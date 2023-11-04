Roots Grill & Bar Guatemalan 4810 Hope Valley Road Suite 101
Appetizers
- Guatemalan Pupusas
Queso, loroco, bean, chicken, or pork with spicy slaw picado and salsa ranchera
- Guatemalan Beef Garnachas$4.50
Ground beef, fried corn tortilla, slaw picado, and salsa ranchera
- Chips and Guac$10.99
Fresh made daily, served with corn tortilla chips
- Queso Dip$10.99
Fresh made daily, served with corn tortilla chips
- Buffalo Shrimp$11.99
Fried or grilled with house buffalo sauce, ranch or blue cheese
- Shrimp Ceviche$11.99
Avocado, cilantro, onions, jalapeño, tomato and shrimp (served cold). Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk to foodborne illness
- Fried Cauliflower$10.99
Served on a bed of greens with chipotle dipping sauce
- Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls$10.99
Served on a bed of greens with chipotle dipping sauce
- 10 Pieces Chicken Wings$14.99
Fried or grilled. Choice of BBQ, buffalo, or house seasoning. Served with ranch or blue cheese and fresh cut celery sticks
- 20 Pieces Chicken Wings$28.99
Fried or grilled. Choice of BBQ, buffalo, or house seasoning. Served with ranch or blue cheese and fresh cut celery sticks
- Roots Fried Calamari$13.99
Fried calamari, jalapeños, and banana peppers, served on a bed of greens with tartar or cocktail sauce
- Chicken Nachos$14.99
Choice of chicken or carnitas with melted cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, black beans, and sour cream
- Carnitas Nachos$14.99
- Steak Nachos$18.99
- Tacos
- Soup Of The Day$7.99+
- Chips & Salsa$8.99
Salads
- Small Caesar Salad$6.99
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk to foodborne illness
- Large Garden Salad$9.99
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk to foodborne illness
- Crispy Shrimp Salad$15.99
Fried shrimp, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, corn, carrots, and jalapeño ranch
- Roots Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.99
Fried chicken tenders, house buffalo sauce, mixed greens, tomato, onions, queso fresco, carrots, cucumbers, and jalapeño ranch
- Roots Cobb Salad$15.99
Romaine, tomatoes, avocados, egg, roasted corn, queso fresco, blackened grilled chicken, and spicy citrus dressing
- Blackened Salmon Salad$17.99
Atlantic-water salmon, local greens, pickles, carrots, bell pepper, roasted pecans, and sesame ginger. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk to foodborne illness
- Fiesta Steak Salad$17.99
7 oz grilled rib-eye steak, mixed greens, tomato, corn, onions, mixed cheese, carrots, cucumbers, tortilla strips, and chipotle ranch. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk to foodborne illness
- Greek Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, black olives, green & red peppers, banana peppers, feta cheese, and Greek dressing
- Small Garden Salad$6.99
- Large Caesar salad$9.99
Sandwiches
- Breakfast Burger$18.99
½ lb patty, Pepper Jack, bacon, ham, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion, and picamas aioli. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk to foodborne illness
- Buffalo Chicken Sanw$13.99
Breaded chicken breast, house buffalo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and queso fresco
- Chicken Burrito$15.99
Black beans, rice, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese
- Chicken Quesadilla$15.99
Blackened chicken, pico de gallo, blended cheese, flour tortilla, sour cream, and chipotle aioli
- Classic Cheeseburger$13.99
1/2 lb patty, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk to foodborne illness
- El Cubano$14.99
Slow roasted pork BBQ, southern style ham, Dijon aioli, pickles, and provolone cheese
- Fried Fish Sandwich$15.99
Fried tilapia, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, chipotle mayo, and brioche bun
- Grilled Chicken and Bacon$14.99
Chicken, bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo
- Guate-Burger$14.99
Local grass-fed beef, avocado, queso fresco, picamas aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk to foodborne illness
- Philly Cheese Steak$15.99
Thin-sliced steak, sautéed onions and peppers, provolone cheese, mushrooms, and chipotle aioli
- Roots Bistro Burger$18.99
Picamas aioli, pickles, bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and Cheddar cheese. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk to foodborne illness
- Steak Burrito$15.99
Black beans, rice, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese
- Steak Quesadilla$18.99
- Veggie Quesadilla$15.99
- Pork BBQ Sandwiches$13.99
Pulled BBQ Pork,Topped with Slaw,
Kids Menu
Entrées - Seafood
- Blackened Salmon$21.99
7 oz salmon filet, sautéed mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, and shrimp cream sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk to foodborne illness
- Fried Flounder & Shrimp Combo$22.99
House-made coleslaw, French fries, tartar and cocktail sauce
- Cajun Shrimp Pasta$20.99
Fresh grilled shrimp, penne pasta, bell peppers and onions, creamy Parmesan cheese, and garlic bread
- Roots Seafood Pasta$21.99
Linguine, shrimp, mussels, white fish, fresh tomato sauce, creamy Parmesan cheese, bell peppers and onions, garlic and bread
- Fish Tacos (3x)$19.99
Fried tilapia, flour tortilla, slaw picado, mango salsa, chipotle aioli, rice, black beans, queso fresco, and sour cream
- Cajun Shrimp Tacos(3x)$19.99
Flour tortillas, slaw picado, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, rice, black beans, queso fresco, and sour cream
Entrées - Steak and Chicken
- Grilled Local Rib-Eye$26.99
12 oz grass-fed beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, and demi-glaze. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk to foodborne illness
- 3 Brothers Fajitas$22.99
Chicken, beef, shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomato, rice, beans, and hand-made corn tortillas
- Churrasco$19.99
8 oz grilled thin-cut rib-eye steak, vegetable, rice, black beans, grilled onions, salsa ranchera, queso fresco, jalapeño, hand-made corn tortillas, and guacamole. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your r
- Grilled Chicken with Mango Salsa$18.99
2 grilled chicken breasts, vegetable rice, grilled squash, topped with mango salsa
- Roots Bistec Con Salsa Roja$18.99
Marinated steak strips, sautéed onions & salsa verde, black beans, rice, queso fresco, sour cream, and hand-made corn tortillas
- Rosemary Chicken Dinner$19.99
Mashed potatoes, sautéed mixed vegetables, rosemary & red pepper cream sauce
- Pollo Dorado$17.99
Fried chicken served with rice and side house salad
- Guate-Chicken Empanadas$13.99
Chicken and potato, picado, salsa, queso fresco, and crema
- Guate-Chicken Taquitos$13.99
Chicken and potato, picado, salsa, queso fresco, and crema
- Carne Asada Tacos(3x)$18.99
Flour tortillas, rib-eye steak, onions, cilantro, rice, and black beans
- Pork Carnitas Tacos(3x)$18.99
Slow cooked BBQ, pico de gallo, queso fresco, cream, rice, black beans, and flour tortillas
- Roots Alfredo Chicken Pasta$18.99
Sautéed chicken, mushrooms, broccoli, creamy Alfredo sauce, Parmesan cheese, and garlic bread
- Fried Chicken Tender Dinner$16.99
French fries, honey mustard, and house-made coleslaw
- Guatamalan-Style Tamales
Chicken, vegetable, or pork, served with spicy slaw picado and vegetable rice
- Roots Quesabirria$18.99
Beef, cheese, onions, cilantro, and served with consomé
- Pulled Pork BBQ Plate$18.99
Sweet Potato Fries , Avocado Slaw,
Entrées - Vegetarian Options
Beverages
- Jarritos$2.99
- Sweet Tea$2.99
- Unsweetened Tea$2.99
- Sierra Mist$2.99
- Sunkist$2.99
- Agua de Jamaica$3.50
- Coffee$3.50
- Agua de Tamarindo$3.50
- Agua de Melon$3.50
- Horchata$3.50
- Orange Juice$2.99
- Apple Juice$2.99
- Cranberry Jucie$2.99
- El Ideal Blt$2.50
- Aquafina$2.99
- Pepsi$2.99
- Diet Pepsi$2.99
- BTL Pepsi$2.99
- BTL Sprite$2.99
- BTL Water$2.99
- Cheer Wine$2.99
- Doble Liter Blt$3.99
- Dr. Pepper$2.99
- Ginger Ale$2.99
- GLS Milk$2.99
- Hot Tea$2.99
- Life Water$2.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- Pink Lemonade$2.99
- Mountain Dew$2.99
- S. Pellegrino$2.99
- Mirinda Blt$3.50
- Soft Drink$2.99
- Raptor Energy$3.99
- Red Bull$3.50
- Kid Drink$2.00
- Soda Water$2.50
- Choco Milk$2.99
- Adrenaline$3.99
- Iced Coffee$4.50
- Iced Vanilla Coffee$5.50
- Aloe Mango Blt$3.50
- El Ideal Cans$2.99
Sides
- Side French Fries$6.00
- Homemade Chicps$5.00
- Side Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
- Side Avocado Slaw$4.00
- Side Fruit$5.00
- Side Green Beans$5.00
- Side Bacon$6.00
- Side Rice$4.00
- Side Hash Browns$6.00
- Side Onion Rings$6.00
- Side Corn Tortillas$2.00
- Side 4 OZ Guacamole$4.99
- Side Jalapenos$1.50
- Side Bread$2.00
- Side Avocado Slices$2.00
- Side Queso Dip$5.99
- Side 4 Oz Salsa$1.00
- Side 8 Oz Salsa$2.00
- Side Marinara Sauce$2.50
- Side Tortilla Chips$3.50
- Side Sour Cream$1.00
- Side Ranch$0.50
- Side BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Side Chipotle Ranch$0.50
- Side Honey Master$0.50
- Side Pico De gallo$1.00
- Side Black Beans$5.00
- Fried Platanos$6.99
- Side Mash Potatoes$6.00