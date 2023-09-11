Antipasti - (TG)

Bruschetta

$8.00+

Toasted baguettes, tomato, sun-dried tomato, basil, garlic, Parmesan, and Italian herbs

Calamari Fritti

$14.00+

Fried calamari and side of spicy marinara

Mozzarella Fritia

$12.00+

Side of marinara

Impepata Di Cozze

$15.00+

Steamed mussels in garlic and white wine sauce

Vongole Alla Pescatora

$15.00+

Steamed clams in garlic & white wine sauce

Garlic Bread

$7.00+

Garlic, Parmesan, Italian herbs and olive oil

Funghi Trifolati

$10.00+

Sautéed mushroom, garlic & olive oil

Insalata - (TG)

Caprese

$12.00+

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, and honey lemon balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar

$10.00+

Lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan, and Caesar dressing

Zuppe - (TG)

Minestrone

$7.00

Cup. Mixed vegetables and white beans

Pasta Entrées - (TG)

Mixed Seafoods

$25.00

Shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, linguine and garlic white wine or marinara

Rosemarino

$24.00

Clams, shrimp, scallops, bell peppers, basil, spinach, sun-dried tomato pesto and linguine

Ravioli

$22.00

2 beef, 2 spinach, 2 ricotta, Parmesan, fresh mozzarella and vodka sauce

Spicy Sausage & Leeks

$22.00

Spicy Italian sausage, sautéed leeks, creamy Parmesan sauce and rigatoni

Traditional Caccio E Pepe

$18.00

Pecorino, black pepper and fettuccine

Amatriciana

$21.00

Pancetta, onion, garlic, basil, hand crushed tomato, pesto and rigatoni

Alfredo

$18.00

Cream, butter, Parmesan, nutmeg and fettuccine

Primavera

$18.00

Seasonal vegetables, homemade fusilli and garlic & olive oil

Nostra Carbonara

$20.00

A twist to traditional, pancetta, onions, egg yolk, Parmesan and hint of pesto spaghetti. Consuming raw or undercook meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Pesto

$18.00

Pesto, garlic, basil and rigatoni

Bolognese

$20.00

Grounded beef & veal meat sauce and fusilli o gnocchi

Parmigiana Di Melanzane

$18.00

Breaded & fried eggplant, fresh mozzarella, marinara and spaghetti

Lasagne Di Carne

$20.00

Grounded beef & veal, ricotta cheese, Parmesan, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce

Signatures Entrées - (TG)

Saltimbocca

$23.00

Layered with prosciutto, white wine, lemon butter and served with mashed potatoes & sautéed spinach

Marsala

$23.00

Pan seared, mushrooms, marsala sauce and fettuccine

Francaise

$23.00

Dipped-in egg, pan seared, capers, olives, spinach, lemon butter sauce and spaghetti

Parmigiana

$23.00

Breaded & deep-fried, fresh mozzarella, marinara and spaghetti

Risotto - (TG)

Shrimp & Scallops

$24.00

Creamy arborio rice, pan seared scallops, and shrimp saffron

Sausage & Spinach

$21.00

Creamy arborio rice, Italian sausage, spinach and shaved Parmesan

Dolce - (TG)

Tiramisu

$8.00

Layered ladyfingers dipped in espresso and topped with chocolate sauce & cocoa powder

Affogato

$8.00

Double espresso shot and vanilla ice cream

Spumoni

$8.00

Chocolate, vanilla, pistachio ice cream, pistachio nuts & centered maraschino cherry

Cannoli

$8.00

Shells stuffed in lemon zest ricotta filling

Profiteroles

$8.00

Puffs filled with vanilla creme wrapped in chocolate

Sides - (TG)

Mashed Potato

$8.00

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

Sautéed Mixed Veggies

$8.00

Meatballs

$8.00

Wine - (TG)

Prosecco

$13.00+

Prosecco Rose

$13.00+

Moscato

$13.00+

Moscato Rose

$45.00

Lambrusco

$45.00

Pinot Grigio ISTA

$14.00+

Grillo Tareni

$42.00

Chardonnay Serra de Cocci

$50.00

Malvasia

$55.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00

Pinot Nero

$49.00

Malbec

$45.00

Montepulciano

$45.00

Pinot Noir Chile

$50.00

Nero D'Avola

$52.00

Chianti Classico

$55.00

Valpoicelia

$60.00

Supertuscan Prunicce

$60.00

Cancellaia

$60.00

Beer - (TG)

Corona

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Beverages - (TG)

Small San Pellegrino

$4.00

Large San Pellegrino

$6.00

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50