Rookies Sports Bar & Grill 3820 South Ferdinand Street #101
Today's Specials
- Spicy Garlic Popcorn$7.00
- Chicken Chimichanga$16.00
chicken, onions, bell peppers, lettuce, jack cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole
- Cajun Chicken Fettuccini$18.00
Chicken, green peas, red bell peppers, Cajun cream sauce
- 10 am Burrito$14.50
Filled with scrambled eggs, tater tots, sausage, black beans, poblano peppers, cheddar and jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with salsa mayo
- Baked French Toast$11.00
Made with our brioche bun, topped with whip cream and raspberry compote
- Breakfast Buddy$13.50
ham, egg, cheddar cheese, tomato, chipotle aioli on a toasted English Muffin. Served with tots.
- Hall of Famer$15.50
Two eggs, choice of ham, veggie sausage, sausage, bacon and garlic potatoes. Served with toast. Sub Steak for $8.
- Lil Rook Burger$13.50
1/4 lb c.a.b. patty with american cheese, pickles and special sauce
Appetizers
- Bacon Wrapped Steak Skewers$13.00
Topped with tangy bbq and served over crispy onions
- Buffalo Popcorn Shrimp$11.00
Shrimp marinated in Cholula and buttermilk, dusted in corn flour, fried crisp and tossed in our house buffalo sauce. Served with gorgonzola dipping sauce
- Cheese Quesadilla (just cheese)$10.00
- Cheese Quesadilla (with onions & beans)$11.00
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
seasoned chicken, cheddar and jack cheese, black beans, and green onion. served with pico de gallo, and salsa mayo.
- Chicken Strips$14.00
house made strips served with fries and choice of dipping sauce.
- Fish Tacos$14.00
Fresh cod, panko-breaded and fried topped with slaw & special sauce
- Fried Mac & Cheese$10.00
Homemade mac and cheese, rolled in bread crumbs and deep-fried.
- Knockout Nachos$15.00
Chili con queso, green onion, black olives, pickled jalapenos, served with sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo
- Queso Dip$10.00
Tortilla Chips with Jalapeno Queso
- Shrimp Quesadilla$14.00
- Shrimp Tacos$13.50
Marinated prawns grilled to order. Slaw, pineapple salsa & special sauce
- Side Crispy Fries$7.00
- Side Onion Rings$9.00
- Side Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
- Side Tots$7.00
- Small Nachos$12.50
Chili con queso, green onion, black olives, pickled jalapenos, served with sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo
- Stadium Pretzel$10.00
Served with house-made beer cheese
- Wing Dinger$15.00
Choose buffalo, BBQ or spicy garlic parm. jumbo wings with Gorgonzola dipping sauce, celery and carrots.
Soup & Salad
- 1/2 Caesar$7.00
- 1/2 Mixed Greens$6.50
- 1/2 Crispy Chicken Caesar$14.00
House-made chicken tenders chopped on top of romaine, Caesar dressing, croutons and Parmesan
- Bowl Soup of the Day$8.50
- Bowl Tomato Bisque$8.00
- Bowl Chili$9.50
Served with cheese, onion, and sour cream
- Steak Salad$23.00
Grilled sirloin steak, mixed greens, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, crispy fried onions with balsamic vinaigrette
- Steak Salad Sub Grilled Chicken$19.00
- Steak Salad Sub Salmon$22.00
- Steak Salad Sub Shrimp$20.00
- Crispy Chicken Caesar$18.00
- Entrée Mixed Greens$10.00
- Spicy Pecan$14.00
Mixed greens, apples, spicy pecans, cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles with raspberry vinaigrette.
- Wedgy$14.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, Gorgonzola dressing
Burgers/Sandwiches
- B.E.L.T$15.50
Bacon, over medium egg, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, toasted sourdough
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.50
chicken Breast soaked in buttermilk, cholula hot sauce and fried crisp. topped with buffalo and creamy gorgonzola sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
- California Melt$18.00
sliced turkey, avocado, bacon, cheddar, tomato, mayo, on grilled sourdough.
- Deluxe BBQ Burger$19.00
Cheddar cheese, bacon, onion ring, lettuce, tomato, ranch, smothered in bbq sauce
- Mushroom Burger$18.00
beef patty, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, mushrooms, grilled onions, mayo
- Patty Melt$19.00
beef patty, swiss, griled onions, 1000 island, marbled rye, au jus
- Rachel$19.00
roasted turkey breast, grilled with melted swiss, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing on marble rye
- Rookie Burger$17.00
Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and our special sauce
- Shrimp Po'Boy$17.00
Tender shrimp soaked in buttermilk, cholula hot sauce and fried crisp, topped with avocado, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato on a toasted hoagie
- The Red Card$17.00
Grilled chicken breast, roasted poblano peppers, avocado, lettuce, pepper jack cheese. topped with chipotle mayonnaise and served on a toasted hoagie.
- The Reuben$19.00
Corned beef, 1000 island, sauerkraut, swiss, on marbled rye
Dressings/Sauces
- 1000 Island$0.50
- Au Jus$0.50
- Balsamic Dressing$0.50
- BBQ$0.50
- Buffalo Sauce$0.50
- Caesar Dressing$0.50
- Chipotle Mayo$0.50
- Cup Cheese Sauce$3.00
- Gorgonzola Dressing$0.50
- Hollandaise$2.00
- Jalapeno Queso$3.00
- Mayo
- Ramekin Cheese Sauce$1.00
- Ramekin Jalapeno Queso$1.00
- Ranch$0.50
- Raspberry Vinaigrette$0.50
- Salsa Mayo$0.50
- Salsa Roja$1.00
- Salsa Verde$1.00
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Tangy BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Tartar$0.50
Sides
- American Cheese$1.00
- Avocado$3.00
- Black Beans$2.00
- Black Olives$1.00
- Bleu Crumbs$1.00
- Carrots$2.00
- Celery$2.00
- Chicken Breast$6.00
- Coleslaw$4.00
- Cranberries$0.50
- Croutons$0.50
- Fruit Plate$6.00
- Grilled Salmon$9.00
- Guacamole$2.00
- Hamburger Patty$5.00
- Jalapenos$1.00
- Lettuce$0.50
- Parmesan$1.00
- Peanut Butter$0.50
- Pepperjack Cheese$1.00
- Pickles$0.50
- Pico de Gallo$0.50
- Sauerkraut$1.00
- Shredded Cheddar$1.00
- Shrimp Skewers$6.00
- Side Steak$12.00
- Single Chicken Strip$3.00
- Single Fish Strip$3.00
- Single Hot Wing$3.00
- Single Mac Ball$2.00
- Sliced Cheddar$1.00
- Sliced Tomatoes$1.00
- Spicy Pecans$0.75
- Swiss Cheese$1.00
- Tortilla Chips$2.00
- Turkey$4.00
Entrees
Kid's Menu
Desserts
- Cookies & Cream$10.00
4 fresh baked chocolate chip cookies with vanilla ice cream
- Key Lime Pie$10.00
- Bread Pudding$11.00
fresh-baked sugar and spice brioche, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
- Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream$3.00
- Scoop Rotator Ice Cream$3.00
- Carrot Cake$10.00
- Root Beer Float$7.50
- Black Cherry Float$7.50