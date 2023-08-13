Roma's Pizza 121 E Bethalto Dr
Everyday Specials
Everyday Pizza Specials
2 Large, 1 Topping Pizzas Special
Our 2 Large, 2 Topping Pizzas Special is an instant classic for those who love the classic Roma's taste with your choice of two toppings and a golden-brown crust sure to satisfy your whole family. That's why we made it an Everyday Special.
2 Large, 2 Topping Pizzas Special
Our 2 Large, 2 Topping Pizzas Special is an instant classic for those who love the classic Roma's taste with your choice of two topings and a golden-brown crust sure to satisfy your whole family. That's why we made it an Everyday Special.
Full Menu
Appetizers
Side of Sauce
Our savory meat sauce is the perfect addition to any pasta dish- rich, flavorful, and sure to satisfy.
Bosco Sticks with Meat Sauce
Golden-brown, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, Roma's Bosco sticks are the perfect blend of fresh bread and melted mozzarella cheese, sprinkled with herbs and served with a side of savory meat sauce.
Garlic Bread
Indulge in our freshly baked garlic bread, brushed with Italian herb-infused butter and baked to perfection.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Indulge in the mouthwatering combination of freshly baked bread, savory Italian herbs and Garlic and gooey melted mozzarella cheese with our delicious garlic cheese bread.
Meatball (1)
Try our flavorful, tender, and mouthwatering meatballs. with any pasta dish, sub sandwich, or appetizer platter.
Toasted Ravioli with Side of Meat Sauce
Savor the crispy goodness of golden toasted ravioli, served with savory meat sauce as a meal or an appetizer.
Meatballs with Cheese (4)
Our meatballs just got even better, now topped with delicious melty cheese. Add to any any pasta dish, sub sandwich, or appetizer platter.
Cheese Curds
A full order of mouthwatering Wisconsin Cheese Curds and is served with a side of marinara sauce. Come try them for lunch or dinner! Comes with a side of marinara sauce.
Salads
House Salad
Enjoy a refreshing blend of crisp iceberg lettuce, savory cheese, juicy tomato, and flavorful black olives topped with your favorite dressing in our small house salad.
Frank's Salad
Indulge in the flavors of a small Frank's salad bursting with crisp lettuce, savory meats, tangy cheese, juicy tomatoes, and zesty onions all topped off with crispy bacon, pepperoni, black olives and your favorite dressing.
Sandwiches
9" Meatball Sandwich
Try our delicious Meatball Sandwich, packed with four succulent meatballs, coated in savory meat sauce and topped with perfected toasted melted mozzarella cheese.
9" Roma's Special Sandwich
Satisfy your cravings with this mouthwatering Roma's Special sandwich, featuring premium Ham and Salami slices stacked on melting mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh crisp iceberg lettuce, juicy tomato and smothered in creamy mayonnaise.
Pastas
Spaghetti
Indulge in the delicious taste of Italy with every forkful of perfectly cooked spaghetti fresh and smothered in our savory meat sauce.
Baked Spaghetti
A Roma's Classic: The Baked Spaghetti highlights our savory meat sauce, juicy meatballs packed with flavor, and baked-to-perfect gooey Mozzarella cheese all over steaming spaghetti noodles, sure to leave you satisfied.
Mostaccioli
Indulge in our mouth-watering Mostaccioli pasta, served with our famous homemade rich and savory meat sauce that will have you savoring every last bite.
Baked Mostaccioli
Indulge in our mouth-watering Mostaccioli pasta, served with our homemade rich and savory meat sauce covered with baked-to-perfection Mozzarella cheese that will have you savoring every last bite.
Tortellini
Try a taste of Roma's flavor-packed, meat-filled tortellini plated with our classic meat sauce sure to satisfy.
Baked Tortellini
Our delicious Baked Tortellini is an explosion of flavor with meat-filled tortellini smothered in our classic meat sauce and then baked with Mozzarella cheese to ooey-gooey perfection.
Ravioli
Baked Ravioli
Savor a classic recipie of flavorful, meat-filled ravioli covered in our savory meat sauce and baked to perfection with Mozzarella cheese
Cannelloni
Stuffed with meat, our iconic recipe for a classic cannelloni is baked to perfection and covered in a savory tomato sauce. Why not add Alfredo sauce instead for that authentic Italian flair!
Lasagna
Layered with tender noodles, rich meat sauce, and creamy cheese our classic lasagna is a comfort food favorite topped with Mozzarella cheese that is sure to satisfy.
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Build your own Roma's pizza in any size with any toppings! Make it your way with Roma's! Pricing will vary based on options chosen.
Tony's Special Pizza
Indulge in the savory flavors of our Tony's Special, loaded with mozzarella cheese, juicy sausage, crispy pepperoni, tomatoes, smoky bacon, spicy jalapeños, and sweet onions.
Veggie Pizza
Our delicious veggie pizza is topped with savory mozzarella cheese, black and green olives, succulent onions, flavorful mushrooms, and a sprinkling of garlic powder on a bed of fresh tomato sauce.
All Meat Pizza
Satisfy all your cravings with an All Meat Pizza, a heavenly combination of gooey mozzarella cheese draped over a scrumptious blend of sausage, hamburger, Canadian bacon, ham and pepperoni.
Roma's Special Pizza
Indulge in our Roma's Special Pizza, loaded with delicious mozzarella cheese, juicy sausage, ham and pepperoni, along with fresh mushrooms, green peppers, and onions served hot and fresh.
Cheese Pizza
Indulge in the ooey-gooey deliciousness of our Cheese Pizza, baked to perfection with fresh mozzarella and a crispy golden crust!