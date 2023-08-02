Rocoto - Leader Heights 180 Leader Heights Rd.
Rotisserie Peruvian Chicken
A Peruvian staple – grilled chicken marinated in a special sauce made from a variety of spices and ingredients to create a mouthwatering flavor combination. It is then slow-roasted on a rotisserie. Served with your choice of 2 sides: homemade French fries, yuca, fried plantains, beans, or salad (lettuce, tomato, and carrots). Specialty dipping sauce and salad dressing included.
Sides
Peruvian Bowls
A burrito without the wrap – but instead in a bowl! Your choice of meat with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese. Served with your choice of rice: Spanish, cilantro, or white. Served with your choice of beans: black or pinto.
Lomo Saltado
$16.99
Meat sauteed with stir-fry sauce, chopped red onion, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served on top of french fries and white rice.
Seco Beef
$19.99
Peruvian-style braised meat with cilantro sauce, carrots, peas, and criolla salsa. Served on top of white rice and pinto beans.
Seco Chicken
$16.99Out of stock
Peruvian-style braised meat with cilantro sauce, carrots, peas, and criolla sauce. Served on top of white rice and pinto beans.
Vegetarian Tofu Saltado
$16.99
Tofu sauteed with stir-fry sauce, chopped red onion, tomatoes, peppers, and cilantro. Served on top of white rice and fried yuca.
Salad
Romaine lettuce, cheese, carrots, onions. Choice of meat, pinto or black beans, served with cilantro vinaigrette or creamy house dressing. (Vegetarian comes with fresh avocado)
Empanadas
