Rooster Moon Coffeehouse 1551 Potomac Ave
Drinks
Hot Coffee
Hot Espresso
- Signature Drinks$4.89+
- Latte$4.09+
- Flavored Latte$4.59+
- Espresso$2.29+
- Flavored Espresso$2.49+
- Americano$2.59+
- Flavored Americano$3.19+
- Cappuccino$4.09+
- Flavored Cappuccino$4.59+
- Mocha$4.89+
- Flavored Mocha$4.89+
- Breve Latte$4.89+
- Flavored Breve Latte$5.29+
- Horchata$4.79+
- Egg Nog$6.09+Out of stock
- Flavored Egg Nog$6.29+Out of stock
- Cortado$3.59+
- Con Panna$2.99+
- Traditional Macchiato$2.95
Hot Non Java
Iced Coffee
Iced Espresso
- Iced Sig Latte$5.79+
- Iced Latte$4.79+
- Iced Flav Latte$5.39+
- Iced Mocha$5.79+
- Iced Flav Mocha$5.79+
- Iced Cappuccino$4.79+
- Iced Flav Cappuccino$5.39+
- Iced Espresso$3.09+
- Iced Flav Espresso$3.99+
- Iced Americano$3.19+
- Iced Flav Americano$3.19+
- Iced Breve$5.69+
- Iced Flav Breve$5.89+
- Iced Horchata$5.19+
- Iced Egg Nog$6.39+Out of stock
- Iced Flav Egg Nog$6.69+Out of stock
- Affogato$5.29
Iced Non Java
- Iced Chai$4.59+
- Iced Flav Chai$4.89+
- Iced Dirty Chai$5.89+
- Iced Flav Dirty Chai$5.99+
- Monster Mash$7.59+
- Iced Tea$2.89+
- Iced Flav Tea$3.19+
- Lemonade$3.59+
- Flav Lemonade$3.99+
- Arnold Palmer$3.49+
- Flav Arnold Palmer$3.79+
- Iced Matcha Latte$5.39+
- Lifegiver$4.09+
- Iced Apple Cider$4.19+
- Iced Flav Apple Cider$4.29+
- Italian Soda$3.29+
- Orange Juice$4.09+
- Red-Headed Stepchild$4.99+
- Blood Orange Sun$4.49+
- Soda Float 24 oz$5.49
- Ice Cream 16 oz$1.99
Shakes and Frappes
- Sig Frappé$7.09+
- Mocha Frappé$7.09+
- Frapped Capp$7.09+
- Chai Frappé$6.09+
- Dirty Chai Frappé$7.09+
- Straw Short Frappé$6.59+
- Orange Dream Frappé$6.59+
- Sig Esp Shake$7.89+
- Espresso Shake$7.69+
- Choco Esp Shake$7.89+
- Flav Esp Shake$7.89+
- Chai Shake$6.59+
- Dirty Chai Shake$7.69+
- Flav Drt Chai Shake$7.89+
- Flav Chai Shake$6.89+
- Flav Milkshake$6.59+
- Cookie Cream Shake$6.89+
- Chocolate Shake$6.59+
- Crushin' Joe$6.09+
- Lemonberry Freeze$6.09+
- Frozen Hot Chocolate$6.09+
- Frozen Flav Hot Choc$6.09+
- Flavored Freeze$3.39+
Smoothie
- Super Fruit Smooth$5.79+
- Watermelon Smooth$5.79+
- Tropical Harmony Smooth$5.79+
- Banana Smooth$5.79+
- Bloom Berries Smooth$5.79+
- Harvest Greens Smooth$5.79+
- Mango Smooth$5.79+
- Peach Smooth$5.79+
- Pineapple Smooth$5.79+
- Strawb Banana Smooth$5.79+
- Strawberry Smooth$5.79+
- Lava Flow Smooth$5.79+
- Peanut Butter Protein Smoothie$6.89+
Joe-To-Go
Food
Breakfast
- Egg & Cheese$4.99
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese$5.99
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese$5.99
- Ham, Egg, & Cheese$5.99
- Southwest Breakfast Wrap$8.99
- Ham & Swiss Croissant$5.99
- Avocado Toast$4.49
- Hummus Toast$3.89
- Croissant$3.49
- Bagel$3.89
- English Muffin$3.09
- Hash Browns$1.79
- Pancake on a Stick$3.59
- Baked Oatmeal$5.29
- Side of Sausage Patty$1.99
- Side of Ham$1.99
- Side of Bacon$1.99
Sandwiches
- Cali Turkey BLT Wrap$10.49
- Turkey BLT Wrap$10.49
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.49
It's made on a spinach wrap with the perfect combination of mozzarella, Parmesan, lettuce, grilled chicken, and delicious Caesar dressing
- Black Forrest Ham & Cheese Wrap$9.99
- Veggie Wrap$9.99
- HLT Panini$9.99
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Chicken, buffalo sauce and provolone cheese
- Southwest Chicken Wrap$10.49
- Caprese Panini$9.99
Grilled Caprese Panini made with basil pesto, mozzarella, and tomatoes
- Chicken Pesto Panini$10.49
- Cuban Panini$10.49
Cuban meats (ham, pulled pork, hard salami), mayo, yellow mustard, Swiss cheese, and pickles
- Smoked Turkey & Brie Panini$9.99
- Ham Brie Crois W/AA$9.99
Soups/ Salads
- Tomato Red Pepper Soup$4.99
Contains milk
- Creamy Tomato Soup$4.99
Contains milk
- Butternut Squash Soup$4.99
Dairy-free
- Apple Walnut Craisin Salad$9.49
- Apple Walnut with Turkey Salad$9.99
- Caesar Salad$8.99
- Chicken Caesar Salad$10.49
- Thai Chicken Salad$10.49
Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, fresh red peppers, chopped peanuts, chicken, and chow mein noodles
- Chefs Salad$10.49
The Chef Salad is a delightful medley of fresh, crisp romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, tomatoes, and fresh red peppers. It's generously topped with a combination of savory ham and turkey, cheddar cheese
- Chopped Veggie Salad$9.49
- Carrots with Ranch$3.79
- Carrots with Hummus$3.79
- Carrots with Blue Cheese Dressing$3.79
Bakery
- Choc Chunk Scone$3.69
- Apple Cinnamon Scone$3.69
- Blueberry Scone$3.69
- White Choc Rasp Scone$3.69
- Chocolate Muffin$3.79
- Cinnamon Muffin$3.79
- Blueberry Muffin$3.79
- Banana Muffin$3.79
- Cinnamon Cream Cheese Muff$3.99
- Chocolate Croissant$3.49
- Cheese Danish$4.09
- Cherry Cheese Danish$4.09
- Seasonal Danish$4.09
- Cannoli$2.99
- Macarons$2.39
- New Cake$5.99
- Cinnamon Bun$3.99
- Pumpkin Roll$4.49
- Cake Pop$3.99
- Tiramisu$5.99
- Baklava$5.99
- New Crumb Cake$4.99
- Smith Island Whole Cake$38.99
- Smith Island Cake Slice$3.99
- Lemoncello cake$5.99
- Carrot Cake$5.99
- Red Velvet Cake$5.99
- Chocolate cake$5.99
Rooster Moon Coffeehouse 1551 Potomac Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(301) 790-5040
Closed • Opens Friday at 6:30AM