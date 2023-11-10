Ronchinis
Paninis
- Panini of the Month$10.99
We want to keep things interesting! Each Month we will have a new Panini! If you guys Love it, We will add it to the Menu!
- Ham & Cheese$10.99
Farmers Ham sliced Extra THIN! Melty Goodness! Try it with our Spicy Pimento 69 ₵ !
- Pizza Panini$10.99
Marinara made from scratch! Choose your two favorite toppings! Make it your own!!
- Caprese$10.99
Thick layer of Fresh Mozzarella! Buttery, Chewy, Simple and Delicious! Perfect pair with Our Spicy Bisque!
- Eggplant Parm$10.99
Crispy Eggplant perfectly balanced with rich homemade marinara and juicy marinated tomatoes! Personal Favorite!
- Chicken n Guac$10.99
Guacamole and Butter Mayo made from scratch, Marinated Tomato Wedges, Spinach tossed in olive oil. Personal Favorite!
Keep it Simple
- Grilled Cheese and Bisque$10.00
Try our Grilled Cheese with a bowl of Spicy Tomato Bisque!
- Grilled PB&J$5.99
Pick Your favorite Jelly. Grape, Cranberry, or Blackberry Definitely an Upgrade on a Classic!
- Grilled Cheese$5.99
Classic Grilled cheese on a perfect, Fresh Baked, Sour dough! Spice it up with our homemade Spicy pimento cheese!