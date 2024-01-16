Rose Cafe 1902 S Coast Hwy
Pastries
All Day Menu items
- The Basic Toast$9.25
avocado, everything spice, lemon spritz topped with a fried egg
- Nuts and Berries Toast$9.50
nut butter, seasonal jam, seasonal fruit, toasted coconut, & chia seed
- Tomato & Ricotta Toast$9.00
herbed ricotta, heirloom tomato, micro greens
- Spring Tartine (Toast)$10.50
roasted broccolini, bacon onion jam, chèvre & lemon
- Salmon Dip and Chips$14.25
smoked salmon, labne, capers, pickled red onions, mustard seeds & micro greens served with house made bagel chips
- Cheese Board$13.00
chefs choice of cheese with seasonal accouterments
- Acai Bowl$13.00
seasonal fruit, housemade granola, chia seeds, coconut flakes
- Beignets$13.25
New Orleans style with raspberry curd & rose sugar
Breakfast
- Bacon, Egg & Cheddar$12.00
on a croissant
- Turkey, Egg & Cheese$12.00
on a croissant
- Veggie Egg Sandwich$11.50
on a ciabatta roll
- 3 Eggs Your Way$14.25
tater tots; levain toast; your choice of bacon, turkey sausage, plant based sausage
- Pork & Eggs$15.25
spicy pork sugo, red bell peppers, feta with focaccia
- Ube Waffles$14.00
fresh berries, honey whip cream, raspberry curd & berry syrup
- Breakfast Burger$15.50
bacon onion jam, egg, tomato, butter lettuce & your choice of brie, cheddar or goat cheese
- Quiche$14.50
quiche of the day served with your choice of tots or simple salad
- Croque Madame$15.00
brioche, ham, mornay with a fried egg your choice of simple salad or tots
Salads/Soup
- Ceasar Salad$12.50
parmesan, baby kale, romaine, brioche croutons, lemon zest
- Spinach Salad$13.25
goat cheese, strawberries, beets, poppy seed vinaigrette, crispy shallots
- Citrus Avocado Salad$13.25
farmers market greens, green goddess dressing, citrus, avocado, shaved red onion, cripsy chickpeas
- Seasonal Soup$9.00
spring minestrone topped with croutons & parmesan
Coffee Drinks
Tea/soft drinks
Lunch Menu
- Veggie Baguette$12.00
avocado, beet hummus, sprouts, cucumber & pickled onions
- Proscutitto & Brie$13.00
whole grain butter spread
- Pesto Chicken Baguette$12.50
pistachio pesto, red bell pepper & mozzarella
- Sesame Tuna Tartine (Toast)$15.25
sesame crushed, yuzu aioli, avocado, cilantro, crispy onions, chili oil
- Quiche$14.50
quiche of the day served with simple salad or fries
- PBLTA$14.50
pork belly, butter lettuce & avocado, tomato, lemon tarragon aioli
- The Rose Burger$15.00
bacon onion jam, heirloom tomato, butter lettuce, aioli & your choice of brie, cheddar or goat cheese
- Lemon Roasted Chicken$14.50
spring panzanella salad topped with a yogurt salsa verde
- Grain Bowl$13.25
broccolini, asparagus, pickled onions, beet hummus served with garlic sauce