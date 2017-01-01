Roselle Bar & Lounge

Field Recordings Skins Orange Chenin Blanc blend, California

$14.00

A crisp orange wine perfect to pair with spicy foods, springtime and ... well, anything. The 2017 vintage of this wine landed us on Sunset Magazine’s top 100 wines list. It will make you a believer in non-red wines. We use a mix of white grapes from different vineyards that we de-stem and ferment on skins, resulting in a beautiful showcase of all the delicate flavors of white wine, but with more substance and texture. Curated by Botella