The Rogue Roundabout
Tea/Canned Soda
Tea And Lemonade
Canned Soda
House Non-Alcoholic
House Non-Alcoholic
NA Flights
Sparkling Waters
Mocktails for Dry January
- 404 Forbidden$8.00
It might be in the name but this drink is definitely not forbidden! This mocktail is made with grapefruit agave syrup and ginger beer mixed perfectly to make you forget there is no alcohol.
- Attempted Redrum$8.00
Our very own Rounded Redrum with a little less punch. This rosemary infused fruit punch provides fun fruity flavors with refreshing citrus notes.
- Continental Drift$8.00
This double chai soda topped with cinnamon toast cold foam will have you drifting away in its rich and earthy yet sweet flavors.
- Zero Proof Barry White$8.00
This mocktail is one you won't regret. Made with black pepper lime syrup, cranberry juice, and our house made soda water, this faux margarita will have us all claiming "You're the one that I need"! You know.... Like Barry White said!
- Year of the Dragon$8.00
2024!! Year of the Dragon will bring us all prosperity and luck..... and good drinks! This bubbly drink made with strawberry lemon syrup and our house made soda water is topped with pink dragon fruit to form a tasty and beautiful drink to enjoy all year.
- White Lightning$8.00
Don't worry! This white lightening isn't made of moonshine. It is a drink made with thirst quenching lemonade and blueberry lemon syrup to create a strikingly bright and easy to drink beverage!