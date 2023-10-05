$10 Salami Caprese Sandwich & Fries!
Breakfast

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Bacon, scrambled eggs, fries, & cheddar cheese! Grab one handheld with salsas or try it smothered! Gluten Free: ask for no tortilla

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$4.50

Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Fluffy biscuit, cheddar, fried egg Your choice of bacon or sausage!

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.50

A classic! Two fluffy biscuits, sausage gravy, chopped bacon, cheddar, & two fried eggs

Breakfast Fries

$10.50

Fries loaded up with cheddar cheese, & two fried eggs Choose: Chopped Bacon or Sausage Patties Smother: Sausage Gravy, Pork Green Chili, Half & Half

Breakfast Plate

$10.50

Two slices of toast, two fried eggs, tots, & your choice of chopped bacon or sausage patties

Breakfast Tots

$10.50

Tots loaded up with cheddar cheese, & two fried eggs Choose: Chopped Bacon or Sausage Patties Smother: Sausage Gravy, Pork Green Chili, Half & Half

Challah Toast Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Made with toasted Challah bread from Harvest Moon Baking Company Fried egg & cheddar with your choice of sausage or bacon!

Churro French Toast Bombs

$7.50

Five french toast bombs dusted in cinnamon sugar & served with icing

Everything Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Served on a toasted everything bagel from Just Bagels Bronx, NY Cheddar cheese & a fried egg Your choice of chopped bacon or sausage patties

Taco Shop

Burrito

$11.00

Flour tortilla, guacamole, shredded cheddar, pico, sour cream, your choice of meat! Grab yours handheld with salsas or try it smothered in green chili All of our tortillas are made by Raquelitas Tortillas - Denver, CO

Green Chili Fries

$10.50

Fries loaded with shredded cheddar, spicy pork green chili, sour cream, pico, & queso fresco!

Korean Wonton Nachos

$12.50

Wonton chips, chopped beef patty, gochujang mayo, pickled onions, & kimchi, carrot, jalapeño mix

Loaded Fries

$12.50

Fries loaded with your choice of meat, shredded cheddar, sour cream, pico, & queso fresco. Served with salsas

Street Tacos

$11.00

Three flour tortillas, your choice of meat, pico, & queso fresco Served with salsas All of our tortillas are made by Raquelitas Tortillas - Denver, CO

Taco Salad

$12.50

Romaine lettuce loaded with your choice of meat, shredded cheddar, sour cream, pico, & queso fresco. Served with salsas

Wonton Nachos

$12.50

Wonton chips loaded with your choice of meat, shredded cheddar, sour cream, pico, & queso fresco. Served with salsas

Sides & Rolls

Small Tots

$4.50

Large Tots

$6.50

Small Fries

$4.50

Large Fries

$6.50

Wonton Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Guacamole 4oz

$3.50

Pork Green Chili 8oz

$3.50

Sausage Gravy 8oz

$3.50

8oz Side Meat

$6.00

Side Breakfast Meats

$4.00

4oz Side Any Sauce

$1.00

4oz Side Any Topping

$1.00

Extra Salsa (2)

$1.00

Jalapeño Popper Spring Rolls

$8.00+

Spicy jalapeño cream cheese spring rolls! Served with blackberry jam Grab them by the 5 or 10 piece

Monte Cristo Egg Rolls

$10.50

Our twist on the classic sandwich! Ham, turkey, & swiss egg rolls dusted with powdered sugar. Served two per order with a side of blackberry jam

Fruity Pebbles Cheesecake Rolls

$7.50

Fruity pebbles sweet cream cheese rolled into mini egg-rolls Served three per order

Fried Pickles

$8.50

Crispy fried pickles served with a 4oz side of our house ranch dressing

Burgers, Sandwiches, Wraps, Salads

Birria Melt

$14.50

Slow stewed shredded beef, monterey jack cheese, pico, & pickled red onions served on a Denver crunch hoagie. Includes a side of fries & green chile cream

Chopped Cheese

$10.50

Toasted Denver crunch roll, chopped beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato Served with a side of fries Try it Colorado style with some added green chiles

Korean Burger

$12.50

Hand pressed 6oz beef patty, gochujang mayo, & kimchi, carrot, jalapeño mix Served with a side of fries Our burger buns are made by Harvest Moon Baking CO Denver, CO

Korean Chopped Cheese

$12.50

Denver crunch hoagie roll, chopped beef patty, gochujang mayo, pickled onions, & kimchi, carrot, jalapeño mix. Served with fries

Korean Salad

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, chopped beef patty, pickled red onions, wonton strips, & kimchi, carrot, jalapeño mix

Cuban Sandwich

$12.50

Pulled pork, honey ham, pickles, swiss cheese, & yellow mustard grilled on a hoagie roll. Served with dijon mayo & fries -no substitutions or modifications please-

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$12.50

Grilled chicken, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & ranch dressing on a Denver crunch hoagie. Served with fries

Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries

$12.50

Grilled chicken, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, & ranch dressing on top of shoestring fries!

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.50

Grilled chicken, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & ranch dressing wrapped up in a flour tortilla. Served with fries

Cheeseburger

$10.50

6oz hand pressed beef patty & cheddar cheese! Served with fries Our burger buns are made by Harvest Moon Baking CO Denver, CO

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.50

6oz hand pressed beef patty, chopped bacon, & cheddar cheese! Served with fries Our burger buns are made by Harvest Moon Baking CO Denver, CO

Slopper

$12.50

Open faced cheeseburger loaded with spicy pork green chili, sour cream, pico, & queso fresco! Served with fries Our burger buns are made by Harvest Moon Baking CO Denver, CO

Green Chile Burger

$12.50

6oz hand pressed beef patty, seared asadero cheese, chopped green chiles, cilantro mayo Served with fries Our burger buns are made by Harvest Moon Baking CO Denver, CO

Salami Caprese Sandwich

Salami Caprese Sandwich

$12.50

Genoa salami, pesto, mozzarella, tomatoes, & balsamic glazed grilled & served slightly cool in the center on a challah hoagie roll. Includes a side of fries! -No substitutions or modifications-

Orange Glazed Duck Wings & Tots

Orange Glazed Duck Wings & Tots

$14.50

Five orange glazed duck wings served with a side of tots!

Grab & Go

Elote Cup

$4.50

Oreo Cheesecake Cup

$6.50

Dulce Enchilados

$6.00

Muffin

$3.00

Bagged Chips

$1.50
Martian Bites Freeze Dried Candy

Martian Bites Freeze Dried Candy

$10.00

Freeze dried candy! Order online and select from our current selection when you arrive!

Raquetas Tortillas - Buy To Use At Home!

$7.00

Raquelitas Tortillas to use at home! Made locally in Denver CO

Harvest Moon Baking CO - Buy & Use At Home!

$12.50

Harvest Moon Baking CO Bread! Buy & Use At Home! Made locally in Denver CO

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$7.50

Our regular cheeseburger served solo for the kids! Add a side of fries if youd like!

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Cheddar cheese grilled between slices of challah bread! Served with a side of fries

Kids Chicken Taco & Fries

$7.50

Kids Loaded Fries

$7.50

Fries loaded with shredded cheddar, grilled chicken, & ranch dressing

Drinks

$3 Drink

$3.00

Choose from any of our $3 drinks including cold brew coffee, juices, kool-aid, agua frescas, soda, energy drinks, teas, & fountain drinks!

Build Your Own 6-Pack

$15.00

Order online & grab your selection when you arrive! 6 of our $3 drinks with a carrier case!

32oz Fountain Drink

$3.00

Boba/Milk Tea

$5.00

Boba/Milk Tea 6-Pack

$25.00

Order online & choose your selection when you arrive! Delivery orders: give us an idea of what you would like, if anything is out of stock we will choose a close substitution!

Watermelon Agua Fresca

$3.00

Mango Agua Fresca

$3.00

Blue Raspberry Lemonade with Lychee Popping Boba

$5.00

Strawberry Redbull with Passionfruit Popping Boba

$5.00

Classic Milk Tea with Tapioca

$5.00

Thai Tea Milk Tea

$5.00

Horchata

$3.00

Kids Sized Fountain Drink

$1.50

Blue Raspberry Coconut Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Coconut Lemonade

$3.00

Tropical Punch Kool-Aid

$3.00

Grape Kool-Aid

$3.00

Green Apple Kool-Aid

$3.00

Watermelon Kool-Aid

$3.00

Blue Rasperry Kool-Aid

$3.00

Black Cold Brew

$3.00

Cookies n Cream Cold Brew

$3.00

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$3.00

White Mocha Cold Brew

$3.00

Strawberry Banana Agua Fresca

$3.00

Passionfruit Agua Fresca

$3.00

Boba & Milk Tea Build Your Own 6-Pack

$25.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Bottled Soda and Energy Drinks

$3.00

Morir Sonando Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Dolce Juice

$3.00

Coconut Lemonade

$3.00

Merchandise

Roll Up Logo Tee Shirt

$20.00