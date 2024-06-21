Roma's Italian Restaurant
Starters
- Calamari
Tender calamari is lightly floured and deep fried. Served with marinara$12.99
- Fried Mozzarella
Homemade mozzarella is perfectly fried and served with marinara$10.99
- Bruschetta
Served with garlic crostini topped with feta cheese and balsamic glaze$10.99
- Baked Meatballs
Our homemade meatballs are smothered in marinara and mozzarella cheese$9.99
- Chicken Fingers
Hand-breaded and perfectly seasoned. Served with honey mustard$8.99
- Cup Pasta Fagioli
Our take on this Venetian classic. Hearty and rich!$3.99
- Bowl Pasta Fagioli
Our take on this Venetian classic. Hearty and rich!$6.99
- Half Order Garlic Knots
Garlic knots Ocala's best soaked in garlic butter & parmesan cheese$6.99
- Buffalo Garlic Knots
Buffalo garlic knots soaked in garlic & buffalo sauce. Drizzled in ranch$7.99
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
- Personal 10" Supreme
Supreme meatballs, pepperoni, Italian sausage, diced ham, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives & red onion$14.00
- Medium 14" Supreme
Supreme meatballs, pepperoni, Italian sausage, diced ham, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives & red onion$18.00
- Large 18" Supreme
Supreme meatballs, pepperoni, Italian sausage, diced ham, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives & red onion$21.00
- Personal 10" Meat
Meatballs, pepperoni, Italian sausage, diced ham$14.00
- Medium 14" Meat
Meatballs, pepperoni, Italian sausage, diced ham$18.00
- Large 18" Meat
Meatballs, pepperoni, Italian sausage, diced ham$21.00
- Personal 10" White Pizza
Our house ricotta blend topped with mozzarella and garlic olive oil$14.00
- Medium 14" White Pizza
Our house ricotta blend topped with mozzarella and garlic olive oil$18.00
- Large 18" White Pizza
Our house ricotta blend topped with mozzarella and garlic olive oil$21.00
- Personal 10" Margherita
Fresh mozzarella & fresh basil sprinkled with garlic olive oil$14.00
- Medium 14" Margherita
Fresh mozzarella & fresh basil sprinkled with garlic olive oil$18.00
- Large 18" Margherita
Fresh mozzarella & fresh basil sprinkled with garlic olive oil$21.00
- Personal 10" Three Topping
Choose any 3 toppings$12.00
- Medium 14" Three Topping
Choose any 3 toppings$16.00
- Large 18" Three Topping
Choose any 3 toppings$19.00
- Personal 10" Veggie$14.00
- Medium 14" Veggie$18.00
- Large 18" Veggie$21.00
- Calzone
Mozzarella, ricotta & two toppings$12.99
- Stromboli
Mozzarella & any two toppings$12.99
Salads
- Antipasto Salad
Salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone, olives, tomatoes & onions. Served chopped & tossed with our house vinaigrette$13.99
- Caprese Salad
Freshly sliced tomatoes topped with mozzarella, basil & a balsamic reduction$12.99
- Greek Salad
Topped with your favorites, served chopped & tossed with our homemade Greek dressing$12.99
- Soup & Salad
House or caesar salad paired with a bowl of pasta fagioli soup$12.99
- LARGE Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & croutons tossed in a caesar dressing$9.99
- LARGE House Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese and homemade garlic croutons and a choice of house dressing$9.99
Sandwiches
- Roma's Philly Cheese steak
Roma's Philly a unique take on a classic. Shaved ribeye topped with Philly cheese blend, peppers & onions. Served on a hoagie roll$13.99
- Meatball Sub
Delicious homemade meatballs topped with marinara & melted mozzarella. Served on a fresh baked hoagie roll$12.99
- Parmigiana Sandwich
Your choice of chicken or eggplant topped with marinara and melted mozzarella. Served on a toasted hoagie roll$12.99
- Italian Sausage Philly
Italian sausage Philly our sweet Italian sausage sautéed with onions, and peppers, topped with our fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese$12.99
- Italian Sandwich
Ham, salami, pepperoni & provolone cheese, topped with lettuce & tomato, banana peppers, onions & house dressing. Served toasted or cold$12.99
- The Classic Burger
Eight-ounce burger cooked to perfection. Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion$12.99
- Chicken Caprese
Marinated chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, tomato, and basil & balsamic$12.99
Sides
- French Fries$3.99
- SMALL House Salad$3.99
- SMALL Caesar Salad$3.99
- Pasta Salad$3.99
- Grilled Vegetables$3.99
- Mac and Cheese$3.99
- Side of Spaghetti with Marinara$3.99
- 2 Meatballs$4.00
- 2 Sausage$4.00
- 4 OZ Marinara$1.99
- 1 Garlic Knot$1.00
- Garlic Toast with Marinara$4.00
- Extra 2oz dressing$0.99
- Extra 4oz Dressing$1.99
- Balsamic Glaze 2oz$2.99
Classics
- Pescatore
Sauteed shrimp, calamari & clams tossed with shallots, garlic and tomatoes then flambeéd with brandy. Served over linguini$22.99
- A La Roma
Chicken with onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese, capers and artichoke hearts in a piccata sauce. Served over penne pasta$20.99
- Piccata
Choice of chicken or grilled salmon in piccata sauce. Served over linguini$18.99
- Shrimp Scampi
Sauteéd in our house scampi butter with a hint of white wine. Served over linguini$18.99
- Parmigiana Entree
Breaded chicken or eggplant with marinara & mozzarella over spaghetti$18.99
- Pasta Rustica
Chicken and sausage sautéed with onions & mushrooms in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce$18.99
- Linguini with Clam Sauce
Linguine served with garlic white wine or marinara sauce$16.99
- Stuffed Shells
Freshly baked shells filled with cheese and topped with our house marinara$16.99
- Lasagna
Baked and layered with ricotta and homemade mozzarella cheese$14.99
- Pasta Primavera
Seasonal vegetables sauteed then tossed with penne pasta and our signature alfredo sauce$14.99
- Cheese Ravioli
Cheesy and creamy Italian classic topped with marinara and parmesan cheese$14.99
- Baked Ziti$15.99
Kids
- Kids Chicken Fingers
Hand-breaded chicken fingers served with french fries$8.99
- Kids Cheeseburger
Kid-sized cheeseburger cooked to perfection & served with french fries$8.99
- Kids Mac and Cheese
Creamy and cheesy! A kid's favorite$8.99
- Kids Spaghetti & Meatball
Perfect portion of a classic. Served with bread$8.99
- Kids Fettuccine Alfredo
Creamy pasta and parmesan cheese served with bread$8.99
Custom Pasta
Desserts
- Tiramisu Bread Pudding
You've got to be kidding me right? We combine two of your favorites and send you home in style$7.99
- Cheesecake
Classic New York style$7.99
- Cannolis
A pair of Italian favorites made to order and stuffed with a unique creamy filling$7.99
- Zeppoles
Fried Italian dough served hot tossed in powdered sugar with chocolate sauce on the side$7.99