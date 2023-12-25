Room 500 Restaurant Rush University Medical Center
Beverages
- Freshly Brewed Coffee$25.25+
Freshly Brewed Intelligentsia Coffee (Regular or Decaffeinated) Includes cups, napkins, stirs, sweetener and creamer
- Hot Tea$23.00+
Includes an assortment of black, green and caffeine-free herbal teas.
- Hot Chocolate$23.00+
Get cozy with a cup of hot chocolate!
- Iced Tea$23.00+
*All cold beverages include a bucket of ice.
- Fruit Punch$23.00+
- Lemonade$23.00+
- Soda$2.25
- Aquafina Bottled Water$2.25
Pure water, perfect taste
- Tropicana Juice - (10 oz)$2.75
There’s something about Tropicana that just makes you want to smile. Maybe it’s the sweet juicy taste, the bright color, or maybe because it reminds you of the breakfast table from your childhood. No matter why you love it, bringing you the goodness of juice is Tropicana’s passion.
Breakfast
Buffet Packages
- Buffet - A$33.00
BUFFET - A includes the following: Buttermilk Oven Fried Chicken Blackened Catfish Baked Macaroni & Cheese Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes Fresh Green Beans Soup Of The Day Roll and Butter Fruit Tray Large Cookie Sweet Tray Assorted Coffee Tea Service Ice Tea: Lemon Slices, Sugar and Sweetener ** Minimum guest count is 15. Add-ons are optional and should match guest count. Please select one add-on per buffet package. **
- Buffet - B$33.00
BUFFET - B includes the following: Soup Of The Day Breast of Chicken Parmesan Italian Sausage with Peppers & Onions Meatballs Marinara Baked Penne Pasta Roasted Italian Vegetables Tossed Salad with Assorted Dressings Roll and Butter Fruit Tray Large Cookie Sweet Tray Assorted Coffee Tea Service Iced Tea: Lemon Slices, Sugar and Sweetener ** Minimum guest count is 15. Add-ons are optional and should match guest count. Please select one add-on per buffet package. **
- Buffet - C$37.25
BUFFET - C includes the following: Mandarin Roasted Chicken Oriental Beef & Broccoli Asian Glazed Tilapia Vegetarian Egg Roll Jasmine Rice Stir-Fried Vegetables Soup of the Day Spinach Salad Rolls and Butter Fruit Tray Large Assorted Cakes and Pies Coffee Tea Service Iced Tea: Lemon Slices, Sugar and Sweetener ** Minimum guest count is 15. Add-ons are optional and should match guest count. Please select one add-on per buffet package. **
- Buffet - D$38.80
BUFFET - D includes the following: Grilled Salmon: Citrus Sauce Chicken Breast with Mushrooms & Herbs White Cheddar Cavatappi Roasted Red Potatoes Roasted Asparagus & Cauliflower Apple Walnut Salad: Fruit Tray Large Warm Fruit Crisp Rolls and Butter Ice Tea: Lemon Slices, Sugar and Sweetener Coffee Tea Service ** Minimum guest count is 15. Add-ons are optional and should match guest count. Please select one add-on per buffet package. **
Connie's Pizza
Decorated Cakes
- Room 500 - Round Cake$54.50+
Round, double layer cake (Sizes 8", 10" or 12")
- Room 500 - 1/4 Sheet Cake$69.00
¼ sheet cake, double layer (Serves 24)
- Room 500 - 1/2 Sheet Cake$126.75
½ sheet cake, double layer (Serves 48)
- Room 500 - Full Sheet Cake$220.50
Full Sheet Cake, double layer (Serves 96)
- Wrapped Cupcakes$2.75
Minimum Order - (24)
Individual Snacks & Sweets
Premium Salad Boxed Lunches
- Chicken Cobb Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, egg and crumbled gorgonzola cheese, avocado and crisp bacon with blue cheese dressing.
- Chicken Mango & Avocado Salad$15.00
Assorted mixed greens with sliced mango, red onion, tomatoes and tangy orange chive vinaigrette topped with grilled chicken breast and avocado.
- Salmon Nicoise Salad$15.00
Freshly grilled Atlantic salmon fillet, mixed greens, roasted potatoes, green beans and red wine vinaigrette garnished with tomatoes, olives, hard cooked egg and roasted garlic aioli.
- Shrimp Cobb Salad$15.00
Crisp romaine topped with oven-roasted shrimp, sweet corn, tomatoes, avocado and feta cheese served with low-fat chipotle ranch dressing.
Premium Sandwich Boxed Lunches
- Asiago Chicken$15.00
Lightly breaded, Asiago crusted chicken breast served on a toasted Ciabatta with lettuce tomato and tangy mustard aioli.
- Beyond Burger$15.00
Char-grilled plant-based patty, packed with 30 grams of protein served on a vegan pretzel bun.
- Crispy Chicken Chipotle$15.00
Lightly breaded oven-baked chicken breast on a toasted sour dough bun with jalapeno pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and smoky chipotle aioli.
- Grilled Chicken$15.00
Grilled Boneless chicken thigh topped with Muenster cheese, roasted red peppers, and chipotle aioli served on a freshly baked brioche bun.
- Grilled Salmon Tzatziki Sandwich$15.00
Fresh Atlantic Salmon fillet with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and creamy yogurt Tzatziki on a toasted Brioche bun.
Signature Salad Boxed Lunches
- Grilled Chicken and Strawberry Spinach Salad$11.50
Crisp romaine topped with sundried tomatoes, house-baked croutons, shaved Asiago cheese and creamy Caesar dressing.
- Grilled Portobello Salad$11.50
Mixed greens, portobello mushrooms zucchini, onion, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers and tomato balsamic vinaigrette.
- Tuscan Chicken Caesar$11.50
Crisp romaine topped with sundried tomatoes, house baked croutons, shaved Asiago cheese and creamy Caesar dressing.
- Zesty Chicken Santa Fe Salad$11.50
Mixed greens topped with grilled marinated chicken breast, avocado, sweet corn, black beans, chickpeas, red peppers, tomatoes, red onion and cilantro lime vinaigrette.
Signature Sandwich Boxed Lunches
- Chickpea Salad Sandwich$12.50
Smashed chickpeas, celery, green onions on multi-grain bread with arugula, tomatoes and avocado mayo.
- Grilled Vegetable Sub$12.50
Portobello mushroom, zucchini, eggplant and fresh mozzarella cheese on a white or wheat sub roll with shredded lettuce, roasted red peppers and Italian dressing.
- Pesto Chicken Salad Pretzel$12.50
Tender chunks of grilled chicken, crisp green apples, red onions, celery and pistachio pesto mayonnaise served over baby spinach and Roma tomatoes on a soft pretzel torpedo bun.
- Roast Beef and Cheddar Ciabatta$12.50
Lean roast beef with cheddar cheese, green leaf lettuce, fire roasted red peppers and horseradish aioli served on a crusty Ciabatta
- Turkey Provolone Sub$12.50
Thinly sliced turkey breast and Provolone cheese served on a white or wheat sub roll with shredded lettuce, Roma tomato and Italian dressing.
Traditional Sandwich Boxed Lunches
- Chicken$11.50
Each sandwich box is served with chips and a freshly baked cookie. *Add a side of salad of the day (coleslaw or pasta or potato salad) to any sandwich or wrap lunch box order for 1.00
- Egg Salad$11.50
- Premium Ham$11.50
- Slow Roasted Turkey Breast$11.50
- Tender Roast Beef$11.50
- Tuna$11.50
Wrap Lunch Boxes
- Chicken Caesar$14.00
Tender sliced grilled chicken with Romaine lettuce, red onion and herb croutons tossed in zesty Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Chicken Chipotle$14.00
Grilled Chicken breast, fire roasted peppers, caramelized onions, Romaine lettuce and pepper-jack cheese with creamy chipotle aioli wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Grilled Vegetable$14.00
Grilled zucchini, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, Romaine lettuce, raisins, and pine nuts, pepper-jack cheese with creamy chipotle aioli wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Smoked Turkey & Brie$14.00
Thin sliced smoked turkey breast with creamy brie cheese, romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes and tangy honey mustard.
- Creole Shrimp$14.00
Oven roasted Creole spiced shrimp, black beans, tropical mango salsa and Romaine lettuce wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.