Rose La Moon
อาหาร Food
กินเล่น "Hawker" Snacks
- Hat Yai Quarter Leg Fried Chicken
ไก่ทอดหาดใหญ่ local province of 'Hat Yai' style marinated deep fried quarter leg chicken topped with fried shallots with sweet and sour sauce$10.95
- Grilled Skewers with Tamarind Chili Sauce
ปิ้ง ย่าง 4x marinated tender grilled skewers with tamarind chili sauce$10.95
- Moo Tod with Jaew Sauce
หมูทอด deep fried marinated pork shoulder, mixture of spices and herbs with Jaew Sauce$10.95
- Fried Corn Fritters
ทอดมันข้าวโพด 4x deep fried corn marinaded with tofu, kaffir leaves, and red curry served with sweet and sour sauce$10.95
- Fresh Salad Roll
สลัดโรล 4x mixed greens, basil and vegetables wrapped in rice paper accompanied with creamy chili lime sauce$10.95
- Sticky Rice
ข้าวเหนียว Single Serving of Sticky Rice$3.00
Combo Meal Sets
- Hat Yai Fried Chicken with Sticky Rice and Sweet Corn Salad
ชุดไก่ทอดหาดใหญ่ local province of 'Hat Yai' style marinated deep fried quarter leg chicken topped with fried shallots with sticky rice, sweet and sour sauce and sweet corn salad$19.95
- Grilled Skewers with Sticky Rice and Sweet Corn Salad
ชุดปิ้งย่าง 5x marinated tender grilled skewers with your choice of chicken or pork served with sticky rice, spicy tamarind chili sauce, and sweet corn salad$19.95
จากกระทะ From the Wok
- Thai Fried Rice
ข้าวผัด fried rice with egg, chinese broccoli, onion, tomato, green onions and your choice of protein$13.95
- Yentafo Fried Rice
ข้าวผัดเย็นตาโฟ fried rice with yentafo sauce, egg, chinese broccoli, onion, tomato and your choice of protein$13.95
- Pad Kratiem over Jasmine Rice
ผัดกระเทียมราดข้าว fried garlic and white pepper, stir fry sauce and your choice of protein$13.95
- Pad Kapow Basil over Jasmine Rice
ผัดกะเพราราดข้าว stir fried, chili garlic, basil with stir fry sauce and your choice of protein$13.95
- Pad Thai
ผัดไท thin flat rice noodle, tamarind sauce, egg, onion, tofu, bean sprout and your choice of protein$13.95
- Pad See Ew
ผัดซีอิ๊ว broad flat rice noodle, egg, chinese broccoli, sweet soy sauce and your choice of protein$13.95
- Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles)
ผัดขี้เมา Spicy Basil Stir Fried Noodles with Green Beans, Onions, Red Peppers, Garlic and your choice of protein$13.95
Salads
- Papaya Salad (Thai or Lao Style)
ส้มตำ (ไทย/ลาว) green papaya, green bean, tomato, garlic, lime juice, fish sauce, chili pepper, palm sugar, and tamarind juice$12.95
- Sweet Corn Salad
ยำข้าวโพด corn, tomato, onions, cilantro, lime juice, fish sauce, chili pepper, palm sugar$12.95
- Green Bean Salad
ยำถั่วแขก string bean, onions, boiled egg, coconut milk, lime juice, fish sauce, chili pepper, palm sugar$12.95
- Crispy Fried Egg Whites Salad
ยำไข่-ไฮโปรตีน crispy fried white egg, mixed greens, carrots, tomato, red and green onions, cilantro, lime juice, fish sauce, chili pepper, palm sugar$12.95
- Larb
ลาบ ground chicken, pork or fried tofu, onion, lime juice, ground chili, toasted rice powder, fish sauce, fresh vegetables$13.95
ขนม Desserts
Traditional Thai Desserts
- Coconut Balls
ขนมต้ม Rice Flour covered in coconut shreds$5.00
- Coconut Jelly
วุ้นกะทิมะพร้าวอ่อน agar and coconut based treat$4.00
- Coconut Pudding (Corn)
ตะโก้ข้าวโพด rice flour mixed with corn topped with coconut milk$5.00
- Coconut Pudding (Taro)
ตะโก้เผือก rice flour mixed with taro topped with coconut milk$5.00
- Foi Thong
ฝอยทอง Fios de ovos (literally "egg threads", also known as "angel hair" in English) is a traditional Portuguese sweet food made of eggs, drawn into thin strands and boiled in sugar syrup.$7.00
- Golden Dessert Variety
ทองหยิบ, ทองหยอด, ฝอยทอง, เม็ดขนุน four of the popular nine auspicious golden desserts used frequent in providing blessings or giving merit$12.00
- Med Khanoon (Mung Bean)
เม็ดขนุน Med Kanoon is made of sweet mung bean paste dipped in beaten egg yolk, then cooked in syrup. The taste is nutty, creamy and sweet.$7.00
- Med Khanoon (Taro)
เม็ดขนุน Med Kanoon is made of sweet mung beans paste dipped in beaten egg yolk, then cooked in syrup. The taste is nutty, creamy and sweet.$7.00
- Salted Egg and Mung Bean Moon Cake
ขนมเปี๊ยะถั่ว-ไข่เค็ม house made moon cake filled with salted egg and mung bean$10.00
- Sweet Sticky Rice and Mango
ข้าวเหนียวมะม่วง Mango and Sticky Rice, a very popular Thai dessert.$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKSweet Sticky Rice with Banana (3-pack)
sweet sticky rice stuffed with banana then steamedOUT OF STOCK$7.00
- OUT OF STOCKSweet Sticky Rice with Thai Custard (Sankaya)
Sweet Sticky Rice with Thai Custard (Sankaya)OUT OF STOCK$7.50
- Thong Yip
ทองหยิบ Thong yip or pinched gold egg yolks is one of the nine auspicious traditional Thai desserts. It contains egg yolk, rice flour, and sugar.$7.00
- Thong Yod
ทองหยอด Thong yot also known as "gold egg-yolks drops", is an ancient Thai dessert and one of the nine auspicious traditional Thai desserts.$7.00
- Sweet Sticky Rice with Fried Snakehead Fish
ข้าวเหนียวหน้าปลา special technique to take snakehead fish - debone, dehydrate, rehydrate with shallots to flavorize it then topped on sticky rice$10.00
Specialty Cakes
- Mini Foi Thong Cake
เค้กฝอยทอง golden egg yolk is drizzled into sugary water to create a long sweet golden string - then placed a top a soft moist cake$12.00
- Mini Orange Cake
Mini Orange Cake$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKMini Pandan Cake
Pandan Infused Mini Cake with edible flowersOUT OF STOCK$12.00
- Mini Pandan Cake topped with Coconut
Mini Pandan Cake topped with Coconut$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKMini Young Coconut Cake
Young coconut cakeOUT OF STOCK$12.00
- Whole 8" Medium Coconut Cake
8" Medium Whole Young Coconut Cake$45.00
เครื่องดื่ม Beverages
Specialty Beverages
- Iced Lemongrass-Pandan Tea
The unique and tasty combination of lemongrass stalks and pandan leaves makes a tea loaded with antioxidants. It has also been shown to reduce cholesterol and stress levels.$4.50
- Iced Thai Coffee$4.50
- Iced Thai Tea$4.50
- Iced Butterfly Pea Tea
Butterfly Pea Tea with Honey, Lime, and Milk (Iced Only)$5.00
- Lipovitan-D (Energy Drink)
Thai Energy Drink$3.00