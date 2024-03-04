Rollin' Smoke 1. Highland
FOOD
Sandwiches
- Pulled Piggy Sandwich$13.00
- Chopped Brisket Sandwich$13.00
- Sliced Brisket Sandwich$13.00
- Burnt End Sandwich$15.00
- Hot Link Sandwich$12.00
- Brisket Dog$17.00
1/4 lb Beef Hot Dog, topped with Chopped Brisket, Smothered in Nacho Cheese and Onion Strings
- The BIGGIN$16.00
Hot link, Smothered with Chopped Brisket and Pulled Pork!
- Trio Sliders$14.00
Choose your favorite 3 meats and have them on sliders!
- BIG HAWG$16.00
10 oz. of pulled pork on a brioche bun, with chipotle coleslaw and topped with our Carolina Vinegar sauce
- Po-Boy Sandwich$16.00
Choice of brisket, catfish or shrimp on a toasted hoagie roll, with lettuce + tomato. Choice or tartar or bbq sauce on it
- Smoked Chicken Sandwich$12.00
- Smoked Turkey Sandwich$15.00
with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on toast white bread
- The OUTLAW Burger$20.00
"Best Burger in Vegas! Hamburger mixed with Brisket, Onion, Bell Pepper + Topped w/Onion Strings, Red Cabbage Slaw, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, And Chipotle Aioli “Its Dam Good!” *Non-Gluten Free"
- 1/2 Lb WAGYU Burger$18.00
With lettuce, tomato and onion.
Salads/Wraps/Spuds
- BBQ Smoked Salad$15.00
Spring mix for greens, Onions, Tomato, Pickles, Peppers, Red Cabbage + Cheddar Cheese
- Club Wrap$14.00
Smoked Chicken, Pulled Pork and Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Aioli sauce
- Spudtastic$16.00Out of stock
Baked Potato topped with your Choice of Meat, Smothered in our Kickin' BBQ Beans, Nacho Cheese, Sour Cream + Green Onions
- BBQ Nacho Fries$16.00
Waffle Fries topped with your choice of meat, Kickin' Bbq Beans, Nacho Cheese, Sour cream and Green onions
- Brisket Mac Wrap$16.00
Chopped Brisket, Cheesy Mac + Cheese, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Aioli and Mama's Sweet sauce all in a wrap!
- BBQ Sundae$16.00
"Smokin" Plates
- Duo Choice$19.00
Choice of 2 meats and your favorite side! Served on top of a slice of white bread
- Trio Choice$23.00
Choice of 3 meats and your favorite side! Served on top of a slice of white bread
- The Pit Special$38.00
Choice of 5 meats and your favorite 3 sides! Served with 2 slider rolls
- Brisket 3 Ways$25.00
Brisket served chopped, sliced and burnt ends with your favorite side! Served on top of a slice of white bread
- Rib Platter Special$33.00
3 Babybacks, 2 Spare Ribs, 1 Beef Rib, served on a slice of white bread and your choice of a side!
- Catfish Plate$21.00
3 Pieces of Catfish, 3 Hush Puppies and your favorite side!
- Shrimp Plate$22.00
10 Pieces of Fried Shrimp, 3 Hush Puppies and your favorite side!
- Seafood Combo$23.00
2 Pieces of Fried Catfish, 5 Pieces of Fried Shrimp and your favorite side!
- Smoked Meatloaf$21.00
Loaded Mash Potatoes Topped With Mama’s Sweet D-Licious Sauce And Fried Onion Strings
Racks + Birds
- Half Pork Spare Ribs$19.00
6 Bones
- Half Pork Babybacks$20.00
- Half Beef Ribs$30.00
2 Bones
- Half Smoked Chicken$13.00
4 Pieces
- 5 PC Chicken Wings$18.00
- Whole Pork Spare Ribs$32.00
12 Bones
- Whole Pork Babybacks$33.00
- Whole Beef Ribs$55.00
4 Bones
- Whole Smoked Chicken$22.00
8 Pieces
- 10 PC Chicken Wings$32.00
- Center Cut Ribs - Upcharge$6.00+
By the LB
- ½ Lb Brisket$17.00
Chopped or sliced!
- 1 LB Brisket$29.00
Sliced or chopped!
- ½ Lb Burnt Ends$19.00
- 1 Lb Burnt Ends$31.00
- ½ Lb Pulled Pork$17.00
- 1 Lb Pulled Pork$25.00
- ½ Lb Beef Hot Links$16.00
2 Links
- 1 Lb Beef Hot Links$25.00
4 Links
- ½ Lb Rib Tips$11.00
- 1 Lb Rib Tips$19.00
- ½ Lb Catfish$20.00
- 1 Lb Catfish$31.00
- 1/2 Shrimp 10pcs.$20.00
- 1 Lb. Shrimp 20pcs.$31.00
- ½ Lb Pulled Chicken$14.00
- 1 Lb Pulled Chicken$23.00
- 1/2 LB Smoked Turkey$20.00
- 1 LB Smoked Turkey$31.00
"Smokin" Sides
- Bacon Potato Salad
- Chipotle Coleslaw
- Side Salad
- Pickles$5.00+
- 8oz Side Of Cherry Peppers$4.00
- Cheesy Mac & Cheese
- Kickin' BBQ Beans
- Collard Greens w/Brisket
- Green Beans
- Loaded Mash
- Yams
- Corn Bread
- Dirty Rice
- Texas Twinkies$12.00
3 Jalapeños stuffed with Brisket, Cream Cheese and Mama's Sweet Sauce, wrapped in Bacon Deep fried then grilled to perfection
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$12.00
- Waffle Fries
- Fried Okra
- Fried Onion Strings
- Hush Puppies
- Fried Pickles$12.00
- Corn Nuggets$5.00+Out of stock
- Baked Potato$9.00
Homemade Desserts
RSBBQ Party Packs
- D's Delicious Sampler$70.00
6 St. Louis Pork Spare Ribs 1/4 Chicken 1/4 lb Chopped Brisket 1/4 lb Pulled Pork 1/4 lb Hot Links 2 Pints of Sides 1 Pint of Sauce 12 Slider Rolls (Feeds 2-3)
- BBQ Sampler$100.00
1 Whole Chicken 1/2 lb Brisket 1/2 lb Pulled Pork 1/2 lb Hot Links 4 Pints of Sides 1 Pint of Sauce 12 Slider Rolls (Feeds 4-6)
- BBQ Sandwich Pack$130.00
1 lb Chopped Brisket 1 lb Pulled Pork 1 lb Hot Links 1/2 Gallon of Any Side 24 Slider Rolls or 12 Hoagie Rolls 2 Pints of Sauce Feeds (8-10)
- Rib Fest$220.00
1 Whole Rack of Beef Ribs 1 Whole Rack of St. Louis Pork Spare Ribs 1 Whole Rack Pork Babybacks 2 lbs Rib Tips 4 Pints of Sides 2 Pints of Sauce 24 Slider Rolls (Feeds 10-12)
- Super Sampler$220.00
1 Whole Rack St. Louis Pork Ribs 1 Whole Chicken 1 lb Chopped Brisket 1 lb Pulled Pork 1 lb Hot Links 1 lb Rib Tips 3 Quarts of Sides 2 Pints of Sauce 24 Slider Rolls (Feeds 8-10)
- Big Man's$275.00
2 Whole Racks of St. Louis Pork Spare Ribs 2 Whole Chickens 1 LB Chopped Brisket 1 LB Pulled Pork 1 LB Hot Links 1 LB Rib Tips 4 Quarts of Sides 2 Pints of Sauce 24 Slider Rolls
- Unsweet Tea Gallon$12.00
- Sweet Tea Gallon$12.00
- Coke Gallon$12.00
- Diet Coke Gallon$12.00
- Sprite Gallon$12.00
- Orange Gallon$12.00
- Lemonade Gallon$12.00
- Root Beer Gallon$12.00
- Dr. Pepper Gallon$12.00
- Tropical Punch Kool-Aid Gallon$12.00
- Fanta Grape Gallon$12.00
SAUCE, RUB + MERCH
SAUCES + RUBS
- House Sauce
#1 BBQ Sauce! It’s our house sauce cause dats what we use at da house! It’s yum in da tum!
- Sweet Country Girl
Delicious on pork, pretzels and fingers! Yeah, it’s that good!
- Mama's Sweet D-Licious
It’s as sweet as ya mom! Need I say more? Ok…it will make your meatloaf dance!
- Spicy
Spice up ya meat with some sweet heat!
- DAM Hot
Yeah it is! Scorpion and Ghost Peppers are frightfully tasty in this mouth and eye watering BBQ sauce!
- Carolina Vinegar
It will make your pork butt say “Hallelujah and thank ya, ma’am!”
- Hot Chicken Rub$10.00+
OHHHHH YEAHHHH our Hot Chicken Rub will make your chickens dance and your tastebuds cry for joy
- Everything Else Rub$10.00+
SO GOOD ON ANYTHING! We use it on our pulled pork, chicken, ribs, waffle fries, corn nuggets….anything we can rub!!
- Rub Lovers 3 Pack$50.00
Three 16 oz bags of rub! 1 Hot Chicken 1 Beef 1 Everything
- Beef Rub$10.00+
- 12oz Satan's Sistah$13.00