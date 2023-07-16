Rosario's Peruvian Restaurant 625 Ken Pratt Blvd
Food Menu
Appetizers
Crab Cakes
Homemade crab cakes served with shredded lettuce and chipotle mayo.
Papa Rellena App
Fried hand sculpted potato stuffed with ground beef, served with Salsa Criolla.
Fried Calamari
Fried Calamari rings served with huacatay cream sauce.
Rosarios Sampler
Combination of fried shrimp, calamari, and Yucca Roots.
Papa a la Huancaina
Potato slices topped with spicy Peruvian cheese sauce.
Choros a la Chalaca
Steamed mussels topped with a spicy ceviche like onion, tomatoes, lime juice and cilantro mix.
Causa
A spicy seasoned potato cake, stuffed with chicken salad.
Causa Crab Cake
A spicy seasoned potato cake stuffed with our homemade crab cake, and garnished with huancaina sauce & a grilled shrimp.
Fried Yuca
Fried yuca served with and Rosarios Sauce
Salads
Vegetarian Dishes
Quinoa Salad
Mix of onions, cilantro, tomatoes, tossed in a lime vinaigrette dressing.
Quinoa Cakes
Quinoa cakes made with egg, onion, tomatoes, green onion, served with sautéed veggies and topped with a balsamic reduction sauce.
Vegetarian Lomo Saltado
Vegetarian Stir-fried zucchini, broccoli, onion, tomato, in soy sauce, served on top of fries and a side of white rice.
Veggie Arroz Chaufa
Peruvian Stir fried rice with egg, zucchini, and broccoli.
Vegetarian Pasta a la Huancaina
Pasta tossed with huancaina cheese sauce & vegetarian Saltado.
Vegetarian Tallarin Saltado
Sautéed veggies, onions, tomatoes, green onions, & pasta in soy sauce.
Main Dishes
Ceviche
Marinated fish in lime juice with onions, cilantro, and special hot pepper sauce.
Papa Rellena
Stuffed potato with ground beef served with salsa criolla and rice.
Lomo Saltado
Stir-fried steak, onions, tomatoes, and soy sauce. Served with fries and rice.
Lomo Saltado Mix
Stir-fried steak, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and soy sauce.
Tallarin Saltado
Marinated steak strips, onions, tomatoes, green onions, and pasta.
Tallarin Saltado Mix
Marinated steak strips, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, green onions, and pasta.
Tallarin Saltado de Pollo
Tallarin Saltado Pollo Mix
Pasta a la Huancaina con Lomo
Pasta tossed with huancaina cheese sauce and Lomo Saltado.
Pollo Saltado
Pollo Saltado Mix
Tallarin Verde
Creamy Peruvian style basil-pesto pasta with your choice of protein. *If choosing steak, please specify your meat temp**
Arroz Chaufa
Peruvian Style fried rice
Anticucho
Grilled beef heart skewers served with sliced fried potatoes and Peruvian corn.
Aji de Gallina
Shredded chicken in creamy Aji Amarillo sauce, served over potatoes with a side of white rice.
Sudado
Your choice of fish in a hot pepper, tomato, cilantro, and onion broth. Served with rice.
Pescado a lo Macho
Fried tilapia with a creamy seafood sauce, served with rice
Jalea Mixta
Fried tilapia, calamari, shrimp, and yuca topped with salsa criolla.
Arroz con Mariscos
Peruvian paella rice with deep-fried tilapia and mixed seafood.
Arroz con Camarones
Peruvian paella rice with shrimp.
Pescado a la Plancha
Your choice of grilled fish served with fries and salad
Arroz con Pollo
Grilled chicken breast with cilantro rice and salsa criolla.
Pure con Asado
Roast beef cooked with red wine sauce, served rice and mashed potatoes.
Seco de Ternera
Beef cooked in a cilantro sauce served with rice, beans, and salsa criolla.
Chicharron de
Your choice of Fried fish or chicken pieces, served with salad and french fries.
Bistek a lo Pobre
Grilled steak, eggs, plantains, french fries, hot dog and rice.
Pollo a la Parilla
Grilled chicken breast served with fries and salad.
Adult Salchipapa
Tours
Tour 1
Ceviche – Papa Rellena – Chicken Arroz Chaufa
Tour 2
Anticuchos – Chicharron de Pescado – Arroz con Pollo
Tour 3
Ceviche – Chicharron de Pescado – Papa a la Huancaina
Tour 4
Causa – Steak – Tallarin Verde
Tour 5
Lomo Saltado – Tallarin Saltado – Arroz Blanco
Tour 6
Papa Rellena – Aji de Gallina – Tallarin Saltado
Tour 7
Quinoa Salad – Plantains – Grilled Zucchini – Yuca
Tour 8
Seco de Ternera – Arroz Blanco – Aji de Gallina
Tour 9
Lomo Saltado – Causa – Tallarin Verde
Tour 10
Arroz con Pollo – Ceviche – Papa a la Huancaina
Tour 11
Arroz con Camarones – Calamari – Ceviche