Food

Small Plates

Charred Shrimp

$12.00

Charred fennel spiced shrimp, microgreens, lemon.

Fields Greens

$10.00

Local field greens and cucumbers, heirloom tomato, black garlic dressing

Coddies

$13.00

Fried cod fish cakes served with house made whole grain honey mustard and yellow mustard and saltines

Smoked Trout Toast

$13.00

Homemade smoked trout spread served on toasted sesame rye bread topped with microgreens and fresh dill

From The Rotisserie

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$25.00

Brushed with a preserved lemon, garlic and herb oil.

Half Rotisserie Chicken

$14.00

Brushed with preserved lemon and garlic & herb oil

Pulled Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled chicken thighs topped with green and purple slaw and White truffle aioli on a buttermilk bun

Large Plates

Duck Confit

$26.00

Duck leg with potatoes au gratin, red wine demi glaze, and local field greens with black garlic vinaigrette.

Smoked Mushroom Bowl

$18.00

Served with basmati rice, crispy brussels sprouts, and black garlic dressing.

Salmon Meunière

$26.00

Pan roasted salmon, pommes puree, clarified butter, capers, fresh herbs, local field greens

Braised Lamb

$26.00

Braised lamb served over pommes puree with shaved fennel, roasted cherry tomatoes and demi onions

Sides

Crispy Confit Potatoes

$8.00

Potatoes tossed with parsley, garlic, lemon zest, salt and olive oil then flashed fried

Broccoli Au Gratin

$8.00

Covered in béchamel sauce, topped with toasted panko.

Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Brussels sprouts tossed in a Calabrian chili and lemon balsamic reduction, topped with fried shallots.

Parmesan Truffle Frites

$8.00

Fries tossed in parmesan, served with a parsley and white truffle aioli.

Extras

Spicy Pepper Sauce

$0.50

Whole Grain Honey Mustard

$0.50

Black Garlic Dressing

$0.50

White Truffle Aioli

$0.50

Crostini

$1.50Out of stock

Dessert

Pound Cake

$6.00

Homemade pound cake topped with fresh strawberries and homemade whipped cream

Drinks

Moroccan Mint Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemon Ginger Hot Tea

$3.00

English Breakfast Hot Tea

$3.00

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.50

Boylan Black Cherry Soda

$3.50

Boylan Cane Sugar Cola

$3.50

Fresh Soursop Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade Carafe

$14.00Out of stock

Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water

$3.00