Roosters Clarksville
Featured Items
Appetizers
- Buffalo Cauliflower$7.99
NEW!!! A generous portion of fried cauliflower shaken in your choice of wing sauce. Served with celery and a side of bleu cheese or ranch.
- Cheesy Bacon Fries *$4.59
Curly Fries covered with nacho cheese and bacon bits. *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
- Cheesy Bacon Tots$4.59
Tater Tots covered with nacho cheese and bacon bits.
- Cheesy Bacon Wedge$4.59
Potato Wedges covered with nacho cheese and bacon bits.
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$4.99
Oven-baked with a blend of melted Italian cheeses and our homemade marinara.
- Curly Fries *$3.29
Curly like a pig's tail! *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
- Dumpster Fries *$6.99
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!" Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing. *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
- Dumpster Tots$6.99
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"Tater Tots topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes,green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
- Dumpster Wedges$6.99
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"Potato Wedges topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
- Fried Mushrooms$6.29
Breaded mushrooms with ranch dressing.
- Fried Pickles$6.29
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
- Fried Shrimp$8.99
Shrimp tossed in your favorite Roosters Wing Sauce. Served with celery sticks.
- Mac-N-Cheese Bites$6.79
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Biteswith Sour Cream.
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.79
Battered Mozzarella Sticks with homemade marinara.
- Nacho Deluxe+Chicken$8.98
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, chili, red onions, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with diced Mexi-style chicken.
- Nachos$4.99
Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheeseand Jalapeños.
- Nachos Deluxe$7.99
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, chili, red onions, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños.
- Onion Feathers$4.29
Battered onion petals with Feather Sauce.
- Potato Skins$6.99
Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar and bacon bits with sour cream.
- Potato Wedges$3.29
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
- Pretzels$4.99
2 Soft-Baked Pretzelswith Nacho Cheese.
- Rooster Nest *$11.99
A basket of Curly Fries, nacho cheese, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, bacon bits, jalapeños and four Boneless Wings drizzled with your choice of Wing Sauce on top. *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
- Tater Tots$3.29
Golden-fried tater tots.
- Mini Corn Dogs$6.59Out of stock
Mini Corn Dogs served with a side of mustard.
Boneless Wings - MONDAYS
- 5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$3.95
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
- 10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$7.90
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
- 20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$15.80
20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
- 50 Boneless Wings$39.50
50 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Traditional Wings
- 5 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$7.99
5 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
- 10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$14.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
- 20 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$28.99
20 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
- 50 Traditional Wings$69.99
50 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Traditional Wings - Drums Only
- 5 Drums (Same Sauce)$8.49
5 Traditional Wings - Drums Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
- 10 Drums (Same Sauce)$15.99
10 Traditional Wings - Drums Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
- 20 Drums (Same Sauce)$30.99
20 Traditional Wings - Drums Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
- 50 Drums$74.99
50 Traditional Wings - Drums Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Traditional Wings - Flappers Only
- 5 Flappers (Same Sauce)$7.99
5 Traditional Wings - Flappers Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
- 10 Flappers (Same Sauce)$14.99
10 Traditional Wings - Flappers Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
- 20 Flappers (Same Sauce)$28.99
20 Traditional Wings - Flappers Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
- 50 Flappers$69.99
50 Traditional Wings - Flappers Only, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Fingers
- Cajun Fingers - Full Order$9.99
4 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers with Cajun seasoning. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
- Cajun Fingers - Half Order$5.99
2 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers with Cajun seasoning. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
- Fried Fingers - Full Order$9.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
- Fried Fingers - Half Order$5.99
2 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
- Grilled Fingers - Full Order$9.99
4 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers lightly seasoned. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
- Grilled Fingers - Half Order$5.99
2 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers lightly seasoned. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
- Marinated Fingers - Full Order$9.99
4 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers with house-made marinade. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
- Marinated Fingers - Half Order$5.99
2 grilled all-white-meat chicken fingers with house-made marinade. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Pizzas
- 9" Pizza - Build Your Own$7.99
Start with our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza and add any of our cheese, meat, or veggie toppings.
- 9" BBQ Chicken Pizza$9.99
Seasoned chicken, red onions and Roosters Honey BBQ Sauce. Topped with cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Free wing with every purchase!
- 9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with friedchicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
- 9" Cheese Pizza$7.99
Our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza.
- 9" Meat Lover's Pizza$9.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
- 9" Pepperoni Pizza$8.98
Our 9” Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza covered with Pepperoni.
- 9" Veggie Lover's Pizza$8.99
Green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, banana peppers and tomatoes with mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
- 9" White Chicken Pizza$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
- 9" Works Pizza$9.99
Pepperoni, sausage, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers and banana peppers.
Salads
- Caesar Salad - Full$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
- Caesar Salad - Half$4.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
- Cajun Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
- Cajun Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
- Chicken Caesar Salad - Full$10.99
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons andCaesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
- Chicken Caesar Salad - Half$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons andCaesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
- Fried Chicken Salad - Full$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettucewith cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
- Fried Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettucewith cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
- Garden Salad - Full$6.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
- Garden Salad - Half$4.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
- Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
- Grilled Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
- Marinated Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
- Marinated Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce,cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
- Red Rooster Salad - Full$8.99
Mixed lettuce, egg, bacon bits, cucumbers,red onions and tomatoes with Red RoosterDressing.
- Red Rooster Salad - Half$5.99
Mixed lettuce, egg, bacon bits, cucumbers,red onions and tomatoes with Red RoosterDressing.
- Red, Bacon & Blue Salad - Full$8.99
Mixed lettuce with bacon bits, bleu heesecrumbles, tomatoes and red onions with Red Rooster Dressing.
- Red, Bacon & Blue Salad - Half$5.99
Mixed lettuce with bacon bits, bleu cheesecrumbles, tomatoes and red onions with Red Rooster Dressing.
- Wedgie Salad$6.59
Iceberg wedge drizzled with yourfavorite salad dressing. Topped withbleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits and diced tomatoes.
Sandwiches & Burgers
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our deliciousHoney BBQ Sauce.
- Big Bob's BBQ Burger$8.99
Half-pound burger topped with bacon andRoosters Honey BBQ Sauce.
- Big Bob's Burger$7.99
Grab this half-pounder with both hands!
- BLT Sandwich$6.59
Half a dozen slices topped with lettuce and tomatoes. This classic never gets old.
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
- Fish Sandwich$9.59
A huge, battered piece of cod, fried and served with a side of tartar sauce.
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Grilled chicken breast lightly seasoned.
- Marinated Chicken Sandwich$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in ourhomemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
- Quarter-Pound Burger$4.59
Grilled how you want it.
- Turkey Burger$6.99
Roosters’ leaner cousin.
Subs & No Buns
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$7.99
Fried chicken covered in Roosters Medium wing sauce with celery, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub$7.99
Seasoned chicken, bacon, lettuce andtomatoes drizzled with Roosters SpicyRanch. Topped with cheese.
- Ham & Swiss Sub$6.99
Smoked ham, lettuce and tomatoes covered with melted Swiss and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
- Italian Sub$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlicbutter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,banana peppers, and Italian dressingsmothered with cheese.
- Veggie Sub$6.99
Green peppers, mushrooms, savory garlicbutter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onionsbanana peppers, and Italian dressingsmothered with cheese.
- Quesadilla$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
- Quesadilla+Chicken$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
- Rooster Wrap$7.99
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
Soups
Sides, Sauces & Dressings
- Jar Salad Dressing$4.99
- Jar Wing Sauce$4.99
- Salad Dressing$0.79
- Wing Sauce$0.99
- s/o Applesauce$0.79
- s/o Bacon Bits$0.99
- s/o Bacon Strips$0.99
- s/o Banna Peppers$0.79
- s/o Bleu Cheese$0.79Out of stock
- s/o Bleu Cheese Crumbles$0.79
- s/o Celery$0.20
- s/o Celery & Bleu Cheese$0.99Out of stock
- s/o Celery & Ranch$0.99
- s/o Cheese$0.99
- s/o Chili 3oz$0.79
- s/o Croutons
- s/o Diced Cucumbers
- s/o Egg$0.79
- s/o Feather Sauce$0.79
- s/o Mushrooms$0.79Out of stock
- s/o Jalapenos$0.79
- s/o Mandarin Oranges$0.89
- s/o Mayonnaise
- s/o Mustard
- s/o Nacho Cheese$0.99
- s/o Nacho Chips$0.99
- s/o Parmesan Cheese$0.79
- s/o Pickles
- s/o Pizza Sauce$0.79
- s/o Ranch$0.79
- s/o Salad Dressing $$$0.79
- s/o Salsa$0.99
- s/o Sauteed Mushrooms$0.79
- s/o Sour Cream$0.99
- s/o Tartar Sauce
- s/o Wing Sauce$0.99
- s/o Works Condiments n/c
Kids 12 & Under
- 3 Boneless Wings Combo *$4.99
3 Boneless Wings with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items. *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
- Cheeseburger Combo *$4.99
Cheeseburger with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items. *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
- Hamburger Combo *$4.99
Hamburger with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items. *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
- Mac-N-Cheese Bites Combo *$4.99
Mac-N-Cheese Bites with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items. *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
- Kid Mini Corn Dog$1.99
- Mini Corn Dog Combo *$4.99
Mini Corn Dogs with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items. *DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.