FOOD**

Appetizers**

6 Buffalo Wings**
$13.99

Served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots

12 Buffalo Wings**
$21.99

Served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots

Saganaki**
$10.99

The Flaming Cheese! Served with pita bread.

Shrimp Zingers**
$13.99
Cauliflower Wings**
$11.99
Chicken Fingers App**
$11.99

battered chicken tenders, served with choice of BBQ, Ranch, Honey mustard or Buffalo

Fried Green Beans**
$11.99
Fried Pickles**
$11.99
Wisconsin Cheese Curds**
$11.99

Ellsworth Farm white cheese curds fried & served with sriracha ranch

Macho Nachos**
$14.99

tortilla chips topped with white queso, cheddar jack & chihua hua cheeses, olive salsa, refried beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos, shredded lettuce & cholula sour cream drizzle

Giant King Pretzel**
$14.99

Served with cheese sauce and dusseldorf mustard

Beer Nuggets**
$10.99
Jumbo Onion Rings**
$11.99
Spinach Ricotta Bites**
$11.99
Mac & Cheese Bites**
$11.99

Italian beef, giardiniera, mozzarella cheese, wrapped in a crispy wonton, served with horseradish sour cream

Guac Bites**
$11.99
Mini Tacos App**
$11.99

crispy mini chicken tacos topped with cheddar jack cheese, tomatos, shredded lettuce & cholula sour cream

Quesadillas**
$10.99

Chihua & cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, served with cholula sour cream & salsa

Mini Corn Dogs App**
$10.99

bite size corn dogs, served with honey mustard

Sliders**
$15.99

Salads**

Berry Nut Salad**
$14.99

Mixed greens,walnuts, egg, avocado,strawberries, cranberries, tomato, cuccumbers,carrots, served with pita

BBQ Chop Salad**
$13.99

Mixed greens, pico de gallo, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, Windy City BBQ sauce & cripy onion straws.

Mediterranean Salad**
$13.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, kalamata olives, cuccumbers, onions, pepperocinis, crumbled feta cheese, served with pita

Ty Cobb Salad**
$13.99

Mixed greens, bacon, egg, tomatoes, avocado, bleu cheese & croutons.

Pick Two Combo**

Pick Two Combo**
$13.99

Pick any two: soup, chili, sandiwich or salad

MVP BURGERS**

MVP Burger**
$14.99

Broiled juicy steak burger on a bun, add your cheese & toppings

Hangover Burger**
$16.99

Topped with applewood bacon, fried egg and american velveeta on a pretzel bun

Monster of the Midway Burger**
$20.99

Double patties, double American Velveeta cheese, double bacon, double delish

Aaron Rodgers Burger**
$16.99

Topped with sharp cheddar cheese, bacon & cheese curds

All American Patty Melt**
$15.99

Grilled onions, bacon, swiss on grilled marble rye

Viva Mexico Burger**
$16.99
Grilled Shrimp Burger**
$16.99
Buffalo Shrimp Burger**
$16.99
Turkey Burger**
$15.99

grilled chipotle black bean patty topped with pico de gallo, avocado & pepper jack cheese

Veggie Burger**
$14.99

grilled chipotle black bean patty topped with pico de gallo, avocado & pepper jack cheese

All Star Sandwiches**

Gyros Sandwich**
$14.99

Grilled pita, tomato, onion & tzatziki sauce

Gyros Plate**
$16.99

Mountain of gyros, onion,tomato & tzatziki

The Michael Jordan**
$17.99
Italian Beef **
$14.99

thin-sliced roast beef topped with choice of sweet peppers or giardiera on a french oll

Reuben**
$15.99

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 island, sauerkraut on marble rye

The Club House**
$15.99

Smoked turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese on toasted white bread

BLT**
$12.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Ultimate Grilled Cheese**
$14.99
Just A Grilled Cheese**
$9.99
Hall Of Fame Chicken Sandwich**
$15.99

Blackened, grilled or fried, topped with bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onion strings, pepper jack cheese on a pretzel bun

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich**
$15.99

Nashville hot sauce, fried or grilled chicken, topped with coleslaw, pickle on a gourmet bun

BGD Fish Sandwich**
$15.99

Best gosh darn beer battered cod, American velveeta cheese, chipotle slaw, tomato & tartar sauce on a gourmet bun

Beef Brisket Melt**
$17.99

slow roasted beef brisket, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, Windy city BBQ sauce on grilled white bread

Chicken Club Wrap**
$14.99

Crispy, cajun, or grilled chicken strips, with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing in a wheat tortilla

California Turkey Wrap**
$14.99

Wheat tortilla, roasted turkey, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce,cuccumbers, tomatoes, avocado & ranch

Buffalo Chicken Wrap**
$14.99

crispy chicken strips with buffalo sauce,bleu cheese, lettuce & tomato in a wheat tortilla

All American Specialties**

Grecian Skirt Steak**
$22.99

Choice of Greek Style (lemon, oregano, feta, tomato, Texas (bacon, BBQ saice, cheddar jack) or Plain Jane (broiled or blackened)

Chicken Finger Basket**
$16.99

Battered chicken tenders, served with cole slaw & choice of BBQ, Ranch, Honey Mustard or Buffalo

Pub Fish & Chips**
$18.99

Beer Battered cod fillets, with cole slaw, tarta sauce & lemon

Fried Shrimp Basket**
$19.99
Chicken & Waffles**
$17.99

Battered chicken tenders over a malted waffle, served with bourbon maple syrup

Pub Mac & Cheese Madness**
$15.99

Cavatappi pasta, cheddar jack, american & mozzarella cheese sauce topped with cracker garlic crumbs, served with garlic bread

Buffalo Mac & Cheese Madness**
$17.99
Brisket Mac & Cheese Madness**
$18.99
Chili Mac & Cheese Madness**
$16.99
Chicken Parmesan**
$18.99

Battered chicken tenders, over cavatapi with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese,served with garlic bread

Grecian Chicken**
$17.99

Choice of Greek Style (lemon, oregano, feta, tomato, Texas (bacon, BBQ saice, cheddar jack) or Plain Jane (broiled or blackened)

Tacos**

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos**
$16.99

Crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce,avocado, bleu cheese, pico de gallo, cholula sour cream and salsa verde

Fish Tacos**
$15.99

Grilled or Fried cod, chipotle slaw,avocado, chiuahua cheese, pico de gallo, cholula sour cream and salsa verde

Koren Beef Tacos**
$17.99

Crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce,avocado, bleu cheese, pico de gallo, cholula sour cream and salsa verde

Steak Tacos**
$17.99

Seasoned steak, lettuce,avocado, chiuahua cheese, pico de gallo, cholula sour cream and salsa verde

Chicken Tacos**
$14.99

Seasoned chicken, lettuce,avocado, chiuahua cheese, pico de gallo, cholula sour cream and salsa verde

Kids Menu**

Kids Chicken Fingers**
$8.99
Kids Mac & Cheese**
$8.99
Kids Mini Cheeseburger**
$8.99
Kids Mini Hamburger**
$8.99
Kids Gyros**
$8.99
Kids Waffle & Egg**
$8.99
Kids Pizza Bread**
$7.99
Kids Pepperoni Pita Pizza**
$7.99
Kids Grilled Cheese**
$7.99
Kids Quesadilla**
$7.99
Kids Fish N Chips**
$9.99
Kids Chicken Breast**
$8.99
Kids Mini Corn Dogs**
$7.99
Kids Mini Tacos**
$7.99
Kids Buttered Noodles**
$7.99
Kids Marinara Noodles**
$7.99

Sides**

BASKET French Fries
$6.99
BASKET Greek Fries
$8.99
BASKET Cheese Fries
$7.99
BASKET Chili Cheese Fries
$10.99
BASKET Loaded Fries
$8.99
BASKET Tater Tots
$6.99
BASKET Sweet Potato Fries
$9.99
SIDE Fries
$4.99
SIDE Greek Fries
$6.99
SIDE Cheese Fries
$5.99
SIDE Chili Cheese Fries
$7.99
SIDE Loaded Fries
$6.99
SIDE Tater Tots
$5.99
SIDE Sweet Potato Fries
$6.99
SIDE Fruit
$3.99
SIDE Coleslaw
$3.99
SIDE Refried Beans
$3.99
SIDE Mac & Cheese
$6.99
SIDE Onion Rings
$5.99
SIDE Potato Chips
$3.99
Side Celery and Carrots
$0.99
Cup Of Soup
$4.99
Bowl Of Soup
$5.99
Cup of Chili
$5.99
Bowl of Chili
$6.99
Side Garden Salad
$5.99
Side Greek Salad
$6.99
Side Berry Nut Salad
$7.99
Side Pita Bread *WHOLE*
$1.00
Side Pita Bread *CUT IN 1/8*
$1.00
Side BBQ
$0.99
Side Blue Cheese
$0.99
Side Cheese Sauce
$0.99
Side Cocktail Sauce
$0.99
Side Greek Dressing
$0.99
Side Honey Mustard
$0.99
Side Horseradish Cream
$0.99
Side Hot Sauce
$0.99
Side Marinara
$0.99
Side Mayo
Side Mild Sauce
$0.99
Side Ranch
$0.99
Side Red Salsa
$0.99
Side Salsa Verde
$0.99
Side Sour Cream
$0.99
Side Tzatziki
$0.99
Side Tarter Sauce
$0.99

Desserts**

Brownie Sundae**
$8.99

Warm fudge brownie, topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream

Waffle Sundae**
$8.99

Malted waffle, topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream

Chocolate Volcano**
$8.99

Apple pie, caramel, ice cream & whipped cream

Ice Cream Sundae**
$4.99
Cookie Monster**
$8.99
The Big Daddy**
$12.99

Malted waffle, fudge brownie, upside down vanilla ice cream cone, strawberries, caramel, whipped cream

One Scoop Ice Cream**
$1.99

PIZZA**

10"**

10" Cheese
$15.99
10" Rookies Favorite 4
$18.99

Sausage,Pepperoni, Onion, Green pepper

10" Godfather
$18.99

Roast beef, giardiniera, sausage, onion, tomato

10" Veggie
$18.99

Mushrooms, onions, green pepper, tomatoes

10" Hawaiian
$18.99

Pinapple, Bacon, Pepperoni

10" Western BBQ
$18.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella and cheddar jack

10" Taco
$18.99

Refried beans, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, jalapeno, cholula sour cream drizzle

14"**

14" Cheese
$19.99
14" Rookies Faviorite 4
$27.99

Sausage,Pepperoni, Onion, Green pepper

14" Godfather
$27.99

Roast beef, giardiniera, sausage, onion, tomato

14" Veggie
$27.99

Mushrooms, onions, green pepper, tomatoes

14" Hawaiian
$27.99

Pinapple, Bacon, Pepperoni

14" Western BBQ
$27.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella and cheddar jack

14" Taco
$27.99

Refried beans, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, jalapeno, cholula sour cream drizzle

16"**

16" Cheese
$21.99
16" Rookies Favorite 4
$31.99

Sausage,Pepperoni, Onion, Green pepper

16" Godfather
$31.99

Roast beef, giardiniera, sausage, onion, tomato

16" Veggie
$31.99

Mushrooms, onions, green pepper, tomatoes

16" Hawaiian
$31.99

Pinapple, Bacon, Pepperoni

16" Western BBQ
$31.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella and cheddar jack

16" Taco
$31.99

Refried beans, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, jalapeno, cholula sour cream drizzle

10" Gluten Free**

10" Gluten Free Cheese
$17.99
10" Gluten Free Rookies Favorite 4
$20.99

Sausage,Pepperoni, Onion, Green pepper

10" Gluten Free Godfather
$20.99

Roast beef, giardiniera, sausage, onion, tomato

10" Gluten Free Veggie
$20.99

Mushrooms, onions, green pepper, tomatoes

10" Gluten Free Hawaiian
$20.99

Pinapple, Bacon, Pepperoni

10" Gluten Free Western BBQ
$20.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella and cheddar jack

10" Gluten Free Taco
$20.99

Refried beans, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, jalapeno, cholula sour cream drizzle