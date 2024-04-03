Rooted Coffeehouse - Fury's Ferry Rd West Lake
Bar Menu
Espresso Goods
- Double Espresso$2.25
double shot
- Americano$3.75
espresso + hot water
- Vanilla Bean Cold Foam Iced Americano$6.00
espresso + housemade vanilla bean cream + housemade vanilla bean syrup + cold foam
- Cappuccino | 6 oz$3.35
espresso + milk
- Flat White | 6 oz$3.35
ristretto shot + milk
- Cortado | 4 oz$3.35
espresso + milk
- Modern Day Macchiato$5.50
milk + syrup + espresso unstirred
- Latte$5.50
espresso + milk + syrup
- Lil' Latte$3.35
- Mocha$5.75
espresso + milk + chocolate sauce + whip
- White Mocha$5.75
espresso + milk + white chocolate sauce + whip
- Caramel$5.75
espresso + milk + caramel sauce + whip
- Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso$6.00
shot of espresso shaken with brown sugar poured over ice, milk + syrup
- Espresso Ice Blend | 20 oz$6.80
espresso + milk + vanilla powder + syrup + whip
Non Espresso Goods
- The Farmer's Cup$2.70
drip coffee + room for cream + sugar. Available hot + iced.
- Au Lait$3.25
drip coffee + steamed milk
- House Cold Brew$4.50
24 hour cold brew coffee brewed in house
- Black Iced Tea | 20 oz$3.00
- Loose Leaf Tea | 16 oz$4.00
assorted varieties
- Tea Latte | 16 oz$5.50
loose leaf tea + vanilla powder + milk
- Chai Latte$6.00
masala chai + milk + simple syrup
- Hot Chocolate$2.00
chocolate sauce + white chocolate sauce + steamed milk + whip
- Cup of Chocolate Milk | 16oz$3.00
whole or 2% milk + Chocolate sauce
- Cup of Milk | 16oz$2.00
whole or 2% milk
- Steamer$3.25
steamed milk + housemade syrup
- Lemonade | 20 Oz$3.00
- Cup of Water | 16 Oz$0.50
Speciality Drinks
- Fat Coffee | 16oz$7.00
drip coffee + organic MCT oil + organic coconut butter + housemade vanilla bean stevia syrup + organic coconut sugar
- Matcha Latte$6.25
organic matcha + coconut milk + organic coconut butter + organic coconut sugar
- Golden Milk Latte | 16oz$7.00
turmeric spice blend + oat milk + organic collagen peptides + organic MCT oil
- Iced Keto Cream | 16oz$6.50
espresso + heavy cream + housemade vanilla bean stevia syrup + organic MCT oil
Bakery / Chips
- Handmade Scones$4.25
- Sweet Sinclairs Handmade Goodies
- Jumbo Muffin$4.25
- Jumbo Cupcake$4.50
Jumbo cupcake with frosting
- Danish$4.00
- Housemade Blueberry Lemon Scone$2.00
- Mini Muffins$3.00
- Tart$4.00
- Mini Danish$3.00
- GF Manifesto Brownie$3.00
- Toffee Crunch Brownie$2.85
- Mini Cinny Roll$3.00
- Bagged Chips$1.75
- Pies & Cakes (Cold Case)$2.85
Pup Cup
Seasonal Menu
Spring Specials
- Honeybee Latte$5.50
latte made with honey syrup + cinnamon on top
- Vanilla Lavender Latte$5.50
latte made with housemade lavender + vanilla bean syrup
- Peach Ring Refresher | 20 oz$7.00
Peach refresher with 160 mg of plant-based caffeine, soothing aloe + coconut cream, topped with a peach ring gummy candy
- Strawberry Matcha$6.50
- Caramel Brownie Shaken Espresso$6.50
Summer Specials
St. Patrick's Specials
Food Menu
Hot Sandwiches
- Spicy Chicken$10.45
Buffalo chicken + cheddar + bacon + spinach + chipotle aioli on ciabatta
- Turkey Brie$9.95
turkey + brie + spinach + peach pepper ginger jam on a pretzel bun
- Sweet Ham$9.95
Ham + muenster + sliced green apple + garlic butter + fig sweet onion rosemary jam on a pretzel bun
- Caprese$10.45
Mozzarella + tomato + spinach + basil pesto + sun dried tomato pesto + balsamic glaze on ciabatta
- Tangy Roast Beef$10.45
Roast beef + havarti + grilled onions + locally grown microgreens + horseradish dill aioli on small ciabatta
- Pulled Pork$10.45
Thick cut Texas toast brushed with garlic butter, topped with braised pulled pork, smoked gouda cheese, sliced bacon + house made pineapple jalapeno jam.
- Little J$6.45
Grilled cheddar + havarti + muenster + garlic butter on ciabatta
- AB + J$4.95
organic almond butter + organic strawberry preserves + served on Dave's Killer Bread
- Everything Bagel Sandwich$10.95
Turkey + bacon + cheddar + tomato + spinach + avo + mayo + salt + pepper on an everything bagel
Breakfast Sandwiches
- The Classic$8.45
egg + bacon + cheddar + spinach + tomato on ciabatta
- Ham + Cheese$8.45
egg + ham + muenster on ciabatta
- The Veggie$9.45
egg + cheddar + basil pesto + avo + spinach + red pepper flakes on ciabatta
- Bagel + Cream Cheese$3.35
a toasted bagel with cream cheese
- Egg + Cheese Biscuit$6.00
- Biscuit + Jam$2.75
Gourmet Toast
- Classic Avo$9.45
avo + himalayan sea salt + cracked pepper + red pepper flakes + hemp seeds + locally grown microgreens on thick multigrain bread
- Veggie Avo$9.75
Multi grain toast topped with ago, halved mini tomatoes, cucumbers, radish slices, pickled onions, micros, salt + pepper
- Balsamic Avo$9.45
avo + slice of tomato + himalayan sea salt + cracked pepper + hemp seeds + balsamic glaze on thick multigrain bread
- Everything But The Bagel Avo$9.45
avo + slice of tomato + everything but the bagel seasoning + himalayan sea salt + cracked pepper + locally grown microgreens on thick multigrain bread
- Peanut Butta$8.95
organic peanut butter + banana + organic cacao nibs + bee pollen + raw honey on thick multigrain bread
- Bluebs + Cheese$8.95
cream cheese + housemade blueberry compote + chia seeds + raw honey on thick multigrain bread
- Strawbs + Cheese$8.95
- Apple Butta + Cheese$8.95
cream cheese + apple butter + diced green apple + raw honey + cinnamon on thick multigrain bread
- The Lox$6.75+
bagel + smoked salmon + garlic cream cheese + locally grown microgreens
Smoothies
- Strawberry Banana$8.50
banana + strawberries + yogurt + cinnamon + granola
- Strawberry Only$8.50
strawberries + yogurt + cinnamon + granola
- Acai Berry$9.50
organic acai powder + banana + mixed berries (bluebs + blackberries + raspberries) + yogurt + granola
- PB Banana Oat$9.50
banana + organic peanut butter + old fashioned oats + ground flax + whole milk + raw honey + organic cacao nibs
- Detox$9.50
pineapple + cucumber + spinach + lemon juice + filtered water + organic mct oil + hemp seeds + bee pollen
- The Islander$9.50
- The Blue Cherry$9.50
- Lil' Strawberry Banana$4.70
Strawberries, banana, yogurt + filtered water topped with whip
- Lil' Strawberry$4.70
Strawberries, yogurt + filtered water topped with whip
Bowls
- Superfood Acai Bowl$14.50
organic acai powder + banana + mixed berries + topped with granola + fresh strawberries + fresh bluebs + fresh banana + hemp seeds + goji berries + organic cacao nibs + bee pollen + raw honey
- Pitaya Bowl$12.95
pitaya powder + coconut water + strawberries + pineapple + banana + topped with granola + fresh banana + coconut flakes + chia seeds + raw honey
- Parfait$6.00
yogurt + banana + bluebs + strawberry + organic granola + honey
- Fruit Cup$5.25
fresh banana + bluebs + strawberry + green apple