork Salad

$9.99
Vegetarian Salad

$9.99

Kid's Meals

Daditos de Pollo

$5.99

Breaded chicken with a side of fries or mac and cheese.

Small Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Cheese quesadilla. Served with a side of your choice: rice (Spanish, cilantro, or white) or beans (black or pinto).

Small Cheese and Meat Quesadilla

$5.99

Cheese and ground beef quesadilla. Served with a side of your choice: rice (Spanish, cilantro, or white) or beans (black or pinto).

Single Soft Shell Taco

$4.99

Choice of meat with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Single Hard Shell Taco

$4.99

Choice of meat with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Dipping Sauces & Extras

4oz Beans

$1.50

Choose from black or pinto beans.

4oz Rice

$1.50

Choose from white, Spanish, or cilantro rice.

French Fries

$3.50
Fried Yuca

$4.50

4oz Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Fresh salsa made of chopped tomato, onions, cilantro, and jalapeños.

4oz Fresh Avocado

$3.00

4oz Salsa

$1.25

4oz Special Salsa

$2.00

Rocoto (hot), Green Tomatillo (medium), Criolla salsa - onions and peppers marinated in citrus juice (mild), Rocoto cream (mild).

4oz Cheese Sauce

$2.00

4oz Sour Cream

$1.50
Fried Plantain

$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Chips and Pico de Gallo

$3.50

12oz Rice

$4.00

12oz Beans

$4.00

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.50
Mexican Soda

$3.00
Bottled Drinks

$3.00
Bottled Water

$1.50
Chicha Morada

$3.00

The signature drink of Peru. A beverage made from boiled purple corn and enhanced with lime juice, apples, and pineapples.

Bowls

A burrito without the wrap – but instead in a bowl! Your choice of meat with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese. Served with your choice of rice: Spanish, cilantro, or white. Served with your choice of beans: black or pinto.
Chicken Burrito Bowl

$9.99
Steak Burrito Bowl

$11.99
Shrimp Burrito Bowl

$10.99
Ground Beef Burrito Bowl

$9.99
Pork Burrito Bowl

$9.99
Vegetarian Burrito Bowl

$9.99

Desserts

Cakes

$4.00

Fried Ice Cream

$4.00