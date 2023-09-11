Rosemarino D'Italia VA 1905 Mount Vernon Avenue
Antipasti - (TG)
Bruschetta
Toasted baguettes, tomato, sun-dried tomato, basil, garlic, Parmesan, and Italian herbs
Calamari Fritti
Fried calamari and side of spicy marinara
Mozzarella Fritia
Side of marinara
Impepata Di Cozze
Steamed mussels in garlic and white wine sauce
Vongole Alla Pescatora
Steamed clams in garlic & white wine sauce
Garlic Bread
Garlic, Parmesan, Italian herbs and olive oil
Funghi Trifolati
Sautéed mushroom, garlic & olive oil
Insalata - (TG)
Pasta Entrées - (TG)
Mixed Seafoods
Shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, linguine and garlic white wine or marinara
Rosemarino
Clams, shrimp, scallops, bell peppers, basil, spinach, sun-dried tomato pesto and linguine
Ravioli
2 beef, 2 spinach, 2 ricotta, Parmesan, fresh mozzarella and vodka sauce
Spicy Sausage & Leeks
Spicy Italian sausage, sautéed leeks, creamy Parmesan sauce and rigatoni
Traditional Caccio E Pepe
Pecorino, black pepper and fettuccine
Amatriciana
Pancetta, onion, garlic, basil, hand crushed tomato, pesto and rigatoni
Alfredo
Cream, butter, Parmesan, nutmeg and fettuccine
Primavera
Seasonal vegetables, homemade fusilli and garlic & olive oil
Nostra Carbonara
A twist to traditional, pancetta, onions, egg yolk, Parmesan and hint of pesto spaghetti. Consuming raw or undercook meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Pesto
Pesto, garlic, basil and rigatoni
Bolognese
Grounded beef & veal meat sauce and fusilli o gnocchi
Parmigiana Di Melanzane
Breaded & fried eggplant, fresh mozzarella, marinara and spaghetti
Lasagne Di Carne
Grounded beef & veal, ricotta cheese, Parmesan, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce
Signatures Entrées - (TG)
Saltimbocca
Layered with prosciutto, white wine, lemon butter and served with mashed potatoes & sautéed spinach
Marsala
Pan seared, mushrooms, marsala sauce and fettuccine
Francaise
Dipped-in egg, pan seared, capers, olives, spinach, lemon butter sauce and spaghetti
Parmigiana
Breaded & deep-fried, fresh mozzarella, marinara and spaghetti
Risotto - (TG)
Dolce - (TG)
Tiramisu
Layered ladyfingers dipped in espresso and topped with chocolate sauce & cocoa powder
Affogato
Double espresso shot and vanilla ice cream
Spumoni
Chocolate, vanilla, pistachio ice cream, pistachio nuts & centered maraschino cherry
Cannoli
Shells stuffed in lemon zest ricotta filling
Profiteroles
Puffs filled with vanilla creme wrapped in chocolate