Rosemary and Thyme 5662 W Pico Blvd
Sandwiches
The Saturn Turkey
sliced roasted turkey breast, aged sharp cheddar, shredded lettuce, basil/parsley aioli on toasted Black Forest sourdough
The Stanley Turkey
sliced roasted turkey breast, bacon, avocado, tomato, butter lettuce, pepperoncini, yellow mustard, garlic aioli on toasted Black Forest sourdough
The Curson Italian
prosciutto, burrata, salami, arugula and pesto on a Black Forest baguette
The Sierra Bonita Chorizio Patty Melt
house made chorizo, on toasted Black Forest sourdough w mozzarella, pickled onions & chipotle aioli
The Pickford Chicken Panini
perfectly grilled and seasoned Mary’s chicken, arugula, goat cheese, chopped Calabrian chilies & olive oil on Black Forest focaccia and pressed panini style
The Spaulding Vegan
toasted Black Forest sourdough, avocado, microgreens, cucumber, pepperoncini, roasted garlic hummus, goddess dressing, heirloom tomatoes + whole garbanzo beans
The Fairfax Open Faced Tuna
line caught tuna layered on top of avocado and toped w microgreens served open faced on toasted Black Forest sourdough
The Carmona Open Faced Egg
perfect egg salad w a hint of lemon on top of sliced avocado served on toasted Black Forest sourdough and sprinkled w dill
The Orange Grove
Perfectly marinated, crispy, Mary's chicken topped w pickles, thinly sliced jalapeños, slaw and spicy mayo on a toasted Brioche bun
Make it a Salad
Side Bites
Other Ideas
The Ellsmere Pizza Special
Individual Pizza on organic sourdough crust. changes with our mood (and season)
The Genesse Pizza
Individual margherita pizza on organic sourdough crust
The Pico Ceviche
our famous house made shrimp avocado ceviche/pico de gallo served w house made organic tortilla chips
Sweets
Small- Straus Organic Soft Serve
Soft Serve in a cup
Medium- Straus Organic Soft Serve
Organic Soft Serve in a Cup
Large- Straus Organic Soft Serve
Organic Soft Serve in a Cup
Waffle Cone It
Brownie Hot Sundae It
Hot Fudge Sundae It
Choc Chip Cookie Sundae It
Organic Chocolate Chip Cookie (2 cookies)
Organic Chocolate Brownie
Drinks
The Pat Go Lightly
Organic lemonade Ingredients: *lemons, *cane sugar, filtered water *indicates organic ingredients
The Tony Mojo
Strawberry Lemondade Ingredients: *lemons, *strawberries, *cane sugar, filtered water *Indicates organic ingredients
The Luca Jojo
Mango Lemondade Ingredients: *lemons, *mango, *cane sugar, filtered water *Indicates organic ingredients
The Joe Joe Roto
Black Iced Tea Ingredients: black tea, filtered water
The Bobby Palmer
Lightly Sweetened Ice Tea/ Lemonade Ingredients: black tea, *lemons, *cane sugar, filtered water *Indicates organic ingredients