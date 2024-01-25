SCHEDULE YOUR PICKUP TIME & SAVE TIME More
Roots Salad Kitchen - Medical Center 4502 MEDICAL DR
FOOD
Roots Signature Salads
- Chef Salad$7.99+
Romaine lettuce, topped with ham, turkey, shredded carrots, cucumber, hard-boiled egg, bacon, tomatoes, green onion, with avocado ranch
- Tex-Mex$8.49+
Arugula lettuce topped with sliced flat iron steak, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted corn, green onions, crumbled cojita cheese, topped with chimichurri
- Southwest Jerk Salad$7.99+
Jerk Chicken, roasted corn, black beans, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce Topped with chipotle ranch
- Grilled Salmon Summer Salad$12.99
Grilled Salmon, spring mix lettuce, red onion, apples, oranges, candied pecans, FETA cheese with Honey Dijon Balsamic Vinaigrette
Build Your Own Salad
Build Your Own Wrap
Acai Bowls
"Warning" When ordering online, this may be melted if delivery takes to long. Best to eat right after made.
Drinks
Brain enhancing hemp drink, elderflower rose,BlackBerry tea,,strawberry lemonade, Ginger lemonade
Smoothies
20 Oz Cup
Roots Salad Kitchen - Medical Center 4502 MEDICAL DR Location and Ordering Hours
(210) 213-5072
Closed • Opens Friday at 10AM