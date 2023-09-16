Appetizers

Appetizer

Garlic Bread

$4.95

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$5.95

Cajun Fries

$6.95

Buffalo Wings

Garlic Knots

$6.95

Served with marinara sauce.

Buffalo Garlic Knots

$7.50

Our homemade garlic knots tossed buffalo style in blue cheese and hot sauce.

Bruschetta

$8.50

Diced tomatoes, seasonal with garlic, olive oil, oregano, basil & mozzarella.

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

3 pieces come with fries.

Broccoli Cheese Bites

$7.95

Focaccia Cheese Breadsticks

$8.95

Served with Marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Served with Marinara sauce.

Margherita Focaccia

$9.95

Fresh tomatoes, fresh oregano, fresh basil, and mozzarella.

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95

Served with Marinara sauce.

Two Sausage

$5.50

Two Meatballs

$5.50

Onion Rings

$6.95

French Fries

$5.95

Salads

Tossed Salad

$6.95+

Greek Salad

$8.50+

Antipasto Salad

$8.50+

Ham, salami & provolone topped on a garden salad.

Chef Salad

$8.50+

Ham, turkey & provolone topped on a garden salad.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

Lettuce, red roasted peppers, croutons & parmesan cheese.

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$11.95

Quesadilla

Quesadillas

Veggie Quesadilla with Fries

$12.95

Mushrooms, onions, peppers & tomatoes. Served with French Fries.

Chicken Quesadilla with Fries Onions & Peppers

$13.95

Onions and peppers. Served with French Fries.

Steak Quesadilla with Fries Onions & Peppers

$13.95

Onions and peppers. Served with French Fries.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.95

Tomatoes, onions and pineapple. Served with French Fries.

Cheese Quesadilla with Fries

$11.95

Pizza

Large Pizzas

LG Cheese Pizza

$14.95

Classic cheese or create your own pizza.

LG Roma Special

$28.95

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, peppers, onions, bacon, olives & anchovies.

LG 1. Roma Italiano

$23.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, fresh oregano & parmesan cheese.

LG 2. Fantasy

$20.95

Ricotta, broccoli, mozzarella and a touch of romano.

LG 3. Contadina

$23.95

Broccoli fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella & tomato sauce.

LG 4. Ortolana

$23.95

Eggplant, fresh tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella & tomato sauce.

LG 5. Arrabbiata

$23.95

Sausage, hot peppers ,onions, mozzarella & tomato sauce.

LG 6. Rustica

$23.95

With or without sauce. Roasted peppers, spinach, fresh tomato & mozzarella.

LG 7. BBQ Sauce

$20.95

Diced chicken with bbq sauce, tomato sauce, & mozzarella cheese.

LG 8. Hawaiian Suprise

$20.95

Sweet & sour pizza with mozzarella, chopped ham & pineapple.

LG 9. Siciliana

$20.95

Old fashioned thik crust, plain sauce, seasoned with garlic, basil, fresh oregano, and olive oil (with or without cheese.

LG 10. Priazzo

$25.95

Italian style stuffed pizza with your choice of 3 traditional toppings.

LG 11. Mona Lisa

$24.95

A plain tomato sauce pizza with broccoli, eggplant, olives, roasted peppers, garlic, topped with a touch of parmesan cheese.

LG 12. Meat Feast

$25.95

A delicious mix of all meats.

LG 13. Quattro Stagioni

$25.95

Artichoke hearts, mushrooms olives, ham & tomato sauce.

LG 14. Veggie

$25.95

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli, olives, spinach & garlic.

LG 15. White Clam

$25.95

Chopped clams, olive oil, fresh oregano, garlic, fresh basil, & mozzarella (no sauce).

LG 16. Clams Casino

$26.95

Mozzarella, clams, garlic, bacon, olive oil, fresh basil, fresh oregano & green peppers.

LG 17. California Dreamin

$26.95

Mozzarella, roasted peppers, eggplant, artichoke hearts, olives, mushrooms & tomato sauce.

LG 18. Chicken Florentina

$26.95

Chicken breast, spinach, onions, fresh tomatoes, garlic, ricotta & mozzarella. (no sauce).

LG 19. Pesto

$23.95

Pesto sauce, grated cheese, olive oil, mozzarella & choice of 2 traditional toppings.

LG 20. Five Cheese

$23.95

Mozzarella, feta, romano, ricotta & provolone cheese.

LG 21. Sweet Heat

$23.95

White, honey & bbq chicken.

LG 22. Porchetta

$23.95

Mozzarella, ham, bacon, salami & tomato sauce.

LG 23. Buffalo Style

$22.95

Hot sauce, mozzarella, marinated chicken, & blue cheese dressing.

LG 24. Naturale

$25.95

No sauce. Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, spinach, garlic & mozzarella.

LG 25. Chicken Alfredo

$24.95

Chicken breast, alfredo sauce & mozzarella.

LG 26. Mappamando

$24.95

Ricotta, bacon, broccoli, lite tomato sauce & mozzarella.

LG 27. Pizza Vendura

$25.95

Ranch dressing, garlic, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, roasted peppers & bacon.

LG 28. Shrimp Scampi

$25.95

Garlic special sauce, mozzarella, shrimp, fresh oregano & fresh basil.

LG 29. Seafood

$26.95

Shrimp, garlic, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella & fresh basil.

LG 30. Chicken, Broccoli, Lemon Pepper

$23.95

LG 31. Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.95

White, chicken breast, ranch dressing, mozzarella, bacon & onions.

LG 32. Louies Favorite

$24.95

White, fresh tomatoes, broccoli, olives, artichokes, garlic, & olive oil.

LG 33. House Favorite

$25.95

Feta cheese, bacon, spinach, roasted peppers, tomato sauce & mozzarella.

LG 34. Toms Special

$26.95

Pesto sauce, fresh tomatoes, eggplant, ricotta & garlic.

LG 35. Belly Buster

$31.95

All the meats and vegetables on a thick crust.

LG 36. Margherita

$24.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh oregano, & fresh basil.

LG 37. Bruschetta

$24.95

Diced tomatoes, feta cheese, garlic & fresh basil (white)

LG 38. Philly Pizza

$26.95

Sauce, onions & peppers (white).

Small Pizzas

Small Cheese Pizza

$10.95

Classic cheese or create your own pizza.

SM Roma Special

$19.95

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, peppers, onions, bacon, olives & anchovies.

SM 1. Roma Italiano

$15.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, fresh oregano & parmesan cheese.

SM 2. Fantasy

$13.95

Ricotta, broccoli, mozzarella and a touch of romano.

SM 3. Contadina

$15.95

Broccoli fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella & tomato sauce.

SM 4. Ortolana

$15.95

Eggplant, fresh tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella & tomato sauce.

SM 5. Arrabbiata

$15.95

Sausage, hot peppers ,onions, mozzarella & tomato sauce.

SM 6. Rustica

$15.95

With or without sauce. Roasted peppers, spinach, fresh tomato & mozzarella.

SM 7. BBQ Sauce

$14.95

Diced chicken with bbq sauce, tomato sauce, & mozzarella cheese.

SM 8. Hawaiian Suprise

$14.95

Sweet & sour pizza with mozzarella, chopped ham & pineapple.

SM 9. Siciliana

$16.96

Old fashioned thik crust, plain sauce, seasoned with garlic, basil, fresh oregano, and olive oil (with or without cheese.

SM 10. Priazzo

$17.95

Italian style stuffed pizza with your choice of 3 traditional toppings.

SM 11. Mona Lisa

$16.95

A plain tomato sauce pizza with broccoli, eggplant, olives, roasted peppers, garlic, topped with a touch of parmesan cheese.

SM 12. Meat Feast

$17.95

A delicious mix of all meats.

SM 13. Quattro Stagioni

$17.95

Artichoke hearts, mushrooms olives, ham & tomato sauce.

SM 14. Veggie

$17.95

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli, olives, spinach & garlic.

SM 15. White Clam

$17.95

Chopped clams, olive oil, fresh oregano, garlic, fresh basil, & mozzarella (no sauce).

SM 16. Clams Casino

$17.95

Mozzarella, clams, garlic, bacon, olive oil, fresh basil, fresh oregano & green peppers.

SM 17. California Dreamin

$17.95

Mozzarella, roasted peppers, eggplant, artichoke hearts, olives, mushrooms & tomato sauce.

SM 18. Chicken Florentina

$17.95

Chicken breast, spinach, onions, fresh tomatoes, garlic, ricotta & mozzarella. (no sauce).

SM 19. Pesto

$17.95

Pesto sauce, grated cheese, olive oil, mozzarella & choice of 2 traditional toppings.

SM 20. Five Cheese

$15.95

Mozzarella, feta, romano, ricotta & provolone cheese.

SM 21. Sweet Heat

$15.95

White, honey & bbq chicken.

SM 22. Porchetta

$16.95

Mozzarella, ham, bacon, salami & tomato sauce.

SM 23. Buffalo Style

$14.95

Hot sauce, mozzarella, marinated chicken, & blue cheese dressing.

SM 24. Naturale

$16.95

No sauce. Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, spinach, garlic & mozzarella.

SM 25. Chicken Alfredo

$16.95

Chicken breast, alfredo sauce & mozzarella.

SM 26. Mappamando

$16.95

Ricotta, bacon, broccoli, lite tomato sauce & mozzarella.

SM 27. Pizza Vendura

$17.95

Ranch dressing, garlic, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, roasted peppers & bacon.

SM 28. Shrimp Scampi

$17.95

Garlic special sauce, mozzarella, shrimp, fresh oregano & fresh basil.

SM 29. Seafood

$18.95

Shrimp, garlic, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella & fresh basil.

SM 30. Chicken, Broccoli, Lemon Pepper

$15.95

SM 31. Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.95

White, chicken breast, ranch dressing, mozzarella, bacon & onions.

SM 32. Louies Favorite

$17.95

White, fresh tomatoes, broccoli, olives, artichokes, garlic, & olive oil.

SM 33. House Favorite

$18.95

Feta cheese, bacon, spinach, roasted peppers, tomato sauce & mozzarella.

SM 34. Toms Special

$18.95

Pesto sauce, fresh tomatoes, eggplant, ricotta & garlic.

SM 35. Belly Buster

$20.95

All the meats and vegetables on a thick crust.

SM 36. Margherita

$16.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh oregano, & fresh basil.

SM 37. Bruschetta

$17.95

Diced tomatoes, feta cheese, garlic & fresh basil (white)

SM 38. Philly Pizza

$18.95

Sauce, onions & peppers (white).

Calzones / Stromboli

Stromboli

Stuffed Stromboli with Mozzarella Only

$15.95

Stuffed Stromboli With Philly Cheese Steak and Onions/Peppers

$17.95

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$15.95

Extra Dipping Sauce

$4.00

Calzones

Calzone with Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese

$14.95

Extra Dipping Sauce

$4.00

Pastas / Specialty Dinners

Pastas

Pasta with Garlic & Oil

$11.95

Pasta with Meat Sauce

$15.95

Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$11.95

Pasta with Tomato Sauce & Meatball

$14.95

Pasta with Tomato Sauce & Sausage

$14.95

Shrimp Scampi

$21.95

6 shrimp sauteed in a garlic white wine lemon sauce topped with fresh diced tomatoes.

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.95

Pasta Combo

$16.95

Manicotti, stuffed shells & ravioli.

Specialty Dinners

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.95

Chicken Cacciatore

$19.95

Chicken breast, stuffed with onions, mushrooms, & peppers in a plum tomato sauce.

Ziti, Chicken & Broccoli

$17.95

Sauteed in olive oil & garlic in a wine sauce.

Manicotti

$14.95

Stuffed Shells

$14.95

Eggplant Rollatini

$16.95

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$14.95

Penne ala Vodka

$16.95

Baked Ziti

$17.95

Ziti baked with tomato sauce and ricotta cheese topped with mozzarella cheese.

Grinders

Chicken Breast Parmigiana Grinder

$12.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Grinder

$11.50

Sausage Parmigiana Grinder

$10.95

Meatball Parmigiana Grinder

$11.50

Hot Combo Grinder with Peppers

$12.95

Philly Steak Grinder

$12.95

Turkey Grinder

$11.95

Tuna Grinder

$11.50

Crispy Chicken Grinder

$12.95

Chicken Philly Grinder with Onions & Peppers

$12.95

Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Submarine Grinder

$12.95

Italian Combo Grinder

$12.95

Cheeseburger Grinder

$14.95

Ham & Cheese Grinder

$11.50

Veggie Grinder

$10.95

Salami & Cheese Grinder

$11.50

Flatbread Sandwiches with Fries

Flatbread Sandwiches

Italian Combo Flatbread

$13.95

Oil Vinegar, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo. Served with French Fries.

Crispy Chicken Cutlet Flatbread

$13.95

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo. Served with French Fries.

Philly Steak Flatbread

$13.95

Onions, peppers. Served with French Fries.

Chicken Philly Flatbread

$13.95

Mushrooms, onions. Served with French Fries.

Ham & Cheese Flatbread

$13.95

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo. Served with French Fries.

Salami & Cheese Flatbread

$13.95

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo. Served with French Fries.

Grilled Chicken Flatbread

$13.95

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo. Served with French Fries.

Turkey Flatbread

$13.95

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo. Served with French Fries.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$13.95

Lettuce, Mayo. Served with French Fries.

Tuna Flatbread

$13.95

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo. Served with French Fries.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$13.95

Veggie Flatbread

$13.95

Broccoli, olives, mushrooms, peppers, onions. Served with French Fries.

Wraps

Philly Steak Wrap with Fries Onions & Peppers

$12.95

Served with French Fries.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap with Fries

$12.95

Served with French Fries.

Chicken Philly Wrap with Fries Onions & Peppers

$12.95

Served with French Fries.

Crispy Chicken Cutlet Wrap with Fries

$12.95

Served with French Fries.

Grilled Chicken Wrap with Fries

$12.95

Served with French Fries.

Turkey Wrap With Fries

$12.95

Served with French Fries.

Buffalo Wrap with Fries

$12.95

Served with French Fries.

Tuna Wrap with Fries

$12.95

Served with French Fries.

Desserts

Cakes

Cheesecake

$4.95

Tiramisu

$5.50

Oreo Cake

$5.50

Carrot Cake

$5.50

Sides

Condiments

Crushed Red peppers

$1.00

Parmesean Cheese

$1.00

Side Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Powder

$1.00

Side Black Pepper

$1.00

Side Anchovies

$3.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Hot Sauce

$1.00

Cup Sauce

$3.00

Container Sauce

$5.00

Drinks

2 Liter Soda

2 Liter Coke

$4.00

2 Liter Diet Coke

$4.00

2 liter Sprite

$4.00

2 Liter Ginger Ale

$4.00

Cans

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Diet Coke

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50

Can MT Dew

$1.50

Can Orange

$1.50

Can Grape

$1.50

Can Ginger Ale

$1.50

Can Dr Pepper

$1.50

Fan Iced Tea

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50