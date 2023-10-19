BURGERS & MORE

House-Ground Burgers

MURDER BURGER by Skip Hollandsworth
$11.99

House-ground beef patty, cheddar cheese, brisket chili, onion, corn chips, whodunit sauce all on a brioche bun

CHACA OAXACA
$12.49

Beef & chorizo patty with queso fresco, fried egg, avocado spread, pico de gallo, tabasco mayo, all on a brioche bun

ROYALE WITH CHEESE
$11.99

House-ground beef patty, American cheese (2x), jalapeño bacon, chopped red onions, mustard, spiked ketchup, all on a brioche bun

BAD HOMBRE
$12.99

House-ground beef patty, maple bacon, gouda, caramelized onions, mango pico, cream cheese spread, Trailboss Habanero sauce, all on a brioche bun

RANCH HOUSE
$12.49

House-ground beef patty, bacon & onion marmalade, arugula, spinach, white cheddar, ranch mayo, all on a brioche bun

NANNY GOAT
$11.99

House-ground beef patty, herb goat cheese, bibb lettuce, beefsteak tomato, onion, garlic-herb mayo, all on a brioche bun

SUGAR BURGER
$12.49

House-ground beef patty, candied bacon, grilled peaches, caramelized onions, arugula, jalapeño jam, all on a brioche bun

DON HENLEY
$11.99

House-ground beef patty, bleu cheese slaw, caramelized onions, bleu cheese crumbles, garlic-herb mayo, all on a brioche bun

LARRY MCMURTRY
$13.99

House-ground beef patty, Irish whiskey cheddar, candied bacon, blackberry compote, shredded lettuce, whole-grain mustard, all on a brioche bun

BRAD SHAM
$12.49

House-ground beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, beefsteak tomato, jalapeños, shredded lettuce, fried onion, cheddar, pickle chutney, Texas BBQ sauce, all on a brioche bun

HOT BASTARD
$11.99

House-ground beef patty, habanero cheddar, marinated fresno peppers, bibb lettuce, beefsteak tomato, onion, fresno aioli, Melinda's XXXtra hot sauce, all on a brioche bun

BODACIOUS
$13.49

House-ground beef patty, American cheese (2x), bacon, crispy onions, grilled jalapeños, pickles, smoked jalapeño mayo, bodacious BBQ sauce, all on a brioche bun

NORAH JONES
$13.99

House-ground beef patty, candied jalapeños, smoked ham, pepper jack, jalapeño bacon, poblano dressing, pico de gallo, on a jalapeño-cheddar bun with avocado butter

D.C.C. BURGER
$11.99

Just like Roscoe made in 1963: our house-ground beef patty, chopped lettuce, beefsteak tomato, onions, pickle, cheddar, mayo & mustard, all on a brioche bun

TURKEY BURGER
$11.49

Seasoned ground turkey patty, hydroponic sprouts, beefsteak tomato, red onion, cranberry boursin, dijon-mayo, all on a whole wheat bun

NEIL YOUNG
$10.99

Homemade vegan patty, hydroponic sprouts, beefsteak tomato, avocado, green goddess dressing

BYO BURGER
$10.99

Build your own masterpiece. Base begins with a beef patty and brioche bun unless specified otherwise (price varies)

Greens

MEAN JOE GREENE'S
$11.99

Mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, roma tomato, chive goat cheese, crispy jalapeno croutons, avocado ranch dressing ...Try it with the steak!

AVOCADO CAESAR
$11.99

Chopped romaine, whole half avocado, parmesan, Castelvetrano olives, capers, caesar dressing, pumpernickel croutons... Try it with the chicken!

RODEO GOAT SIDE SALAD
$6.49

Mixed greens, cheddar, bacon, diced tomato and onion, hard-boiled egg (choice of dressing)

For the Kids

KID SLIDER
$6.99

A mini cheeseburger, plain and dry on a brioche slider

GRILLED CHEESE
$5.99

A grilled cheese sammy on brioche toast, served with pickles and choice of fries, chips, or orange slices

Additions-TG

CHEESE FRIES SURPRISE
$11.99

A large serving of Hand Punched Fries, topped with cheddar, bacon, jalapeños and (surprise!) our homemade chili - served with ranch and ketchup

CHEESE FRIES NO SURPRISE
$10.49

A large serving of Hand Punched Fries, topped with cheddar, bacon, jalapeños - served with ranch and ketchup

HAND PUNCHED FRIES
$3.99

Handcut fries seasoned with salt, pepper & parsley

SWEET POTATO FRIES
$3.99

Lightly seasoned with salt

GOAT CHIPS
$2.99

Homemade potato chips

CHIPS & QUESO
$8.49

Tostada chips served with homemade queso - creamy melted cheese topped with taco meat, guacamole & pico de gallo

CHIPS & SALSA
$4.99

Tostada chips served with homemade red salsa

TEXAS CAVIAR
$3.99

Cold salad of black-eyed peas, hominy, diced tomatoes, poblanos and red onion, marinated in apple cider vinaigrette

BRISKET CHILI BOWL
$7.99

Our homemade chili topped with cheddar and jalapeños - served with tostada chips

STEAMING PILE
$8.99

Jalapeño-cheddar tater tots topped with melted cheddar, bacon, chive goat cheese, a sunny-side up fried egg, with a dash of truffle oil - served with Ranchero dressing for dipping

DRINKS

Beverages

Iced Tea
$2.75

16oz - fresh brewed

Sweet Tea
$2.75

16oz - fresh brewed

Dr. Pepper
$2.75

16oz - fountain

Coca-Cola
$2.75

16oz - fountain

Diet Coke
$2.75

16oz - fountain

Coke Zero
$2.75

16oz - fountain

Barq's Root Beer
$2.75

16oz - fountain

Sprite
$2.75

16oz - fountain

Squirt (Can)
$1.50
Country Time Lemonade
$2.75

16oz - fountain

Live2Give - Bottled H20 (to go)
$2.50

20oz - bottled H20 ***L2G gives 50% of net profits back to people who serve their fellow Americans

Saint Arnold Ginger Beer
$5.00

12oz - bottle

DESSERTS

Balls & more

GOAT BALLS
$5.99

Fried brie-stuffed biscuits dusted with powdered sugar; served with blackberry compote for dipping

PUMPKIN SPICE GOAT BALLS
$6.99

Cheesecake-filled biscuit balls, dusted with sugar & pumpkin pie spice, served with mascarpone dip

Milkshakes

Vanilla Shake
$5.99

Made with Blue Bell Vanilla Bean ice cream, with whipped cream and a cherry on top

Ghirardelli Chocolate Shake
$5.99

Made with Blue Bell and Ghirardelli chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Oreo Milkshake
$5.99

Made with Blue Bell and Oreos, topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Strawberry Shake
$5.99

Made with Blue Bell, topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Thin Mint Shake
$5.99

Blue Bell Vanilla Bean ice cream with our housemade thin mint syrup mixed in, plus whipped cream and a cherry on top

Salted Caramel & Pretzel Shake
$5.99

Blue Bell Vanilla Bean ice cream with our homemade salted caramel syrup and pretzels mixed in, plus whipped cream and a cherry on top

ADULT BEVERAGES (to go)

Moontang - Astronauts Love 'Em!

Moontang 16oz
$12.00

Our signature frozen cocktail... Firefly Moonshine blended with TANG and other things

Moontang ONE GALLON
$60.00

Moontang for the masses! Or at least enough to share with some friends