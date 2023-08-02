Rotisserie Peruvian Chicken

A Peruvian staple – grilled chicken marinated in a special sauce made from a variety of spices and ingredients to create a mouthwatering flavor combination. It is then slow-roasted on a rotisserie. Served with your choice of 2 sides: homemade French fries, yuca, fried plantains, beans, or salad (lettuce, tomato, and carrots). Specialty dipping sauce and salad dressing included.
Whole Chicken

$29.99Out of stock

Choice of two sides.

Half Chicken

$16.99Out of stock

Choice of two sides.

1/4 Chicken Dark Meat

$11.99

Choice of two sides.

1/4 Chicken White Meat

$11.99Out of stock

Choice of two sides.

Sides

Peruvian Fried Rice

$3.99
White Rice

$3.99
French Fries

$3.99
Fried Yuca 9 pcs

$5.99
Fried Plantain 9 pcs

$5.99
Black Beans

$3.99
Pinto Beans

$3.99
Coleslaw

$3.99
Side Salad

$3.99

Lettuce. carrots, and tomatoes.

Steamed Vegetables

$3.99

Carrots. Cauliflower, and Broccoli.

Peruvian Bowls

A burrito without the wrap – but instead in a bowl! Your choice of meat with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese. Served with your choice of rice: Spanish, cilantro, or white. Served with your choice of beans: black or pinto.
Lomo Saltado

$16.99

Meat sauteed with stir-fry sauce, chopped red onion, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served on top of french fries and white rice.

Seco Beef

$19.99

Peruvian-style braised meat with cilantro sauce, carrots, peas, and criolla salsa. Served on top of white rice and pinto beans.

Seco Chicken

$16.99Out of stock

Peruvian-style braised meat with cilantro sauce, carrots, peas, and criolla sauce. Served on top of white rice and pinto beans.

Vegetarian Tofu Saltado

$16.99

Tofu sauteed with stir-fry sauce, chopped red onion, tomatoes, peppers, and cilantro. Served on top of white rice and fried yuca.

Salad

Romaine lettuce, cheese, carrots, onions. Choice of meat, pinto or black beans, served with cilantro vinaigrette or creamy house dressing. (Vegetarian comes with fresh avocado)
Vegetarian Salad

$11.99
Chicken Salad

$11.99
Shrimp Salad

$12.99
Steak Salad

$13.99

Empanadas

Cheese Empanadas

$2.99Out of stock
Ground Beef Empanada

$2.99

Ground beef, peppers, onions, and cheese wrapped in dough and deep fried, with a side of Rocoto cream.

Roasted Chicken Empanada

$2.99

Chicken, onions, and peppers wrapped in dough and deep fried, with a side of Rocoto cream.

Drinks

Soft Drink

$3.00
Mexican Soda

$3.00
Inca Cola Can

$2.50Out of stock
Chicha Morada

$4.00
Bottled Water

$2.00
Bottled Drinks

$3.00