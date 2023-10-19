Rodeo Goat Denton
BURGERS & MORE
House-Ground Burgers
House-ground beef patty, cheddar cheese, brisket chili, onion, corn chips, whodunit sauce all on a brioche bun
Beef & chorizo patty with queso fresco, fried egg, avocado spread, pico de gallo, tabasco mayo, all on a brioche bun
House-ground beef patty, American cheese (2x), jalapeño bacon, chopped red onions, mustard, spiked ketchup, all on a brioche bun
House-ground beef patty, maple bacon, gouda, caramelized onions, mango pico, cream cheese spread, Trailboss Habanero sauce, all on a brioche bun
House-ground beef patty, bacon & onion marmalade, arugula, spinach, white cheddar, ranch mayo, all on a brioche bun
House-ground beef patty, herb goat cheese, bibb lettuce, beefsteak tomato, onion, garlic-herb mayo, all on a brioche bun
House-ground beef patty, candied bacon, grilled peaches, caramelized onions, arugula, jalapeño jam, all on a brioche bun
House-ground beef patty, bleu cheese slaw, caramelized onions, bleu cheese crumbles, garlic-herb mayo, all on a brioche bun
House-ground beef patty, Irish whiskey cheddar, candied bacon, blackberry compote, shredded lettuce, whole-grain mustard, all on a brioche bun
House-ground beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, beefsteak tomato, jalapeños, shredded lettuce, fried onion, cheddar, pickle chutney, Texas BBQ sauce, all on a brioche bun
House-ground beef patty, habanero cheddar, marinated fresno peppers, bibb lettuce, beefsteak tomato, onion, fresno aioli, Melinda's XXXtra hot sauce, all on a brioche bun
House-ground beef patty, American cheese (2x), bacon, crispy onions, grilled jalapeños, pickles, smoked jalapeño mayo, bodacious BBQ sauce, all on a brioche bun
House-ground beef patty, candied jalapeños, smoked ham, pepper jack, jalapeño bacon, poblano dressing, pico de gallo, on a jalapeño-cheddar bun with avocado butter
Just like Roscoe made in 1963: our house-ground beef patty, chopped lettuce, beefsteak tomato, onions, pickle, cheddar, mayo & mustard, all on a brioche bun
Seasoned ground turkey patty, hydroponic sprouts, beefsteak tomato, red onion, cranberry boursin, dijon-mayo, all on a whole wheat bun
Homemade vegan patty, hydroponic sprouts, beefsteak tomato, avocado, green goddess dressing
Build your own masterpiece. Base begins with a beef patty and brioche bun unless specified otherwise (price varies)
Greens
Mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, roma tomato, chive goat cheese, crispy jalapeno croutons, avocado ranch dressing ...Try it with the steak!
Chopped romaine, whole half avocado, parmesan, Castelvetrano olives, capers, caesar dressing, pumpernickel croutons... Try it with the chicken!
Mixed greens, cheddar, bacon, diced tomato and onion, hard-boiled egg (choice of dressing)
For the Kids
Additions-TG
A large serving of Hand Punched Fries, topped with cheddar, bacon, jalapeños and (surprise!) our homemade chili - served with ranch and ketchup
A large serving of Hand Punched Fries, topped with cheddar, bacon, jalapeños - served with ranch and ketchup
Handcut fries seasoned with salt, pepper & parsley
Lightly seasoned with salt
Homemade potato chips
Tostada chips served with homemade queso - creamy melted cheese topped with taco meat, guacamole & pico de gallo
Tostada chips served with homemade red salsa
Cold salad of black-eyed peas, hominy, diced tomatoes, poblanos and red onion, marinated in apple cider vinaigrette
Our homemade chili topped with cheddar and jalapeños - served with tostada chips
Jalapeño-cheddar tater tots topped with melted cheddar, bacon, chive goat cheese, a sunny-side up fried egg, with a dash of truffle oil - served with Ranchero dressing for dipping
DRINKS
Beverages
16oz - fresh brewed
16oz - fresh brewed
16oz - fountain
16oz - fountain
16oz - fountain
16oz - fountain
16oz - fountain
16oz - fountain
16oz - fountain
20oz - bottled H20 ***L2G gives 50% of net profits back to people who serve their fellow Americans
12oz - bottle
DESSERTS
Balls & more
Milkshakes
Made with Blue Bell Vanilla Bean ice cream, with whipped cream and a cherry on top
Made with Blue Bell and Ghirardelli chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream and a cherry
Made with Blue Bell and Oreos, topped with whipped cream and a cherry
Made with Blue Bell, topped with whipped cream and a cherry
Blue Bell Vanilla Bean ice cream with our housemade thin mint syrup mixed in, plus whipped cream and a cherry on top
Blue Bell Vanilla Bean ice cream with our homemade salted caramel syrup and pretzels mixed in, plus whipped cream and a cherry on top