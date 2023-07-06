Rosemary and Thyme 5662 W Pico Blvd


Sandwiches

The Saturn Turkey

$21.00

sliced roasted turkey breast, aged sharp cheddar, shredded lettuce, basil/parsley aioli on toasted Black Forest sourdough

The Stanley Turkey

$21.00

sliced roasted turkey breast, bacon, avocado, tomato, butter lettuce, pepperoncini, yellow mustard, garlic aioli on toasted Black Forest sourdough

The Curson Italian

$23.00

prosciutto, burrata, salami, arugula and pesto on a Black Forest baguette

The Sierra Bonita Chorizio Patty Melt

$19.00

house made chorizo, on toasted Black Forest sourdough w mozzarella, pickled onions & chipotle aioli

The Pickford Chicken Panini

$21.00

perfectly grilled and seasoned Mary’s chicken, arugula, goat cheese, chopped Calabrian chilies & olive oil on Black Forest focaccia and pressed panini style

The Spaulding Vegan

$18.00

toasted Black Forest sourdough, avocado, microgreens, cucumber, pepperoncini, roasted garlic hummus, goddess dressing, heirloom tomatoes + whole garbanzo beans

The Fairfax Open Faced Tuna

$20.00

line caught tuna layered on top of avocado and toped w microgreens served open faced on toasted Black Forest sourdough

The Carmona Open Faced Egg

$18.00

perfect egg salad w a hint of lemon on top of sliced avocado served on toasted Black Forest sourdough and sprinkled w dill

The Orange Grove

$21.00

Perfectly marinated, crispy, Mary's chicken topped w pickles, thinly sliced jalapeños, slaw and spicy mayo on a toasted Brioche bun

Make it a Salad

I love you bread, but not today! Make any sandwich into a full meal.

The Saturn Turkey Salad

$21.00

The Stanley Turkey Salad

$21.00

The Curson Italian Salad

$23.00

The Sierra Bonita Chorizo Salad

$19.00

The Pickford Chicken Salad

$21.00

The Spaulding Vegan Salad

$18.00

The Fairfax Open Faced Tuna Salad

$20.00

The Carmona Open Faced Salad

$18.00

Side Bites

Mixed Greens with Lemon/ Olive Oil Dressing

$4.00
Tots with Cotija & Parsley

$6.00
Tots & Garlic Aioli

$7.00

Cold Pasta Salad

$5.00
Potato Chips

$3.00

Other Ideas

The Ellsmere Pizza Special

$20.00Out of stock

Individual Pizza on organic sourdough crust. changes with our mood (and season)

The Genesse Pizza

$20.00

Individual margherita pizza on organic sourdough crust

The Pico Ceviche

$19.00

our famous house made shrimp avocado ceviche/pico de gallo served w house made organic tortilla chips

Sweets

Small- Straus Organic Soft Serve

$5.00

Soft Serve in a cup

Medium- Straus Organic Soft Serve

$7.00

Organic Soft Serve in a Cup

Large- Straus Organic Soft Serve

$9.00

Organic Soft Serve in a Cup

Waffle Cone It

$9.00

Brownie Hot Sundae It

$11.00

Hot Fudge Sundae It

$9.00

Choc Chip Cookie Sundae It

$9.00

Organic Chocolate Chip Cookie (2 cookies)

$4.00

Organic Chocolate Brownie

$3.00

Drinks

The Pat Go Lightly

$5.00

Organic lemonade Ingredients: *lemons, *cane sugar, filtered water *indicates organic ingredients

The Tony Mojo

$5.00

Strawberry Lemondade Ingredients: *lemons, *strawberries, *cane sugar, filtered water *Indicates organic ingredients

The Luca Jojo

$6.00

Mango Lemondade Ingredients: *lemons, *mango, *cane sugar, filtered water *Indicates organic ingredients

The Joe Joe Roto

$4.00

Black Iced Tea Ingredients: black tea, filtered water

The Bobby Palmer

$5.00

Lightly Sweetened Ice Tea/ Lemonade Ingredients: black tea, *lemons, *cane sugar, filtered water *Indicates organic ingredients

Diet Coke

$2.00
Mexican Coke

$4.50

Water

$3.00

Apparel

Lick it T-shirt (Black)

$26.00

Ice Cream Addict- Lick It

Bite it T-shirt (Cream)

$26.00

Sandwich Addict- Bite Me

Tote Bag

$24.00

Black Forest Bakery

Country White- Traditional Sourdough

$14.95Out of stock
Brezel Bagel- German style Bagel (Seasame Seeds)

$3.50Out of stock
Sourdough Baguette

$5.00Out of stock

Picnic Box

Day or Night Picnic Box.

Its Hollywood Bowl Thyme To Go

$86.00

Box includes: - 2 sandwiches - 2 sides - Fancy Fruit & Cheese Box - 2 sweets

Beach Blanket Bingo Bistro Box

$84.00Out of stock

Box includes: 2 sandwiches 2 sides Ceviche Guacamole (8oz), housemaid organic tortilla chips

Miscellaneous

San Marzano Tomatoes

$5.89

Unfiltered Olive Oil

$27.89

Original Olive Oil

$24.49

Jeff's Antipasto Olives

$8.89

Butter

$2.75

Crostini

$5.81

Fusili Pastsa

$8.49

Habanero Chips

$6.39

Ines Rosales Tortas

$8.39

Uglies Potato Chips

$5.99