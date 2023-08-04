Rocoto - Red Lion - 2997 Cape Horn Rd.
Starters
Empanadas
Nachos
Nachos & Cheese
Jalapenos, cheese sauce, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo.
Nachos Supreme
Cheese sauce, ground beef, shredded cheese, pinto beans, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Chips
Chips and Cheese
Chips with cheese sauce on side.
Chips and Fresh Avocado
Chips and Salsa
Chips and Pico de Gallo
Peruvian Sandwiches
Chicharron
Pork, criolla salsa, lettuce, and Rocoto cream served with a side of sweet potato fries.
Asado de Carne
Steak, onions, lettuce, criolla salsa, and Rocoto cream served with a side of fries.
Chicken Milanesa
Chicken, yellow sauce, lettuce, onions, tomato, served with a side of fries.
Peruvian Entrees
Mexican Fajitas
Chicken Fajita
Onions, peppers, and meat sauteed together, with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, three tortillas and spanish rice on the side.
Steak Fajita
Onions, peppers, and meat sauteed together, with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, three tortillas and spanish rice on the side
Shrimp Fajita
Onions, peppers, and meat sauteed together, with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, three tortillas and spanish rice on the side
Mexican Burritos
Mexican Tacos
Mexican Quesadillas
Salads
Kid's Meals
Daditos de Pollo
Breaded chicken with a side of fries or mac and cheese.
Small Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla. Served with a side of your choice: rice (Spanish, cilantro, or white) or beans (black or pinto).
Small Cheese and Meat Quesadilla
Cheese and ground beef quesadilla. Served with a side of your choice: rice (Spanish, cilantro, or white) or beans (black or pinto).
Single Soft Shell Taco
Choice of meat with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Single Hard Shell Taco
Choice of meat with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Dipping Sauces & Extras
4oz Beans
Choose from black or pinto beans.
4oz Rice
Choose from white, Spanish, or cilantro rice.
French Fries
Fried Yuca
4oz Pico de Gallo
Fresh salsa made of chopped tomato, onions, cilantro, and jalapeños.
4oz Fresh Avocado
4oz Salsa
4oz Special Salsa
Rocoto (hot), Green Tomatillo (medium), Criolla salsa - onions and peppers marinated in citrus juice (mild), Rocoto cream (mild).