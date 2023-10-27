Popular Items

Spaghetti & Marinara
$9.00

2 garlic breadsticks and marinara dipping sauce are included

Alfredo Pasta
$9.00

Penne noodles tossed in our Alfredo Sauce 2 garlic breadsticks and marinara dipping sauce are included

Chicken Alfredo Pasta
$11.00

Chicken and Penne Noodles tossed in our Alfredo Sauce 2 garlic breadsticks and marinara dipping sauce are included