Rosewater Middle Eastern Grill
FOOD
Build Your Own
- Platter 1$14.99
- Platter 2$12.49
- Rosewater Bowl$12.49
- Appetizer Bowl$13.99
A layer of rice topped with salad and your choice of three appetizers
- Seafood bowl$16.99
Rice, salad and sauce topped with your choice of grilled salmon or grilled shirmp
- Seafood Plate$18.99
- Falafel Plate$11.99
Fresh Falafel Patties, Hummus, Fries, and salad
- Iskender Bowl$11.99
A bowl filled with thick toasted pita bread topped with slices of gyro or chicken shawarma and drizzled with red tomato sauce and white tangy yogurt sauce
- Keto Bowl$15.99
- Wrap your way$10.99
Your choice of protein, your choice of two appetizers, and your choice of rice wrapped all together in a flour tortilla.
- Grilled Chicken Wings$13.99
- Rosewater Mixed Grill$38.99
(Kebab, Kofta Kebab, Chicken Kebab, Lamb Tikka, Chicken Tikka Served with Fries or Rice, Argula Salad and Mixed Appetizer Plate)
Pita Wrap
- From the Grill Pita Wrap$8.99
Your choice of grilled Protein with onion arugula salad, and your choice of sauce wrapped in a pita. If no sauce is selected we use Garlic with chicken items and Tahini with beef/lamb items
- Beef Shawarma Pita$9.49
- Chicken Shawarma Pita$8.49
Well-marinated, tender pieces of chicken shawarma, fries, and your choice of sauce wrapped in a pita bread. best with Garlic Sauce. if no sauce selected, we use garlic sauce
- Falafel Pita$7.99
- Gyro Pita Wrap$8.99
- Grilled shrimp pita wrap$11.99
- Grilled Salmon Pita Wrap$12.49
- Hummus Pita Wrap$7.99
- Appetizer Pita wrap$7.99
Saj Wrap
- From the Grill Saj Wrap$10.99
- Chicken Saj Shawarma$10.99
Well-marinated, tender pieces of chicken shawarma, fries, and your choice of sauce wrapped in a pita bread. best with Garlic Sauce. if no sauce is selected, we use garlic sauce
- Falafel Saj$10.99
Crispy Falafel patties with fries, house salad, and your choice of sauce wrapped in saj. If no sauce is selected, we use Tahini sauce
- Chicken Tender Saj$10.99
crispy tender chicken, salad, and garlic sauce wrapped in a thin saj. if you would like to change the sauce, make a selection in the sauce options
- Gyro Saj Wrap$10.99
Juicy slices of Gyro with onion arugula salad wrapped in a tahini saj. The standard sauce is Tahini if no sauce is selected.
- Beef Saj Shawarma$11.99
Well-marinated, tender pieces of beef with arugula onion salad and your choice of sauce. If no sauce is selected, it comes with Tahini sauce
Rosewater Creations
Appetizers & Soups
- Lentil Soup$3.99
- Hummus$5.99
- Baba Ganoush$5.99
- Mutabel (Grilled Eggplants Salad)$5.99
- Tabouli$5.99
- Red Tabouli$5.99
- House Salad$5.99
- Russian Salad$5.99
- Pasta Salad$5.99
- Coleslaw Salad$5.99
- Olive Salad$5.99
- Beans Salad$5.99
- Feta Salad$5.99
- Yogurt Cucumber Salad$5.99
- Stuffed Grape leaves$5.99
- Hummus topped with Shawarma$9.99
- Appetizer topped with Shawarma$9.99
- Fattoush$8.99
- Rosewater Appetizer plate$14.99
Pick 6 appetizers
- Falafel (1 piece)$0.90