Rosebud Bistro 1654 William Penn Ave
Pizza
- Seafood Pizza$21.99
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$18.99
- Pierogi pizza$18.99OUT OF STOCK
- Small Cheese Pizza$8.99
- Small One Topping$10.09
- Small Two Topping$11.19
- Small Three Topping$12.29
- Small Deluxe$12.99
- Medium Cheese$12.99
- Medium One Topping$14.24
- Medium Two Topping$15.49
- Medium Three Topping$16.74
- Medium Deluxe$17.99
- Large Cheese$14.99
- Large One Topping$16.59
- Large Two Topping$18.19
- Large Three Topping$19.79
- Large Deluxe$20.99
- Stromboli Deluxe$10.99OUT OF STOCK
- Stromboli Traditional$8.49OUT OF STOCK
- Rice flour cheese pizza$11.99OUT OF STOCK
- Rice flour one topping$13.24OUT OF STOCK
- Rice flour two topping$14.49OUT OF STOCK
- Rice flour three topping$15.74OUT OF STOCK
- Rice flour deluxe pizza$16.99OUT OF STOCK
Starters
- Bistro Home Fries$5.59
- Boneless Wings - 12$9.49
- Boneless Wings - 6$4.99
- Cauliflower$5.59
- Celery With Bleu Cheese$2.50
- Celery With Ranch$2.50
- Cheese Quesadilla$6.49
- Cheese Sticks$5.99
- Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla$9.49
- Chicken and Veggie Quesadilla$9.49
- Chicken Basket - Curly Fries$9.49
- Chicken Basket - French Fries$9.49
- Coleslaw$2.49OUT OF STOCK
- Curly Fries$3.49
- Flavored Wings- 12$11.99
- Flavored Wings- 6$6.29
- French Fries$3.49
- Mushrooms$5.59
- Steak and Cheese Quesadilla$10.99
- Steak and Veggie Quesadilla$10.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.49
- Veggie Quesadilla$6.99
- Veggie Sampler$5.59
- Wing Dings$1.99
- Zucchini$5.59
Salads
Sandwiches/Subs
- Baked Italian Sandwich$8.29
- Baked Italian Half Size$11.99
- Baked Italian Whole Size$19.99
- Belt$7.49
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.49
- Cheese Steak$9.49
- Chicken Cheese Steak$8.99
- Chicken Fillet$8.49
- Chicken Parmesan$7.99
- Club$7.99
- Coney Island Hot Dog$2.29
- Fish$13.99
- Grilled Cheese$3.99
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.49
- Helt$7.49
- Ham and Hard Salami Sandwich$8.29
- Ham and Hard Salami Half Size$11.99
- Ham and Hard Salami Whole Size$19.99
- Imported Ham and Cheese Sandwich$8.29
- Imported Ham/Cheese Half Size$11.99
- Imported Ham /Cheese Whole Size$19.99
- Meatball With Cheese$8.49
- Reuben$8.99
- Tuna Melt$7.99
- Turkey Sandwich$8.29
- Turkey Half Size$11.99
- Turkey Whole Size$19.99
Burger
Kids
Desserts
- Apple bundles$2.99OUT OF STOCK
- Apple bundles a la mode$3.49OUT OF STOCK
- Apple crisp a la mode$3.49OUT OF STOCK
- Carrotcake$3.49
- Peanut Butter Cheesecake$3.99OUT OF STOCK
- shamrock cheesecake$3.99OUT OF STOCK
- Peach Cobbler Cheesecake$3.99OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Parfait$1.99OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry pie$2.99OUT OF STOCK
- Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake$4.49OUT OF STOCK
- Salted Caramel Cheesecake$4.29OUT OF STOCK
- New York Cheesecake$4.49OUT OF STOCK
- Pina Colada Cheesecake$3.99OUT OF STOCK
