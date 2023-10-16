Rooted Rotisserie 1116 Hollins st
Food
Small Plates
Charred Shrimp
Charred fennel spiced shrimp, microgreens, lemon.
Fields Greens
Local field greens and cucumbers, heirloom tomato, black garlic dressing
Coddies
Fried cod fish cakes served with house made whole grain honey mustard and yellow mustard and saltines
Smoked Trout Toast
Homemade smoked trout spread served on toasted sesame rye bread topped with microgreens and fresh dill
From The Rotisserie
Whole Rotisserie Chicken
Brushed with a preserved lemon, garlic and herb oil.
Half Rotisserie Chicken
Brushed with preserved lemon and garlic & herb oil
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich
Pulled chicken thighs topped with green and purple slaw and White truffle aioli on a buttermilk bun
Large Plates
Duck Confit
Duck leg with potatoes au gratin, red wine demi glaze, and local field greens with black garlic vinaigrette.
Smoked Mushroom Bowl
Served with basmati rice, crispy brussels sprouts, and black garlic dressing.
Salmon Meunière
Pan roasted salmon, pommes puree, clarified butter, capers, fresh herbs, local field greens
Braised Lamb
Braised lamb served over pommes puree with shaved fennel, roasted cherry tomatoes and demi onions
Sides
Crispy Confit Potatoes
Potatoes tossed with parsley, garlic, lemon zest, salt and olive oil then flashed fried
Broccoli Au Gratin
Covered in béchamel sauce, topped with toasted panko.
Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts tossed in a Calabrian chili and lemon balsamic reduction, topped with fried shallots.
Parmesan Truffle Frites
Fries tossed in parmesan, served with a parsley and white truffle aioli.