Roll Up 301 Main St
Breakfast
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
Bacon, scrambled eggs, fries, & cheddar cheese! Grab one handheld with salsas or try it smothered! Gluten Free: ask for no tortilla
Bagel w/Cream Cheese
Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich
Fluffy biscuit, cheddar, fried egg Your choice of bacon or sausage!
Biscuits & Gravy
A classic! Two fluffy biscuits, sausage gravy, chopped bacon, cheddar, & two fried eggs
Breakfast Fries
Fries loaded up with cheddar cheese, & two fried eggs Choose: Chopped Bacon or Sausage Patties Smother: Sausage Gravy, Pork Green Chili, Half & Half
Breakfast Plate
Two slices of toast, two fried eggs, tots, & your choice of chopped bacon or sausage patties
Breakfast Tots
Tots loaded up with cheddar cheese, & two fried eggs Choose: Chopped Bacon or Sausage Patties Smother: Sausage Gravy, Pork Green Chili, Half & Half
Challah Toast Breakfast Sandwich
Made with toasted Challah bread from Harvest Moon Baking Company Fried egg & cheddar with your choice of sausage or bacon!
Churro French Toast Bombs
Five french toast bombs dusted in cinnamon sugar & served with icing
Everything Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Served on a toasted everything bagel from Just Bagels Bronx, NY Cheddar cheese & a fried egg Your choice of chopped bacon or sausage patties
Taco Shop
Burrito
Flour tortilla, guacamole, shredded cheddar, pico, sour cream, your choice of meat! Grab yours handheld with salsas or try it smothered in green chili All of our tortillas are made by Raquelitas Tortillas - Denver, CO
Green Chili Fries
Fries loaded with shredded cheddar, spicy pork green chili, sour cream, pico, & queso fresco!
Korean Wonton Nachos
Wonton chips, chopped beef patty, gochujang mayo, pickled onions, & kimchi, carrot, jalapeño mix
Loaded Fries
Fries loaded with your choice of meat, shredded cheddar, sour cream, pico, & queso fresco. Served with salsas
Street Tacos
Three flour tortillas, your choice of meat, pico, & queso fresco Served with salsas All of our tortillas are made by Raquelitas Tortillas - Denver, CO
Taco Salad
Romaine lettuce loaded with your choice of meat, shredded cheddar, sour cream, pico, & queso fresco. Served with salsas
Wonton Nachos
Wonton chips loaded with your choice of meat, shredded cheddar, sour cream, pico, & queso fresco. Served with salsas
Sides & Rolls
Small Tots
Large Tots
Small Fries
Large Fries
Wonton Chips & Salsa
Guacamole 4oz
Pork Green Chili 8oz
Sausage Gravy 8oz
8oz Side Meat
Side Breakfast Meats
4oz Side Any Sauce
4oz Side Any Topping
Extra Salsa (2)
Jalapeño Popper Spring Rolls
Spicy jalapeño cream cheese spring rolls! Served with blackberry jam Grab them by the 5 or 10 piece
Monte Cristo Egg Rolls
Our twist on the classic sandwich! Ham, turkey, & swiss egg rolls dusted with powdered sugar. Served two per order with a side of blackberry jam
Fruity Pebbles Cheesecake Rolls
Fruity pebbles sweet cream cheese rolled into mini egg-rolls Served three per order
Fried Pickles
Crispy fried pickles served with a 4oz side of our house ranch dressing
Burgers, Sandwiches, Wraps, Salads
Birria Melt
Slow stewed shredded beef, monterey jack cheese, pico, & pickled red onions served on a Denver crunch hoagie. Includes a side of fries & green chile cream
Chopped Cheese
Toasted Denver crunch roll, chopped beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato Served with a side of fries Try it Colorado style with some added green chiles
Korean Burger
Hand pressed 6oz beef patty, gochujang mayo, & kimchi, carrot, jalapeño mix Served with a side of fries Our burger buns are made by Harvest Moon Baking CO Denver, CO
Korean Chopped Cheese
Denver crunch hoagie roll, chopped beef patty, gochujang mayo, pickled onions, & kimchi, carrot, jalapeño mix. Served with fries
Korean Salad
Romaine lettuce, chopped beef patty, pickled red onions, wonton strips, & kimchi, carrot, jalapeño mix
Cuban Sandwich
Pulled pork, honey ham, pickles, swiss cheese, & yellow mustard grilled on a hoagie roll. Served with dijon mayo & fries -no substitutions or modifications please-
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Grilled chicken, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & ranch dressing on a Denver crunch hoagie. Served with fries
Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries
Grilled chicken, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, & ranch dressing on top of shoestring fries!
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & ranch dressing wrapped up in a flour tortilla. Served with fries
Cheeseburger
6oz hand pressed beef patty & cheddar cheese! Served with fries Our burger buns are made by Harvest Moon Baking CO Denver, CO
Bacon Cheeseburger
6oz hand pressed beef patty, chopped bacon, & cheddar cheese! Served with fries Our burger buns are made by Harvest Moon Baking CO Denver, CO
Slopper
Open faced cheeseburger loaded with spicy pork green chili, sour cream, pico, & queso fresco! Served with fries Our burger buns are made by Harvest Moon Baking CO Denver, CO
Green Chile Burger
6oz hand pressed beef patty, seared asadero cheese, chopped green chiles, cilantro mayo Served with fries Our burger buns are made by Harvest Moon Baking CO Denver, CO
Salami Caprese Sandwich
Genoa salami, pesto, mozzarella, tomatoes, & balsamic glazed grilled & served slightly cool in the center on a challah hoagie roll. Includes a side of fries! -No substitutions or modifications-
Orange Glazed Duck Wings & Tots
Five orange glazed duck wings served with a side of tots!
Grab & Go
Elote Cup
Oreo Cheesecake Cup
Dulce Enchilados
Muffin
Bagged Chips
Martian Bites Freeze Dried Candy
Freeze dried candy! Order online and select from our current selection when you arrive!
Raquetas Tortillas - Buy To Use At Home!
Raquelitas Tortillas to use at home! Made locally in Denver CO
Harvest Moon Baking CO - Buy & Use At Home!
Harvest Moon Baking CO Bread! Buy & Use At Home! Made locally in Denver CO
Kids Menu
Kids Burger
Our regular cheeseburger served solo for the kids! Add a side of fries if youd like!
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese grilled between slices of challah bread! Served with a side of fries
Kids Chicken Taco & Fries
Kids Loaded Fries
Fries loaded with shredded cheddar, grilled chicken, & ranch dressing
Drinks
$3 Drink
Choose from any of our $3 drinks including cold brew coffee, juices, kool-aid, agua frescas, soda, energy drinks, teas, & fountain drinks!
Build Your Own 6-Pack
Order online & grab your selection when you arrive! 6 of our $3 drinks with a carrier case!
32oz Fountain Drink
Boba/Milk Tea
Boba/Milk Tea 6-Pack
Order online & choose your selection when you arrive! Delivery orders: give us an idea of what you would like, if anything is out of stock we will choose a close substitution!