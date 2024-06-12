Roma Ristorante Italiano Catering & Events Sandston 325 East Williamsburg Road
Appetizers
- Calamari
Lightly hand breaded and fried, served with marinara sauce$12.00
- Mozzarella Sticks
Golden fried and served with a tasty tomato sauce$10.00
- Mussels
Sautéed in a red or white wine sauce$14.00
- Garlic Cheese Bread
Blend of fresh herbs and garlic butter, topped with mozzarella cheese$7.50
- Loaded Fries
Topped with melted mozzarella, Cheddar, and chopped bacon$11.00
- Wings
Eight breaded fried wings tossed in your choice of hot, mild, teriyaki or BBQ sauce. Served with Ranch dressing.$12.50
- Bruschetta
A sicilian blend of diced tomatoes, garlic, basil, diced fresh mozzarella, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. Served with homemade sliced baguette$11.00
- Bang Shrimp
Eight lightly breaded shrimp fried til golden brown, then tossed in sweet and spicy sauce$13.00
- Baked Meatballs
Five delicious meatballs topped with our homemade tomato sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese$10.50
- Crab & Artichoke Dip
Creamy blend of crab meat and artichoke hearts served with sliced baguette$13.00
- Arancini
Rice balls filled with beef, peas, and mozzarella cheese, breaded and fried to a golden crisp$11.00
- Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Lump crab meat blend topped with mozzarella cheese$13.00
Soup
- Potato Soup
Diced red skin potatoes simmered with smoked bacon in a creamy rich soup, topped with shredded Cheddar cheese$5.75
- Broccoli & Cheddar
A smooth and creamy blend of Cheddar cheeses and tasty broccoli$5.75
- Minestrone
This Italian soup is packed with tomatoes, carrots, red beans, green peas, pasta, celery, and onions$5.75
Salads
- Italian Salad
Provolone cheese, salami, tomatoes, red onions, and croutons$5.25
- Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, and croutons$5.25
- Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, cucumbers, carrots, and pepperoncini$5.25
- Blackened Chicken Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, pepperoncini, red onions, tomatoes, and mozzarella$16.50
- Blackened Shrimp Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, pepperoncini, red onions, tomatoes, and mozzarella$17.50
- Salmon Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and carrots$18.50
- Mediterranean Filet Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, grilled roasted red peppers, onions, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, and sliced filet mignon$21.00
- Greek Mix Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, pepperoncini, cucumbers, and kalamata olives$13.00
Pasta
- Tour of Italy
Homemade lasagna, lightly breaded chicken parmigiana, manicotti, and spaghetti with a meatball, topped with meat sauce and melted mozzarella$22.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana with Spaghetti
Thinly sliced, breaded eggplant topped with our homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese$18.00
- Penne Ala Vodka
Mixed with plum tomatoes, chopped garlic, parmigiana cheese with a touch of vodka in a cream sauce$15.50
- Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine topped with our creamy alfredo sauce$15.50
- Lasagna
Made with layers of cheeses and beef, topped with our tasty tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese$16.00
- Penne Florentine
Baby artichokes, grilled chicken, baby spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, and mushrooms, all sautéed in a garlic cream sauce over penne pasta$22.00
- Pasta Marco
Penne pasta tossed with spicy sausage, zucchini, mushrooms, and fresh mozzarella in a pink cream sauce$20.00
- Blackened Chicken Pasta Primavera
Penne pasta tossed with zucchini, yellow squash, red peppers, carrots, broccoli, and mushroom in our creamy alfredo sauce topped with blackened chicken$22.00
- Manicotti
Pasta filled with ricotta cheese, topped with tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese$16.00
- Pasta Giuliana
Zucchini, fresh basil, tomatoes, and yellow squash sautéed with garlic in a tomato cream sauce over penne pasta$17.00
- Create Your Own Pasta$15.50
Chicken
- Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly breaded chicken breasts, topped with our homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti$21.00
- Chicken Piccata
Chicken sauteed with onions and capers in a lemon white wine sauce. Served over spaghetti$21.00
- Chicken Marsala
Chicken breasts, lightly floured and sautéed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce. Served over spaghetti$21.00
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$14.00
Seafood
- Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed in a garlic butter sauce over linguine pasta$21.00
- Linguine Clam Sauce
Chopped clams sautéed in garlic and cooked in your choice of red or white clam sauce$20.00
- Grilled Salmon
Choice of lemon caper, blackened or teriyaki pineapple glaze. Served with one side item$25.00
- Linguine Di Mare
Whole baby clams, mussels, shrimp, and scallops sautéed in your choice of marinara or white wine sauce, served over linguine$28.00
Filled Pasta
- Tortellini Angelo
Cheese tortellini with chopped bacon, sliced chicken breasts, and green peas, topped with a creamy alfredo sauce$22.00
- Cheese Ravioli
Stuffed with ricotta cheese and topped with your choice of sauce$16.00
- Crab Ravioli
Stuffed with crab meat, topped with grilled shrimp and our delicious vodka sauce$25.00
- Cheese Tortellini
Ring shaped pasta filled with ricotta cheese and topped with your choice of sauce$16.00
Steak & Veal
- Filet Medallions
8 oz sliced filet mignon topped with a mushroom marsala wine sauce. Served with one side item$29.00
- Veal Marsala
Veal cutlets lightly floured and sautéed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served over spaghetti$25.00
- Veal Parmigiana
Breaded veal cutlets topped with our homemade tomato sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti$25.00
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Coliseum Panini
Salami, provolone, ham, pepperoni, tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, and balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Served with French Fries.$12.50
- Chicken Caprese Panini
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & balsamic glaze. Served with French fries.$12.50
- Classic Cheeseburger
1/2 lb. fresh ground beef, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mayo Served with French fries.$12.50
- Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise & crisp bacon Served with French Fries$12.50
- Club Panini
Ham, American cheese, turkey, bacon, tomatoes, red onions & honey mustard Served with French Fries$12.50
- Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, and our homemade pesto spread Served with French Fries$12.50
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing Served with French Fries$12.50
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes & mozzarella Served with French Fries$12.50
Subs
- Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with French Fries.$12.50
- Meatball Parmigiana
Topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with French Fries.$12.50
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with French Fries.$12.50
- Classic Turkey
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, provolone cheese, and Italian dressing. Served with French Fries.$12.50
- Italian Sub
Ham, provolone cheese, salami, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, onions, and Italian dressing. Served with French Fries.$12.50
- Cheese Steak
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, grilled onions, and mozzarella cheese. Served with French Fries.$12.50
- Chopped Chicken & Cheese
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, grilled onions, and mozzarella cheese. Served with French Fries.$12.50
Stromboli & Calzone
- Chicken Stromboli
Mozzarella cheese, grilled onions, chopped chicken, and pizza sauce$16.00
- Calzone
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese$13.75
- Steak Stromboli
Mozzarella cheese, grilled onions, chopped steak, and pizza sauce$16.00
- Create Your Own Stromboli
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce. Add toppings optional$12.00
Gluten Free Menu
- GF Rotini Pasta
Topped with your choice of sauce$18.00
- GF Chicken Marsala
Marsala wine reduction sautéed with fresh mushrooms, served with vegetable medley sautéed in garlic and side Caesar Salad (No Croutons)$21.00
- GF Veal Marsala
Marsala wine reduction sautéed with fresh mushrooms, served with vegetable medley sautéed in garlic and a side Caesar salad (No Croutons)$25.00
- GF Chicken Piccata
Thinly sliced veal in a white wine reduction tossed with lemon, capers and sautéed onions. Served with a vegetable medley sautéed in garlic and a side Caesar salad (No Croutons)$21.00
- GF Veal Piccata
Thinly sliced veal in a white wine reduction tossed with lemon, capers and sautéed onions. Served with a vegetable medley sautéed in garlic and a side Caesar salad (No Croutons)$25.00
- GF Grilled Salmon
Choice of lemon caper, blackened or teriyaki pineapple glaze. Served with a vegetable medley sautéed in garlic and a side Caesar salad (No Croutons)$25.00
Personal Pizza
- Personal Cheese Pizza
Choose your toppings$9.00
- Personal Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken tossed with buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese$14.00
- Personal Calabrese
Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, onions, and spicy sausage$12.75
- Personal Hawaiian
Ham and sliced pineapple$11.50
- Personal Margherita
Fresh basil, tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella$12.25
- Personal Meat Lover
Pepperoni, ham, beef, bacon, and sausage$15.25
- Personal Quattro Stagione
Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, mushroom, ham, and fresh mozzarella$14.00
- Personal Roma's Combo
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions$15.25
- Personal Vegetarian
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives$15.25
- Personal White
Mozzarella cheese, garlic, olive oil$10.25
Medium Pizza
- Medium Cheese
Choose your toppings$14.25
- Medium Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken tossed with buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese$21.75
- Medium Calabrese
Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, onions, and spicy sausage$19.50
- Medium Hawaiian
Ham and sliced pineapple$17.75
- Medium Margherita
Fresh basil, tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella$18.00
- Medium Meat Lover
Pepperoni, ham, beef, bacon, and sausage$23.00
- Medium Quattro Stagione
Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, mushroom, ham, and fresh mozzarella$21.25
- Medium Roma's Combo
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions$23.00
- Medium Vegetarian
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives$23.00
- Medium White
Mozzarella cheese, garlic, olive oil$16.00
Large Pizza
- Large Cheese
Choose your favorite toppings$15.75
- Large Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken tossed with buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese$23.75
- Large Calabrese
Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, onions, and spicy sausage$21.75
- Large Hawaiian
Ham and sliced pineapple$19.75
- Large Margherita
Fresh basil, tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella$20.25
- Large Meat Lover
Pepperoni, ham, beef, bacon, and sausage$25.75
- Large Quattro Stagione
Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, mushroom, ham, and fresh mozzarella$23.75
- Large Roma's Combo
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions$25.75
- Large Vegetarian
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives$25.75
- Large White
Mozzarella cheese, garlic, olive oil$17.75
Dessert
- Zeppoli
Deep fried dough tossed in sugar and topped with chocolate and powdered sugar.$7.00
- Cannoli
Traditional Italian pastry filled with sweet, creamy filling mixed with chocolate chips$6.00
- Tiramisu
Coffee flavored Italian dessert layered with Mascarpone cream and lady fingers, dusted with cocoa powder and powdered sugar.$7.00
- Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
Creamy vanilla flavored cheesecake baked in a graham cracker crust, topped with vanilla topping.$7.00
- Hot Fudge Brownie
Warm fudge brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate, caramel, and candied pecans.$7.00
- Strawberry Gelato$6.25
- Chocolate Gelato$6.25