The ROOST Café
Specialty Drinks & Beverages
Cold Beverages
Cold Brew
Fruit Juices
Mochas
Root Beer Float
Holiday Drinks
Alcohol
- Mimosa$7.50
- Bottle of Champagne$25.00
- Budweiser$5.00
- Bud-light$5.00
- Coors
- Coors Light$5.00
- Carona$5.75
- Modelo$5.75
- Farmers 530$5.85
- Farmers Light$5.85
- Pale Ale$5.85
- Hazy Little Thing$6.50
- Guiness$6.50
- Bloodbeer w/Tomato$7.95
- Bloodbeer w/Bloody Mary$8.59
- Mimosa w/OJ$7.50
- Mimosa w/Cranberry$7.50
- Mimosa w/Pineapple$7.50
- Bloody Mary$8.99
- Blue Moon$6.00
Breakfast Online
Basic Starters
Eggs Benedict
- Traditional Benedict with Ham$14.99
- Roasted Asparagus & Ham Benedict$16.99
- Irish Benedict with Corned Beef Hash$17.99
- BAT Benedict$16.99
Bacon, avocado, and tomato
- HAT Benedict$16.99
Ham, avocado and tomato
- Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict$17.99
- Country Benedict$15.99
Choice of ham, bacon or sausage and eggs, on a biscuit smothered in country gravy
- Veggie Benedict$14.99
Choice of 2: spinach, avocado, mushrooms or tomato.
Omelets
- Park Avenue Omelet$16.99
Bacon, Parmesan cheese, tomato, spinach, green onions, mushrooms, olives and topped with Hollandaise sauce
- Henry the IVth Omelet$13.99
Avocado, caramelized onions and Swiss cheese. Add Bacon.
- Popeye Omelet$13.99
Spinach, Swiss cheese, black olives and choice of bacon or Italian sausage.
- Farmer Dan's Omelet$16.99
Sausage, ham, bacon, red peppers, onion, cheddar cheese and country gravy.
- The Roost Omelet$15.99
Linguica, avocado, salsa, green onion and cheese.
- Vegetarian Omelet$13.99
Spinach, olives, tomato, Parmesan cheese, green onion and mushrooms
- The Californian Omelet$14.99
Bacon, artichoke, mushroom, tomato, green onion and jack cheese.
- Santa Fe Omelet$14.99
Ham, mild green chilies, pepper jack cheese, green onion
- Mushroom & Jack Cheese Omelet$12.99
- Chorizo Omelet$15.99
Chorizo, Jack cheese, onion, green pepper and garnished with cilantro
- Chili Omelet$13.99
Our chili omelet is topped with grilled onions and cheddar jack cheese.
- Denver Omelet$14.99
Ham, onions, peppers and cheese. Substitute sausage.
- Mike's Omelet$13.99
Bacon, spinach, mushroom and Jack cheese.
- Cordon Bleu Omelet$16.99
Chicken, ham, Swiss cheese and Hollandaise sauce.
- Ham/Bacon Cheese Omelet$13.99
- Asparagus Omelet$15.99
Roasted Asparagus, smoked Gouda cheese, ham, mushroom and caramelized onions
- Vegetarian Asparagus Omelet$13.99
Roasted Asparagus, smoked Gouda cheese, mushroom and caramelized onions
Special Scrambles
- San Francisco Special$15.99
Ground beef, mushrooms, onions, spinach, garlic and Parmesan cheese.
- Veg. San Francisco Special$13.99
Mushrooms, onions, spinach, garlic and Parmesan cheese.
- Chico Scramble$14.99
Bacon, mushrooms, green onions and Swiss cheese.
- Denver Scramble$14.99
Ham, egg and cheese scramble with onion and green bell pepper.
Corned Beef Hash Specialties
- Linda's Ultimate Omelet$16.99
Homemade corned beef hash, spinach, Swiss cheese and topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of side and toast.
- Corned Beef Hash Omelet$15.99
Homemade corned beef hash and Swiss cheese. Served with choice of side and toast.
- Corned Beef Potato Pancakes and Eggs$15.99
Two of our delicious potato pancakes mixed with corned beef served in a bowl with 2 eggs and a side of toast.
- Homemade Corned Beef Hash and Eggs$15.99
Served with a side of toast and choice of hash browns, home fries or spinach.
- Irish Benedict with Corned Beef Hash$17.99
The Lighter Side
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Bowls
- Country Scramble Bowl$15.99
Eggs, country sausage, mushrooms, onions, green pepper and cheese over home fires, smothered in country gravy and a side of toast.
- Cajun Bowl$15.99
Louisiana hot link sautéed with onions and green peppers on a bed of home fries, pepper jack cheese and 2 eggs.
- Chicken Fried Steak Bowl$15.99
Chicken fried steak cut up on a bed of home fries with peppers and onions, 2 eggs, sausage gravy, blend of cheeses, green onions and a side of toast
- Vegetarian Scramble Bowl$15.99
Eggs, red potato, spinach, tomato, mushroom, sliced avocado, caramelized onions, Parmesan cheese and a side of toast.
- Garlic Lovers Vegan Bowl$15.99
Red potatoes, black beans, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, caramelized onions and garlic topped with salsa, avocado and served with corn tortillas.
- Linguica Bowl$15.99
Rancheros and Burritos
- Huevos Rancheros-Delicious and Authentic$15.99
Homemade Ranchero sauce served with 2 eggs over 2 corn tortillas, blend of cheeses, choice of 2 corn or flour tortillas on the side. Served with choice of traditional refried beans, hash browns, home fries, tater tots, cabbage hash browns, or spinach.
- Roost Burritos$12.99
Your choice of ham, bacon or chorizo, eggs, cheddar cheese, salsa and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served ala carte.
- Irish Burritos$15.99
Corned beef hash, eggs, cheddar cheese, sour cream and salsa in a green tortilla. Served ala carte.
- Southwestern Burritos$12.99
Eggs, mild chilies, pepper jack cheese, sour cream and Salsa. Served ala carte.
- Vegetarian Burrito$14.99
Eggs, pesto, potato, artichoke, spinach, Swiss cheese, green onion, salsa and sour cream in a green tortilla. Served ala carte.
Smothered Burritos
- Ranchero Breakfast Burrito$15.99
Bacon, egg, cheese, refried beans, green bell pepper, green onion and tomato smothered in Ranchero sauce and topped with cheese and sour cream. Served ala carte.
- Benedict Breakfast Burrito$15.99
Ham, egg, Swiss cheese and salsa smothered in Hollandaise sauce. Served ala carte.
French Toast
- French Toast (4)$10.99
- French Toast (6)$11.99
- French Toast (4) and 2 Eggs$12.99
- Monte Cristo Sandwich$16.99
Ham, turkey and Swiss cheese dipped in our French toast batter, grilled and dusted with powdered sugar and side of raspberry jam.
- French Toast Special$15.99
2 eggs, choice of sausage, ham, or bacon and 2 wedges of French Toast
Pancakes
Specialty Pancakes
Waffles
- Waffle with 3 Chicken Strips$14.99
- Bacon Waffles & Egg Breakfast$14.99
Bacon waffle with 2 eggs
- Malted Belgian Waffle$9.99
Sprinkled with powered sugar
- Malted Belgian Waffle with Strawberries & Whipped Cream$11.99
Sprinkled with powered sugar
- Cinnamon Toast Waffle$10.99
Buttered and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar
- Bacon Pecan Waffle$12.99
- Pumpkin Waffle$11.99
With cinnamon pumpkin butter
- Pumpkin Pecan Waffle$12.99
With cinnamon pumpkin butter
Johnny Cakes
Side Orders
- Two Eggs$3.99
- One Egg$2.99
- 4 Bacon$6.99
- Ham Steak$6.99
- Sausage Patty$6.99
- Hash Browns$4.99
- Home Fries$4.99
- Spinach$4.99
- Corned Beef Hash$8.99
- Fruit cup$5.99
- Fruit Bowl$8.99
- Toast$3.25
- Biscuit$3.25
- Biscuits and Sausage Gravy$8.99
- Half Biscuit and Sausage Gravy$6.99
- 1 Pancake$3.99
- 2 Wedges$3.99
- 1/2 Waffle$4.99
- Bowl of Old Fashion Oatmeal$6.99
- 8 oz. cup of Old Fashion Oatmeal$4.99
- Sausage Gravy$4.99
- Hollandaise Sauce$4.99
- Side Salsa$1.99
- Side Sour Cream$1.99
- Peanut Butter$1.99
- Side Jalapenos$1.99
- Side Avocado$2.99
- Side Tomato Slices$2.99
- Potato Pancake$4.99
Lunch Online
From the Grill
- Hamburger$14.99
Deluxe hamburger and served with pickles, onions, mayo, lettuce and tomato.
- Cheeseburger$15.99
Deluxe hamburger, American cheese and served with pickles, onions, mayo, lettuce and tomato.
- Roost Burger$15.99
Hamburger patty, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, tomato with Thousand Island on grilled sourdough
- Bacon Cheeseburger$16.99
Deluxe hamburger, American cheese, bacon and served with pickles, onions, mayo, lettuce and tomato
- Mushroom and Havarti Burger$15.99
Deluxe hamburger with mushrooms and Havarti cheese, mayo, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato.
- Black and Blue Burger$15.99
Deluxe hamburger with blue cheese crumbles and served with pickles, onions, mayo, lettuce and tomato.
- Park Avenue burger$17.99
Hamburger patty, bacon, grilled mushrooms, onions, Swiss cheese, lettuce and our special mustard sauce.
- Western Bacon Cheese Burger$16.99
Hamburger patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, 2 onion rings and BBQ sauce.
- Jalapeño Bacon$16.99
Deluxe hamburger patty, fresh grilled jalapeños, pepperjack cheese, onion, tomato, lettuce, pickle and chipotle aioli.
- Patty Melt$15.99
Hamburger patty served with grilled onions and Swiss cheese on rye bread.
- Albacore Tuna Melt$15.99
Albacore tuna salad with cheddar cheese and tomato.
- French Dip$15.99
Thinly sliced roast beef and Swiss cheese on a French roll served with a cup of au jus.
- Thunderbird$16.99
Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, American cheese on grilled sourdough
- Reuben$15.99
Pastrami, sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread with Thousand Island dressing. Simply the Best!
- Our Margherita Grilled Cheese$10.99
Jack cheese, tomato and pesto aioli.
- Grilled Cheese$8.99
Panini
Toasted Sandwiches
Cold Sandwiches
- Vegetarian Sandwich$13.99
Avocado, tomato, cucumber, carrot, lettuce, Provolone cheese and pesto aioli
- Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich$14.99
Tuna diced onion, diced celery, sweet relish and mayonnaise.
- Turkey and Cheese$11.99
Tomato, lettuce, deli style pickle, onion, mayo and mustard.
- Ham and Cheese$11.99
Tomato, lettuce, deli style pickle, onion, mayo and mustard.
- Chicken Salad$14.99
Chipotle Chicken salad this week. Chicken, mayonnaise, jalapeño, green onion and cilantro on choice of bread with chipotle aioli.
Salads
- Bacon Cheeseburger Salad$15.99
Lettuce mix with cheeseburger patty, bacon, tomato, onion, and dill pickle with a burger sauce dressing or choice
- Chinese Chicken Salad$15.99
Our lettuce mix, chicken, almonds, green onions, sesame seeds, and crunchy noodles all tossed in our signature sweet and tangy vinaigrette.
- Caesar Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, homemade garlic croutons all tossed in our signature Caesar dressing
- Chicken Caesar Salad$15.99
Our Caesar salad with chicken added
- JP's Salad$15.99
Our lettuce mix, chicken, bacon, diced tomato, Parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in ranch dressing topped with avocado.
- Garden Salad$7.59
Our lettuce mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and your choice of dressing
- Spicy Peanut Thai Salad$15.99
Chicken, red cabbage, green cabbage, carrots, green onion, cilantro, crushed peanuts, pickled jalapeno, pickled red onions and red bell peppers tossed in spicy peanut dressing.