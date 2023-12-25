Beverages

* Freshly Brewed Intelligentsia Coffee (Regular or Decaffeinated) Includes cups, napkins, stirs, sweetener, and creamer. *All cold beverages include a bucket of ice.

Breakfast

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and we couldn't agree more. Whether you're a fan of a hearty feast or a lover of light bites, breakfast sets the tone for the day ahead.

Buffet Packages

Looking to celebrate your special occasion in style? Look no further than our extravagant buffet packages, perfect for groups of 15 or more! To truly make your event unforgettable, we recommend adding one of our carefully selected add-ons. Remember, the add-on you select should match your guest count to ensure a perfect experience for everyone. So go ahead, choose your favorite add-on and let us help you create an unforgettable event!

Connie's Pizza

Just minutes from the Loop, Connie’s Pizza is Chicago’s best kept secret for delicious Italian dishes and pizza. *Additional topping(s) are 2.00 each

Decorated Cakes

*All cake orders come boxed and include disposable plates, napkins, cutlery and a serving utensil. *All sheet cakes will be decorated with a spray of flowers unless instructed differently (Please specify a flower color choice)

Individual Snacks & Sweets

Premium Salad Boxed Lunches

Premium Sandwich Boxed Lunches

Each sandwich box is served with chips and a freshly baked cookie.

Signature Salad Boxed Lunches

Choose from one of our signature or premium entrée salads.

Signature Sandwich Boxed Lunches

Each sandwich or wrap box is served with chips and a freshly baked cookie. Choose from our signature, traditional, premium or wrap selections.

Traditional Sandwich Boxed Lunches

Only the freshest ingredients go into our traditional deli-style sandwiches. Choose from slow-roasted turkey breast, tender roast beef, premium ham, chicken, tuna, or egg salad on white, wheat, or marbled rye or multigrain bread.

Wrap Lunch Boxes

Each wrap lunch box is served with chips and a freshly baked cookie.