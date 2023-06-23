Rogue's Corner
Chicago Tavern Square-Cut Pizza
By-Your-Command
Build your own: Classic or daring, you choose from regular and/or premium ingredients. Captain your own recipe.
The Pipe n' Wrench
Our homemade Italian Beef, Sausage and Fresh Giardiniera, layered with our classic pizza sauce and Mozzarella & Provolone cheese
Wanderlust
Our Homemade Mojo Pork Loin, with Ham, Banana Peppers, layered over our creamy mustard sauce, Swiss, Provolone & Mozzarella cheese
Gouts of Flame
Spicy Italian Sausage, Bacon, Jalapeno & Banana Peppers over our Gochujang* infused BBQ sauce, Provolone & Mozzarella cheese. (*fermented Korean red chili pepper paste)
Herky-Jerky
Our smoked Pork Belly "Candy," Ham, Pickled Red Onions, Pineapple & BBQ sauce, with Provolone & Mozzarella cheese.
Jury-Rig
Homemade Mac n' Cheese & Sloppy Joe, over our Classic Pizza Sauce, Provolone, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
Master-At-Arms
Homemade Brisket Barbacoa, Black Beans, Corn, Fresh Cilantro over our tangy Barbacoa Sauce & topped with our Red Pepper Aioli Drizzle, Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese
Neapolitan Pizza
Afternoonified
Thin-Shaved Prosciutto, Capicola & Genoa Salami over our White Sauce with Provolone & Mozzarella cheeses
Elizabeth's Songbird
Caramelized Pears, Caramelized Greens Apple & Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese & Olive Oil baste. Finished with Fig Balsamic & Honey Glazes over Fresh Arugula
Five Winds
Provolone, Mozzarella, Asiago, Bleu & Parmesan cheeses over our Alfredo White Sauce
Goblin Tech
Our Slow-Roasted Chicken over Fresh Pesto, Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, with Garlic Aioli Drizzle
The Queen's Guard
Sliced Vine-Ripe Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella & Fresh Basil, over our classic pizza sauce
Vault-13
Our Slow-Roasted Chicken Breast, BBQ Sauce, Bleu Cheese & Pickled Red Onion and Fresh Cilantro
Drinks
Beer
Ginger Ale
Black Forest
The Turtle
Raspberry Pi
Quartermaster
Kylie the Magical Leprechaun (Alcoholic)
Highlander (Alcoholic)
X-ray Vision (Alcoholic)
Beer Lager
Wine 7
Sangria
IPA
Stout
Italian Hard Soda
Martini
Lemon Drop
Premium mixed
Basic mixed
Sunrise
Wine 8
Wine 9
mimosa
wine 6
Lager
IPA
Red Ale
Pepsi
Diet pepsi
Ginger ale
Mountain dew
Water
Kiddy cocktail
Salads
Homemade Sandwiches
Big Daddy- Italian Beef
Our Homemade Italian Beef, with our Fresh giardiniera and melted Mozzarella & Provolone Cheeses
Cannonade-Meatball Sandwich
Our Homemade Meatballs with our Vine-Ripe Tomato Sauce and melted Mozzarella and Provolone
Little Sister
Our Homemade Shaved Mojo Pork Loin, banana peppers, with melted Mozzarella & Provolone cheese
Pistoleer
Our standard Homemade Italian Beef Sandwich -- Served Plain.