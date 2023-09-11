Take 50% off 1 MAC AND CHEESE BURGER
SAVINGS2007
Copied!
RESTAURANT

APPETIZER

ONION RINGS

$7.99

CHICKEN STRIPS

$9.99

FRIED PICKLES

$7.99

CHEESE CURDS

$10.99

PRETZELS AND CHEESE

$8.99

NACHOS

$13.99

6 WINGS

$7.99

12 WINGS

$13.99

MAC AND CHEESE FRIES

$11.99

FRIES/CHIPS

$5.99

BURGERS

6 oz patty made of fresh never frozen beef. The ultimate Smash burger topped with our signature spice. Try all burgers in a single. Double, or triple patty!
ROOKIES BURGER

ROOKIES BURGER

$9.99

Comes as a hamburger, add your favorite cheese and toppings.

PATTY MELT

PATTY MELT

$12.99

Delicious smash burger served on toasted rye with cheddar cheese & sautéed onions.

WISCO BURGER

WISCO BURGER

$13.99

Loaded with Wisconsin cheese curds, onion rings, and a housemate ranch drizzle.

ROCK N FIRE BURGER

ROCK N FIRE BURGER

$12.99

Made from scratch smash burger! Topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon and grilled jalapeños.

MAC AND CHEESE BURGER

MAC AND CHEESE BURGER

$14.99

Macker-Backer! This homemade mac and cheese has been a local favorite for years. Add pulled pork or bacon

WESTERN BURGER

WESTERN BURGER

$13.99

Cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings and house made bbq sauce

BREAKFAST BURGER

$12.99

JALAPENO POPPER

$13.99

SANDWICHES

PHILLY

$13.99

PULLED PORK

$11.99

CUBAN

$13.99

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.99

REUBEN

$13.99

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$11.99

MAC AND CHEESE DOG

$10.99

BALLPARK DOG

$7.99

PIZZA

14" PIZZA

$12.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS HOT DOG

$5.99

KIDS BURGER

$5.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

KIDS MAC

$5.99

KIDS STRIPS

$5.99

FRIDAY FISH FRY

It's a tradition! Served either beer battered or baked garlic parmesan crusted. Served with coleslaw, baked beans tartar sauce, and choice of potato.

2 PIECE

$11.99

3 PIECE

$13.99

ALL YOU CAN EAT

$20.99

ALL YOU CAN EAT REORDER

CLAM CHOWDER

$3.99+

SOUP/CHILI

SOUP

$4.99+

CHILI

$5.99+

SODA

POINT ROOTBEER BOTTLES

$3.50

KIDS SODA

$1.50

ADULT SODA

$3.00

bubler drink

$3.00

SALAD BAR

ONE TRIP

$4.99

ALL YOU CAN EAT

$9.99

MONDAY WING NIGHT

6 WINGS

$5.99

12 WINGS

$11.99

BONELESS

$7.99

THURSDAY MAC

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$10.99Out of stock

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$12.99Out of stock

Online meal deals

Two for $25

Two for $25 Pork & mac

$25.00

Two generous portions of pulled pork, two portions of mac & cheese, two portions of creamy coleslaw. Served with house made BBQ sauce.

Two for $25 Pizzas

$25.00

Two pizzas! One loaded pepperoni the other loaded with sausage. No substitutes please

Two for $25 burger & fries

$25.00

Two cheeseburgers fresh off the grill with our signature French fries.