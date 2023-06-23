Rogue's Corner


Chicago Tavern Square-Cut Pizza

By-Your-Command

$10.50+

Build your own: Classic or daring, you choose from regular and/or premium ingredients. Captain your own recipe.

The Pipe n' Wrench

$14.00+

Our homemade Italian Beef, Sausage and Fresh Giardiniera, layered with our classic pizza sauce and Mozzarella & Provolone cheese

Wanderlust

$14.00+

Our Homemade Mojo Pork Loin, with Ham, Banana Peppers, layered over our creamy mustard sauce, Swiss, Provolone & Mozzarella cheese

Gouts of Flame

$14.00+

Spicy Italian Sausage, Bacon, Jalapeno & Banana Peppers over our Gochujang* infused BBQ sauce, Provolone & Mozzarella cheese. (*fermented Korean red chili pepper paste)

Herky-Jerky

$14.00+

Our smoked Pork Belly "Candy," Ham, Pickled Red Onions, Pineapple & BBQ sauce, with Provolone & Mozzarella cheese.

Jury-Rig

$14.00+

Homemade Mac n' Cheese & Sloppy Joe, over our Classic Pizza Sauce, Provolone, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

Master-At-Arms

$14.00+

Homemade Brisket Barbacoa, Black Beans, Corn, Fresh Cilantro over our tangy Barbacoa Sauce & topped with our Red Pepper Aioli Drizzle, Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese

Neapolitan Pizza

Afternoonified

$13.00+

Thin-Shaved Prosciutto, Capicola & Genoa Salami over our White Sauce with Provolone & Mozzarella cheeses

Elizabeth's Songbird

$12.00+

Caramelized Pears, Caramelized Greens Apple & Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese & Olive Oil baste. Finished with Fig Balsamic & Honey Glazes over Fresh Arugula

Five Winds

$12.50+

Provolone, Mozzarella, Asiago, Bleu & Parmesan cheeses over our Alfredo White Sauce

Goblin Tech

$13.50+

Our Slow-Roasted Chicken over Fresh Pesto, Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, with Garlic Aioli Drizzle

The Queen's Guard

$10.50+

Sliced Vine-Ripe Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella & Fresh Basil, over our classic pizza sauce

Vault-13

$13.00+

Our Slow-Roasted Chicken Breast, BBQ Sauce, Bleu Cheese & Pickled Red Onion and Fresh Cilantro

Drinks

Beer

Ginger Ale

Black Forest

$6.00

The Turtle

$6.00

Raspberry Pi

$6.00

Quartermaster

$6.00

Kylie the Magical Leprechaun (Alcoholic)

$10.00

Highlander (Alcoholic)

$11.00

X-ray Vision (Alcoholic)

$10.00

Beer Lager

$7.00

Wine 7

$7.00

Sangria

$8.00

IPA

$8.00

Stout

$9.50

Italian Hard Soda

$11.00

Martini

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Premium mixed

$9.00

Basic mixed

$8.00

Sunrise

$10.00

Wine 8

$8.00

Wine 9

$9.00

mimosa

$7.00

wine 6

$6.00

Lager

$7.00

IPA

$8.00

Red Ale

$7.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet pepsi

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Mountain dew

$3.00

Water

Kiddy cocktail

$3.00

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$4.75

Chopped Caprese Salad

$4.75

Chopped Cucumber & Feta Salad

$4.75

Garden Pasta Orzo

$4.75

Chef Spring Salad

$4.75

Homemade Sandwiches

Big Daddy- Italian Beef

$14.00

Our Homemade Italian Beef, with our Fresh giardiniera and melted Mozzarella & Provolone Cheeses

Cannonade-Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

Our Homemade Meatballs with our Vine-Ripe Tomato Sauce and melted Mozzarella and Provolone

Little Sister

$14.00

Our Homemade Shaved Mojo Pork Loin, banana peppers, with melted Mozzarella & Provolone cheese

Pistoleer

$12.00

Our standard Homemade Italian Beef Sandwich -- Served Plain.