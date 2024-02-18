ROOH San Francisco
SMALL PLATES
- Hemp Seed Cornish Hen$20.00
hemp seed paste and tadoori marinated half cornish hen
- Baby Corn Koliwada$16.00
sweet baby corn, battered and fried, with sriracha mayo, citrus sour cream, and black garlic toum
- Shrimp Gongura$20.00
gongura marinated grilled shrimp, served with burnt lime wedges and togarashi
- Burrata Tomato Kut Chili Bean$16.00
burrata cheese over spicy heirloom tomato and chili beans, served with chutney and cheese puff
- Pomegranate-Glazed Pork Belly$20.00
pork belly marinated with mango & pomegranate glaze, topped with hemp seed-pickled vegetable
- Black Sheep Keema$18.00
plant-based protein (chickpea) cooked with authentic hyderabadi spices, onion, tomato, chili, cilantro, green peas, topped with potato mousse and crispy potato, and accompanied by buttered pao.
- Tandoori Octopus$22.00
grilled octopus cooked in a tandoor oven until tender, with uni mousse, purple corn thecha, wakame, tobiko
- Asparagus Hara Bhara Kebab$20.00
fresh asparagus, spinach, edamame, and peas mixed with onion, ginger, garlic, indian kebab spices, covered with rice crumbs and cripsy fried; served with local seasonal asparagus and rice curd hollandaise
- Masala Jackfruit Tacos$18.00
(2 pcs) green jack fruit masala, cabbage onion slaw, pineapple kut
- Chicken Pepperfry Taco$20.00
(2 pcs) southern spiced chicken, cabbage onion slaw, curly leaf pepper podi
LARGE PLATES
- Taro Chickpea Roll$26.00
taro leaves are layered with a spicy, tangy, and sweet gram flour paste, rolled into a log, which is then steamed and sliced into thin pinwheels
- Slow Roast Squash & Zucchini$26.00
heirloom green and yellow baby zucchini and patty pan squash, assorted seasonal vegetables grilled with an indian spice marination, served with tempura fried zucchini flower, and kadai gravy
- Tandoori Artichoke$28.00
artichoke hearts marinated with tandoori spices and cranberry, stuffed with spicy minced soy, grilled and served with poppy seed and coconut based gravy
- Paneer Pinwheel$28.00Out of stock
paneer cheese stuffed and rolled with nuts & spices, and layered over red pepper makhni gravy
- Kukure Maitake Mushroom$28.00
tempura-fried maitake mushroom, served on top of millet kichdi, with mango pickle and curd chili
- Dum Aloo Kashmiri$28.00
potato stuffed with dry nuts & fruits, and indian cheese, served over gravy
- Tandoori Monkfish Tail$32.00
south indian style marinated monkfish tail, served with shrimp and millet khichdi
- Butter Chicken$28.00
tandoori marinated and cooked chicken serveed with red pepper makhani, butter powder, and fenugreek
- Chicken Tikka Scotch Egg$28.00
soft-boiled egg coated with tandoori chicken tikka and Indian spices, crispy fried, and served with a brown onion-tomato gravy
- Lamb Pepper Fry$32.00
lamb cubes cooked in onion, ginger-coconut masala, black pepper, and curry leaves
- Beef Short Rib$34.00
braised angus beef short ribs served with bone marrow kurchan, baby carrot & turnip, and madras curry sauce
- Lamb Shank Nihari$34.00
slow-cooked lamb served with rose petals and nihari
- Tandoori Cornish Hen$32.00Out of stock
Butter Sauce, Fenugreek Powder, Rhubarb Jam