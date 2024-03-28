Skip to Main content
Rolling Wok
Rolling Wok Asian Cuisine & Pho 3600 SE Crossroads Dr Ste F
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Kids Meatball Pho
Meatball
$8.95
Kids Lo Mein
No meat
$8.95
Chicken
$8.95
Beef
$8.95
Veggies
$8.95
Tofu
$8.95
Kids Fried Rice
No meat
$8.95
Chicken
$8.95
Beef
$8.95
Veggies
$8.95
Tofu
$8.95
Kids Sweet & Sour Chicken
Sweet & sour Chicken
$8.95
Rolling Wok Location and Ordering Hours
(515) 300-9521
3600 SE Crossroads Dr Ste F, Grimes, IA 50111
Open now
• Closes at 2PM
All hours
Order online
