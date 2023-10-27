Romas Pizza
Appetizers
Sandwiches
- Turkey Sandwich$10.00
Turkey breast, fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, onions, and provolone cheese
- Meatball Sandwich$10.00
Mama's homemade meatballs topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese
- Italian Sandwich$10.00
Salami, ham, turkey, fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes onions, provolone cheese, Italian seasoning and Italian dressing
- Gyro Sandwich$10.00
Thinly sliced gyro meat topped with ripe tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce
Slice Pizza
- Slice Pepperoni$3.00
- Slice Sausage & Pepperoni$3.50
- Slice The Works$3.75
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, onions, bell peppers, olives, and mushrooms
- Slice Pepperoni & Jalapeño 🌶$3.25
- Slice Hawaiian$3.25
- Slice Everything but Meat$3.25
Topped with black olives, bell peppers, jalapeños, mushrooms, onions, pineapple, spinach, and tomato
- Slice Cheese$2.50
- Slice Margherita$3.25
Fresh tomato, spinach, basil, and feta
Medium Pizzas
- Medium Cheese$13.00
- Medium Pepperoni$15.00
- Medium Sausage & Pepperoni$16.00
- Medium The Works$17.00
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, onions, bell peppers, olives, and mushrooms
- Medium The Greek$16.00
Thinly sliced gyro meat and feta
- Medium Margherita$15.00
Fresh tomato, spinach, basil, and feta
- Medium Everything but Meat$16.00
Topped with black olives, bell peppers, jalapeños, mushrooms, onions, pineapple, spinach, and tomato
- Medium Pepperoni & Jalapeño$16.00
- Medium Hawaiian$15.00
- Medium Meat Lovers$18.00
Large Pizzas
- Large Cheese$19.00
- Large Pepperoni$20.00
- Large Sausage & Pepperoni$21.00
- Large The Works$23.00
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, onions, bell peppers, olives, and mushrooms
- Large The Greek$21.00
Thinly sliced gyro meat and feta
- Large Margherita$21.00
Fresh tomato, spinach, basil, and feta
- Large Everything but Meat$21.00
Topped with black olives, bell peppers, jalapeños, mushrooms, onions, pineapple, spinach, and tomato
- Large Pepperoni & Jalapeño$21.50
- Large Hawaiian$22.00
- Large Meat Lovers$28.00
House Specialties
- Beef Lasagna$12.00
Layers of homemade lasagna stuffed with beef, ricotta, mozzarella, and tomato sauce
- Chicken Marsala$14.00
Tender chicken breast sautéed in white wine, butter and garlic, served with angel hair pasta
- Chicken Parmesan$14.00
Tender chicken breast seasoned and breaded topped with melted mozzarella, served with angel hair pasta and marinara sauce
- Eggplant Parmesan$11.00
Fresh eggplant seasoned and breaded topped with melted mozzarella served with angel hair pasta and marinara sauce
- Cheese Ravioli$10.00
Topped with tomato sauce