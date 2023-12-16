Rose Alley Ale House
Appetizers
- Fried Cauliflower$13.99
Fresh cauliflower florets lightly battered and tossed in your choice of a sauce. Some of our favorites; General Tizzo, Medium Buffalo, or Fiery Honey Garlic. Served with a side of ranch.
- Linguica Egg Rolls$13.99
3 hand-made egg rolls, stuffed with ground linguica, onion, red and green peppers, and a 3-cheese blend
- House Made Stuffed Quahog$6.99
House made clams & chourico stuffing.
- Pretzel Sticks & Beer Cheese$8.99
Warm Bavarian pretzel sticks served with a side of honey mustard.
- Southwest Steak Quesadilla$14.99
Marinated steak strips, sauteed onions, peppers, jalapenos with cheddar jack cheese, drizzled with our chipotle aioli. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Basket of French Fries$5.99
Basket of French fries.
- Basket of Pub Chips$5.99
Basket of our homemade pub chips.
- Basket of Onion Rings$6.99
Basket of onion rings served with gold digger sauce.
- Basket of Fried Pickles$8.99
Basket of fried pickles served with chipotle aioli sauce.
- Clam Cake$8.49
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Chicken Tenders and Wings
- 1/2 Lb Boneless Tenders$10.99
Comes with 1 sauce or dry rub and 1 side of blue cheese or ranch.
- 1 Lb Boneless Tenders$16.99
Comes with up to 2 sauces or dry rubs and 1 side of blue cheese or ranch.
- 1.5 Lb Boneless Tenders$21.99
Comes with up to 3 sauces or dry rubs and 2 sides of blue cheese or ranch.
- 2 Lb Boneless Tenders$26.99
Comes with up to 4 sauces or dry rubs and 2 sides of blue cheese or ranch.
- 2.5 Lb Boneless Tenders$32.99
Comes with up to 5 sauces or dry rubs and 3 sides of blue cheese or ranch.
- 3 Lb Boneless Tenders$38.99
Comes with up to 6 sauces or dry rubs and 3 sides of blue cheese or ranch.
- 6 Wings On The Bone$10.99
Comes with 1 sauce or dry rub and 1 side of blue cheese or ranch.
- 12 Wings On The Bone$18.99
Comes with 1 sauce or dry rub and 1 side of blue cheese or ranch.
- 18 Wings On The Bone$27.99
Comes with up to 2 sauces or dry rubs and 2 sides of blue cheese or ranch.
- 24 Wings On The Bone$36.99
Comes with up to 2 sauces or dry rubs and 2 sides of blue cheese or ranch.
- 30 Wings On The Bone$45.99
Comes with up to 3 sauces or dry rubs and 3 sides of blue cheese or ranch.
- 40 Wings On The Bone$58.99
Comes with up to 4 sauces or dry rubs and 4 sides of blue cheese or ranch.
- 50 Wings On The Bone$72.99
Comes with up to 5 sauces or dry rubs and 5 sides of blue cheese or ranch.
Salads
- House Salad$9.99
Tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, and shredded cheddar jack cheese on a bed of romaine with your choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad$10.99
Crisp romaine lettuce and croutons tossed with parmesan cheese and a Tuscan Caesar dressing
- Ale House Chopped Salad$16.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, cucumber, red onion, tomato, and bleu cheese crumbles chopped and served over a bed of romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.99
Fried or grilled chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce on top of romaine lettuce, red onion, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, and bleu cheese crumbles
Sandwiches & More
- Ale House Tacos$14.99
Two soft tortilla shells topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes ,cheddar jack cheese, and our chipotle aioli
- BLT$9.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on grilled sourdough
- Buffalo Wrap$12.99
A heart healthy decision! Marinated grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar jack cheese tossed in light Italian dressing and rolled in a wheat wrap.
- Build Wrap$12.99
Choice of fried chicken, grilled chicken or steak strips tossed in your choice of sauce (i.e. buffalo, Caesar), lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese.
- Caesar Wrap$12.99
Chopped romaine lettuce and croutons tossed with a Tuscan Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese in a wheat wrap
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.99
Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, ranch dressing and bacon pressed between grilled sourdough
- DFC Sandwich$13.99
Our deep-fried chicken tossed in chipotle sauce on a brioche bun with lettuce tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise
- Fish Sandwich$15.99
Locally sourced fried haddock on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce Comes with slaw on the side
- Philly Cheesesteak Wrap$13.99
Premium shaved steak and melted American cheese in a wheat wrap loaded with sautéed onions, mushrooms, peppers, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Prime Burgers
Entrees
- Vavo's Hangover Cure$18.99
Grilled chicken and shrimp sautéed in our "Rose"Ambique sauce, then poured over a mound of pub chips
- Seafood Platter$24.99
Lightly dry battered haddock, scallops, shrimp, served with fries and coleslaw.
- Fish and Chips$18.99
Fried haddock served over a heaping amount of French fries. Comes with a side of slaw and our tartar sauce
- Steak Tips$24.99
Marinated Angus beef tips, served with rice and French fries.
- Veggie Stir Fry$13.99
Zucchini, mushrooms, onions, red pepper, broccoli, and carrots sautéed in your choice of Sesame, Thai Peanut, or Fire Honey Garlic sauce served over rice