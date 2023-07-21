Main Menu

Small Plates

Allergy

Oysters - Raw

$21.00

Oysters Raw

Broiled Oysters

$21.00

Oysters Cooked

Tuna Tartare

$17.00

Tuna Raw

Stonefruit

$15.00

Simple Salad

Burratta Toast

$14.00

Burratta Toast

Charred Octopus

$18.00

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Shrimp

$18.00

Shrimp Cocktail

Brussel Salad

$15.00

Brussel Salad

Steak Skewers

$19.00

Large Plates

Rosemary Burger

$19.00

Burger

Hokkaido Scallops

$36.00

Scallop

Peruvian Chicken

$33.00

Roasted Chicken

Limoncello Salmon

$34.00

Salmon

Pork Ribeye

$32.00

Pork

Market Fish for 1

$35.00Out of stock

Halibut

NY Strip for 1

$40.00

Steak

Market Fish for 2

$58.00

NY Strip for 2

$72.00

Couscous Brocollini

$18.00

Pasta

Duck Tagliatelle

$26.00

Gemili

Crab Ravioli

$25.00Out of stock

Duck Papardelle

Lamb Mafaldine

$24.00

Corn Agnoloti

Mushroom Bucatini

$22.00

GF Tagliatelle

$22.00

GF Tortellini

$22.00

Additions

Marble Potatoes

$8.00

Horse Potatoes

Charred Broccolini

$8.00

Brocolini

Farm Greens

$8.00

Farm Greens

Carrots

$8.00

Carrots

Bread Service

$5.00

Bread Service

Fries

$6.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Strawberry Semifredo

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$9.00Out of stock

red velvet

$8.00Out of stock

Italian Rum

$9.00Out of stock

Pistacchio Ricotta

$9.00

Almond Pound

$9.00Out of stock

Cake Cutting Fee

$3.00

Coffee Mousse

$9.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Butter Pasta

$6.00

Red Pasta

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

Out of stock

Kids Burger

$8.00

Cocktails

Signature Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Rye Manhattan

$16.00

Tonic and Gin

$14.00

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Rosemary Paloma

$13.00

Rum Old Fashioned

$16.00

Vogue

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Old Pal

$15.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Champagne & Vinegar

$6.00

Vodka & Gin Cocktails

Titos Cocktail

$10.00

Stateside Cocktail

$10.00

Grey Goose Cocktail

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bombay

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Bluecoat

$12.00

Aviation

$12.00

Bourbon & Rye Cocktails

Jim Beam

$9.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$14.00

Four Roses

$14.00

Michters Bourbon

$14.00

Bookers

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Resurgent

$15.00

Boardroom

$15.00

Kinsey

$15.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$15.00

Mitcher's Rye

$15.00

Bulliet Rye

$11.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

Jim Beam Rye

jameson

$10.00

Scotch Cocktails

Dewars

$10.00

JW Black

$12.00

JW Blue

$50.00

Glenlivet

$18.00

Glenlivet 18

$25.00

Glenfiddich

$16.00

Tequila & Mezcal

El Jimador

$10.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Anejo

$14.00

Espolon Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Silver

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$19.00

Casamigos Anejo

$20.00

Banhez

$15.00

Del Maguey

$15.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00

Rum & Digestifs

Appleton

$10.00

Brugal

$12.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$15.00

amaretto

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Sfumato Rhubarb

$15.00

Fernet Branca

$15.00

Cardamaro

$15.00

Il seminatore

$15.00

Aperol

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Henriques & Henriques

$15.00

Lusor Amaro

$15.00

House Made Coffee Liquer

$10.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Tired Hands Modern Gulpie

$7.00

Allagash White

$7.00

HA Daisy Cutter

$7.00

Levante Cloudy

$7.00

2SP Up & Away

$8.00

Punch Buggy Stout

$7.00

Levante Strawberry Gose

$8.00

Tired Hands Extra Vanilla DBL

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Coors Light

$5.00

Prairie

$10.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Athletic

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

Stateside Can

$8.00

Press Seltzer

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Hubbards Cave

$16.00

Une Anee

$16.00

Perennial Abraxxxas

$20.00

Saison Dupont

$8.00

Wine by the Glass

Red

Glass Isla Cotes du Rhone

$12.00

Glass Lola Pinot Noir

$16.00

Glass Jaja Merlot

$12.00

Glass Scotto Red Zinfandel

$12.00

Glass Ramsay Cabernet

$16.00

Glass Isla Cabernet

$10.00

White

Glass Shades of Blue Riesling

$12.00

Glass Conti Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Glass Fernlands Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Glass Isla Chardonnay

$10.00

Glass Lola Chardonnay

$16.00

Rose

Glass Joel Gott

$12.00

Glass of Lola Pinot Rose

$16.00

Glass Carra Pink Prosecco

$14.00

Champagne

Glass Hoya Cava Brut

$12.00

Glass Carra Pink Prosecco

$14.00

Glass House Sparkling

$10.00

Toast Champagne

Wine by the Bottle/Carafe

Red

Bottle Lola Pinot Noir

$64.00

Bottle Isla Cotes Du Rhone

$48.00

Bottle of Jaja Merlot

$48.00

Bottle Scotto Red Zinfandel

$48.00

Bottle Ramsay Cabernet

$64.00

Half Caraffe Isla Cabernet

$20.00

Full Caraffe Isla Cabernet

$40.00

White

Bottle Conti Pinot Grigio

$48.00

Bottle Lola Chardonnay

$55.00

Full Caraffe Chardonnay

$40.00

Bottle of Shades of Blue Riesling

$56.00

Half Caraffe of Chardonnay

$20.00

BTL Sav Blanc

$56.00

Rose

Grenache - BTL

$65.00

Syrah - BTL

$65.00

Mourvedre - BTL

$65.00

Bottle Lola Rose

$64.00

Champagne

Moet - BTL

$70.00

Cava - BTL

$55.00

Ruinart - BTL

$70.00

Spumante - BTL

$45.00

Bottle carra

$56.00

Carafe

1/2 Caraffe Cab

$15.00

Caraffe Cab

$28.00

1/2 Caraffe White

$15.00

Caraffe White

$28.00