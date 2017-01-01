Roselle Bar & Lounge
COCKTAILS
>> House Cocktails
The Palm Reader
Pomegranate, Celery Bitters, Ginger, Lunazul Reposado Tequila, Ginjo Sake, Lemon
Holy Fawn
Celery, Terroir Gin, Vida Mezcal, Lime, Dry Vermouth, Strega, Salt
Dusk Til Dawn
St. George Chile Vodka, Hibiscus, Ancho Reyes, Liqueur, Lemon, Jalapeno
Summer Crush
Grapefruit, Strawberry, Montenegro Amaro, Hayman's Old Tom Gin, Lemon
Linen Park
Aloo Vodka, Coconut Fat Wash, Cucumber, Elderflower, Lemon, Q Soda Water
Nordic Sunset
Aquavit, Calvados VSOP, Earl Grey Vermouth Blend, Strawberry, Navy Strength Gin
Royal Rascal
Aloo Vodka, Green Tea, Olive Oil Wash, Q Grapefruit Soda
Soft Parade
Pandan Leaf, Barbancourt Rhum, Pineapple Rum, Acids, Whey, Salt
>> Classic Cocktails
Old Fashioned
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof, Demerara, Bitters, Orange & Lemon Zest
Penicillin
Bank Note 5 Year Blended Scotch, Honey, Ginger, Lemon
Mai Tai
Denizen Merchant Reserve Rum, Orgeat, Curacao, Lime, Mint
Margarita
Astral Blanco Tequila, Agave, Lime, Salt
Whiskey Sour
Old Forester, Orange Juice, Lemon, Cane, Egg White
Boulevardier
Elijah Barrel Proof Bourbon, Carpano Antica, Campari, Gran Classico
Jungle Bird
Goslings Black Rum, Campari, Jamaican rum, Pineapple, Lime
Martini (Select item for options)
>> No ABV Cocktails
BEER
>> Draft
Brewdog - Brushwork, Pilsner 16oz
Slightly unfiltered German-hopped Pilsner. Bold body, crispy, and sessionable.
Fair Isle - Lottie, Saison 10oz
Czech Saaz hopped saison. Light acidity with a pleasant floral bouquet finishing bright and clean.
Main Beer Co - Lunch, IPA 16oz
Amarillo, centennial, and simcoe hopped IPA with notes of caramel, grapefruit rind, and orange. Very balanced IPA for any occasion.
Mikkeller - Guava Gang, Gose 10oz
Guava and Sea Salt Gose. Crushable gose starting tart and finishing with a nice salty sweet finish. Big notes of tropical guava and high carbonation highlight this refreshing sour ale.
Berryessa Double Tap DIPA 16 oz
Clean and bold west coast double IPA. Smooth and resinous with a slightly bitter finish. Piney, citrusy, dank.
>> Bottles & Cans
WINE & SAKE
>> Wine
Jumping Juice “Rose” (Romato) Pinot Gris
It's not quite an orange wine and not quite a rose, but it sits somewhere in that range. This wine is 100% Pinot Gris, made with skin contact to retain its colour and extra interest. Curated by Botella
Field Recordings Skins Orange Chenin Blanc blend, California
A crisp orange wine perfect to pair with spicy foods, springtime and ... well, anything. The 2017 vintage of this wine landed us on Sunset Magazine’s top 100 wines list. It will make you a believer in non-red wines. We use a mix of white grapes from different vineyards that we de-stem and ferment on skins, resulting in a beautiful showcase of all the delicate flavors of white wine, but with more substance and texture. Curated by Botella
Kumusha Sauvignon Blanc from South Africa
Zippy and fresh with tropical fruit aromas jumping out of the glass. Notes of melon, passion fruit and guava make this wine absolutely a crushable experience. Curated by Botella
Glou Glou Light Red Blend
Incredibly fresh and juicy light red blend. Best served chilled. This wine wins because of it's balance between tangy acid and juicy fruit notes - red berries, ripe cherries and juicy plum. Bottle selection by Bottella
Where's Linus Sauvignon Blanc
Crisp and tropical, this naturally fermented, unfiltered sav blanc is the perfect pairing with sunny days and friendly people. Juicy and tart, it's like the starburst of the white wine world. Unfiltered and unrefined, so also a little on the cloudy side, but drinks super clean. From African American winemaker Chris Christensen. Bottle selection by Bottella
Between Us Pet Nat Rosé
Super refreshing and delicious lightly sparkling rose of Sangiovese. Grown and produced in Italy by California winemakers. Some sediment at the bottom so the last glass is always the cloudiest. Pink bubbles made by women who know what's up. Bottle selection by Bottella
>> Sake
>> Sparkling
Simonnet Febvre Cremant de Bourgogne Brut
A wonderfully well-balanced wine, with fine bubbles, persistent foam, and a well-developed length on the palate. Fresh and powerful bouquet with beautiful ripe yellow fruit aromas. This Cremant combines the finesse of Chardonnay and the power of Pinot Noir. Blend: 60% Chardonnay, 40% Pinot Noir