Rookies Pub and Grill Elgin
FOOD**
Appetizers**
Served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots
The Flaming Cheese! Served with pita bread.
battered chicken tenders, served with choice of BBQ, Ranch, Honey mustard or Buffalo
Ellsworth Farm white cheese curds fried & served with sriracha ranch
tortilla chips topped with white queso, cheddar jack & chihua hua cheeses, olive salsa, refried beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos, shredded lettuce & cholula sour cream drizzle
Served with cheese sauce and dusseldorf mustard
Italian beef, giardiniera, mozzarella cheese, wrapped in a crispy wonton, served with horseradish sour cream
crispy mini chicken tacos topped with cheddar jack cheese, tomatos, shredded lettuce & cholula sour cream
Chihua & cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, served with cholula sour cream & salsa
bite size corn dogs, served with honey mustard
Salads**
Mixed greens,walnuts, egg, avocado,strawberries, cranberries, tomato, cuccumbers,carrots, served with pita
Mixed greens, pico de gallo, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, Windy City BBQ sauce & cripy onion straws.
Mixed greens, tomatoes, kalamata olives, cuccumbers, onions, pepperocinis, crumbled feta cheese, served with pita
Mixed greens, bacon, egg, tomatoes, avocado, bleu cheese & croutons.
MVP BURGERS**
Broiled juicy steak burger on a bun, add your cheese & toppings
Topped with applewood bacon, fried egg and american velveeta on a pretzel bun
Double patties, double American Velveeta cheese, double bacon, double delish
Topped with sharp cheddar cheese, bacon & cheese curds
Grilled onions, bacon, swiss on grilled marble rye
grilled chipotle black bean patty topped with pico de gallo, avocado & pepper jack cheese
All Star Sandwiches**
Grilled pita, tomato, onion & tzatziki sauce
Mountain of gyros, onion,tomato & tzatziki
thin-sliced roast beef topped with choice of sweet peppers or giardiera on a french oll
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 island, sauerkraut on marble rye
Smoked turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese on toasted white bread
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Blackened, grilled or fried, topped with bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onion strings, pepper jack cheese on a pretzel bun
Nashville hot sauce, fried or grilled chicken, topped with coleslaw, pickle on a gourmet bun
Best gosh darn beer battered cod, American velveeta cheese, chipotle slaw, tomato & tartar sauce on a gourmet bun
slow roasted beef brisket, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, Windy city BBQ sauce on grilled white bread
Crispy, cajun, or grilled chicken strips, with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing in a wheat tortilla
Wheat tortilla, roasted turkey, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce,cuccumbers, tomatoes, avocado & ranch
crispy chicken strips with buffalo sauce,bleu cheese, lettuce & tomato in a wheat tortilla
All American Specialties**
Choice of Greek Style (lemon, oregano, feta, tomato, Texas (bacon, BBQ saice, cheddar jack) or Plain Jane (broiled or blackened)
Battered chicken tenders, served with cole slaw & choice of BBQ, Ranch, Honey Mustard or Buffalo
Beer Battered cod fillets, with cole slaw, tarta sauce & lemon
Battered chicken tenders over a malted waffle, served with bourbon maple syrup
Cavatappi pasta, cheddar jack, american & mozzarella cheese sauce topped with cracker garlic crumbs, served with garlic bread
Battered chicken tenders, over cavatapi with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese,served with garlic bread
Tacos**
Crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce,avocado, bleu cheese, pico de gallo, cholula sour cream and salsa verde
Grilled or Fried cod, chipotle slaw,avocado, chiuahua cheese, pico de gallo, cholula sour cream and salsa verde
Seasoned steak, lettuce,avocado, chiuahua cheese, pico de gallo, cholula sour cream and salsa verde
Seasoned chicken, lettuce,avocado, chiuahua cheese, pico de gallo, cholula sour cream and salsa verde
Kids Menu**
Sides**
Desserts**
Warm fudge brownie, topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream
Malted waffle, topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream
Apple pie, caramel, ice cream & whipped cream
Malted waffle, fudge brownie, upside down vanilla ice cream cone, strawberries, caramel, whipped cream
PIZZA**
10"**
Sausage,Pepperoni, Onion, Green pepper
Roast beef, giardiniera, sausage, onion, tomato
Mushrooms, onions, green pepper, tomatoes
Pinapple, Bacon, Pepperoni
BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella and cheddar jack
Refried beans, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, jalapeno, cholula sour cream drizzle
14"**
16"**
10" Gluten Free**
