Rodo's Greek Taverna
Starters
Avocado Hummus
Smooth chickpea puree, with a hint of avocado and cilantro
Baked Feta
A block of feta, wrapped with pastry dough, brushed with butter, and baked to perfection
Cold Platter
Tzatziki, spicy feta, avocado hummus, served with dolmades, cucumbers, carrots, and celery
Dolmades
Tightly wrapped grape leaves with our homemade pilaf
Flakey Saganaki
A block of saganaki wrapped in many layers of pastry dough, and baked until golden brown
Fried Smelts
Freshly fried smelts served with our house made lemon caper sauce
Fried Zucchini
Slices of fresh zucchini, fried to perfection
Greek Calamari
Grilled with lemon and oregano with a side of dill caper sauce
Hot Platter
Flakey saganaki, baked feta, spanakopita, served with hot dolmades and homemade tzatziki
Mussels Scampi
Tender mussels, in a savory white wine scampi sauce
Qebap Cevapi
Balkan style meatballs, made with fresh ground beef, and served with our tzatziki sauce
Rodo's Buffalo Wings
Chicken wings fried to perfection and tossed in our Greek inspired buffalo sauce
Shrimp Volcano
Boiling hot, spicy, and creamy feta, topped with 4 giant shrimp
Spanakopita
Homemade flaky phyllo pastry, filled with spinach, feta cheese, and herbs
Spicy Feta
Bold and slightly spicy fusion of feta cheese and spices. Makes the perfect spread
Tzatziki
Creamy yogurt dip with cucumbers and herbs, pairs perfect with our grilled meats
Soups and Salads
Greek Lentil Soup
Our hearty lentils simmered to perfection, carrots, celery, and onions spiced with Greek herbs
Chicken Lemon Rice
Perfectly simmered chicken meat with its own broth, carrots, celery, and onions with a hint of lemon and rice
House Salad
Green leaf lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, avocado, served with ranch
Rodo's Greek Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, and diced feta, served with our homemade Greek dressing
Sandwiches
California Chicken Panini
Freshly grilled chicken, topped with mozzarella cheese, avocado, lettuce, and tomato
Cheeseburger
Huge 8 oz patty, grilled to perfection with lettuce, tomato, onion, and American cheese
Classic Gyro
Hot pita with a protein of your choice, topped with tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, onion feta, and a handful of french fries
Eggplant Parmesan Panini
Breaded and fried eggplant medallions, on Turano bread slice with our homemade vodka sauce with provolone cheese and Parmesan crumbles
Rodo's Panini
Gyro meat (sliced lamb and beef mix) topped with feta crumbles, served with tomato, cucumbers, and onions, dressed with our homemade tzatziki sauce
Steakhouse Panini
Grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, and steak, topped with provolone cheese
Truffle Burger
Grilled mushrooms and onions infused with black truffle, on a freshly grilled 8 oz patty, topped with provolone cheese and black truffle aioli
Entrée
Specialties
1 Lb Whole Branzino Fish
With seasonal grilled vegetables, lemon potatoes, and dill caper sauce
2 Lb Whole Branzino Fish
With seasonal grilled vegetables, lemon potatoes, and dill caper sauce
Wild Caught Salmon
Grilled to perfection, served with risotto and green beans with our dill caper sauce
Calamari Stuffed
Stuffed with cheesy risotto served in tomato sauce
Lamb Chops
Served with lemon potatoes and grilled veggies
12 Oz New York Strip
Served with fries and bread gravy
Kebab Steak Souvlaki
Served with seasonal vegetables, tzatziki, and rice pilaf
Kebab Chicken Souvlaki
Served with seasonal vegetables, tzatziki, and rice pilaf
Moussaka
Delicious layers of eggplants, potatoes, ground beef, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and covered with béchamel and baked to perfection
Pasta Dishes
Black Truffle Gnocchi
Sautéed mushrooms and garlic with black truffle cream sauce
Fettuccine Chicken Alfredo
Creamy butter sauce loaded with Parmesan on al dente fettuccine
Penne Alla Vodka
Creamy tomato sauce with a hint of vodka, Parmesan, and fresh basil
Seafood Primavera
Rigatoni with calamari, mussels, and shrimp, sautéed in EVOO, and basil butter, served with tomatoes and seasonal grilled vegetables