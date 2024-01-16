Rosemarie's Mission Beach
Sliders
- RosieMac$14.00
We’ve perfected the double-double + two of our signature wagyu patties stacked tall + onion confit + American cheese + Kewpie mayo + house special sauce
- The Classic$8.50
Wagyu slider + onion confit + jack cheese + Kewpie mayo *make it a double for +$5.50
- Little Sal$8.50
Wagyu slider + onion confit + bacon whiskey sauce + jack cheese + dressed baby arugula + Kewpie mayo
- The Luau$8.50
Wagyu slider + teriyaki grilled pineapple + house pickled cabbage + Kewpie mayo *make it a double for +$5.50
- The Round Up$8.50
Wagyu slider + onion confit + American cheese + Kewpie mayo + onion ring + Oaksteak BBQ + Bacon crumble
- Nashville Hot Chicken$8.50
Marinated & deep fried chicken thigh + house-made duck fat Nashville hot sauce
- Bombay Hot Chicken$8.50
Marinated & deep fried chicken thigh + house-made duck fat curry + pickled veggie + Kewpie mayo
- The Munchies$8.50
Marinated & deep fried chicken thigh + chef’s special wildflower honey buffalo sauce + ranch drizzle + blue cheese crumbles + Kewpie mayo
- The Gnar$8.50
Marinated & deep fried chicken thigh + teriyaki sauce + grilled pineapple + pickled cabbage + Kewpie mayo
- We Have Eggplant$8.50
Fresh cut to order eggplant deep fried & stacked high + Korean BBQ + house pickled cabbage + Kewpie mayo
- Kids Burger$8.50
Our signature Wagyu burger blend + American cheese + ketchup + fresh Turano brioche bun
- Single Rosie$8.50
Fancy Fries
From the Fryer
- Bacon Blue Fries$14.00
One pound of our signature hand cut french fries + blue cheese crumble + chopped bacon + house picked cabbage + micro greens
- Spicy Elote Fries$14.00
One pound of our signature hand cut french fries + roasted sweet corn + chipotle aioli + pickled peppers + cotija cheese + micros
- Classic Fries$11.50
One pound of our signature hand cut french fries + dusted with smoked paprika + with your choice of sauce (Home style Ranch, chipotle aioli, or ketchup)
- Classic Onion Rings$13.50
- Nashville Popcorn Chicken$10.00
- Bombay Popcorn Chicken$10.00
- Teriyaki Popcorn Chicken$10.00
- Munchies Popcorn Chicken$10.00
- Kids Poppers$10.50
Our signature fried chicken poppers served with ketchup
- Side Onion Ring$8.00Out of stock